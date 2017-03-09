Dear Editor:

Thanks for your straightforward reporting of the happenings in our area. It is most refreshing to obtain facts instead of opinions.

Your article and letter to the editor concerning [Baldwin County] Commissioner [Chris] Elliott was certainly eye opening.

Thoughts to consider:

1. Everyone makes mistakes.

2. Mature adults should be willing to admit mistakes and accept their repercussions.

3. Misuse of an automobile is a deadly weapon and should be considered a very dangerous act.

4. A request (not demand) for a retraction could have easily been made by phone. The use of a letter to the editor appears to infer that there was doubt that legal action could have been successful.

5. The method used was counterproductive because it simply prolonged the time the unfortunate matter remained in the news.

Sincerely,

Douglas C. Dugat