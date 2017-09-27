A natural gas utility with a presence in three states has acquired Mobile Gas, but there will be no oversight of the new company from the Alabama Public Service Commission.

Starting this week, Mobile Gas customers will begin to notice changes resulting from the August acquisition by Spire Energy, company spokeswoman Michelle Niewald wrote in an email.

“Starting today, customers will see Spire employees in orange and gray uniforms with Spire logos on their vehicles,” she wrote. “They will also see a new bill starting this week — be on the lookout because it comes in an orange envelope. Look for our new trucks and hard hats in your neighborhood.”

With offices in Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri, Spire serves more than 1.7 million customers, Niewald wrote. The larger customer base should result in savings from efficiencies and economies of scale.

“As a growing company, we can manage costs more efficiently to keep customer bills as low as possible,” she wrote. “We’ve always promised that growing our company would benefit those we serve. We know we’re delivering on that promise because our operating costs are going down while our customer satisfaction scores keep going up.”

Spire now serves 89,000 customers in the Mobile area.

“We have a strong presence in every community we serve — from Mobile to Birmingham and beyond,” Niewald wrote.

Like Mobile Gas’ parent company, Energy South, Spire will not be regulated by the Alabama Public Service Commission, according to information provided by the commission. As such, the commission did not vote on the acquisition.

The commission, which is given its regulatory authority by state law, oversees investor-owned utilities. However, municipal gas distribution companies and gas districts are exempt from the commission’s regulatory authority.

The commission also expects greater efficiencies to lead to possible savings for customers.

Niewald wrote that Spire will allow former Mobile Gas customers to pay bills at more locations than ever before. For the next week, customers can also pay their bills through the Mobile Gas website, or by calling Spire.

“Starting Oct. 2, customers in Mobile will gain a new customer portal with options like reviewing gas usage, 24/7 appointment scheduling, text alerts and pay by text,” she wrote.