The Commemorative Air Force B-17 Texas Raiders is arriving in Mobile on Monday April 24! In her first trip to Mobile, the Flying Fortress will be open to the public for tours and flights beginning Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. Her first flight of the weekend will commence at 5:30 p.m.

Texas Raiders, owned by the Commemorative Air Force, is one of just nine B-17s currently flying in the world today, and was the first B-17 to be restored solely for the purpose of education and use as a flying museum.

More information at https://www.b17texasraiders.org/

When: Monday April 24, 2017, noon

What: Arrival of vintage WWII B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders

Where: Signature Flight Support at Mobile Downtown Airport, 2495 Michigan Avenue, Mobile, AL 36615.