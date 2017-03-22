Band: Class of ‘85 Birthday Bash with The White Animals

Date: Saturday, March 25, 6 p.m.

Venue: The Steeple on St. Francis, 251 St. Francis St., www.thesteeplemobile.com

Tickets: $50 (limited number), available through Ticketfly

1985 brought us Ronald Reagan’s second term, the space shuttle Atlantis, the Nintendo Entertainment System and the advent of Southern alt. rock. During this time, The White Animals roamed freely across their home region, using their college rock to establish a dedicated fanbase that took root in the Southeast and branched into the national scene. The band enjoyed opening for bands such as Talking Heads, The Ramones and The Kinks. Their music video for “This Girl of Mine” even found regular rotation on MTV.

Last year, The White Animals performed before an energetic audience at the Spring Hill Swim Club. This time, the group will provide the first rock show to be held at The Steeple on St. Francis. Judging from their last visit, the band’s performance will be a nostalgic trip into the world of ‘80s Southern alt. rock. White Animals fans won’t be disappointed with the band’s flawless delivery of their catalog.