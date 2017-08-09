According to Carlisha Hartzog with Hartzog Consulting, The Greater Gulf State Fair Inc. has purchased 65 acres of land immediately adjoining the existing property in West Mobile. The purchase will nearly double the footprint of The Grounds, situated at 1035 Cody Road in Mobile, expanding the fairgrounds from 96 acres to more than 150.

Expansion plans include a new entry point to The Grounds. Plans for future use include, but are not limited to, further development of year-round entertainment and the launch of agricultural programs.

Construction on downtown Mobile’s largest residential project in more than half a century will begin before the end of the month, according to a news release.

Jackson, Mississippi-based developer Leaf River Group will break ground on Meridian at the Port Aug. 16. The nearly $50 million project will create an estimated 260 new apartments on Water Street just north of the International Trade Center.

Per local developer Stacey Ryals, plans are in place to start construction on Sevilla Place Apartments, a 120-unit complex to be built due west of the recently opened OWA amusement park at 10113 Foley Beach Express in Foley.

Birmingham-based Gateway Development Corp. is a partner on the Sevilla project. Reed Construction in Bay Minette is the builder and HRG Design Build Solutions’ architect Jeff Hudson designed the apartment plans. The complex is scheduled to open in mid-2018.

Jacksonville-based Stellar, a firm focused on design, engineering, construction and mechanical services worldwide, has opened a new refrigeration office at 5520-1 Business Parkway in Theodore.

The company provides support for OEM aftermarket parts from all major manufacturers and alternative suppliers. Other services include 24/7 emergency refrigeration service, compressor rebuild and repair, regulatory compliance and system optimization.

“The opening of this new office allows us to more effectively support our clients and the markets we serve in the Gulf Coast region,” Jeff Williams, senior vice president, refrigeration services, said. “The new staff will fill in the gaps between our existing Florida, Texas and Birmingham locations.”

Currently the company employs some 600 workers worldwide, according to its website.

Jubilee Fitness/CrossFit Jubilee leased 4,100 square feet of office/warehouse space at 27468 World Court in Daphne. The company will serve as a health and wellness training facility, offering group CrossFit, personal training and full nutrition programs.

A grand opening will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eric Windham of Coldwell Banker Reehl Properties represented the landlord and David Dexter of NAI Mobile worked for the tenant.

April Eubanks, one of the three owners/operators of Jubilee Fitness/CrossFit Jubilee, works as a pharmacist and will be leading the nutrition program. Alongside Eubanks, other owners/operators include husband Mark Eubanks and Josh Daniel.

Down South Native has leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Schillinger Place Shopping Center, 2502 S. Schillinger Road in Mobile. Plans are in place for the men’s and boy’s clothing retailer to open this fall. Angie McArthur, broker associate with Stirling Properties, managed the transaction.

Local bar Bubble Lounge, located at 5546 Old Shell Road in Mobile near the University of South Alabama campus, is under new ownership, according to sources familiar with the deal. Plans are in place for upgrades to the property but no timelines were given as of press time.

Accurate Tax & Payroll Service recently leased 1,560 square feet of retail space at the Forum Shops, 3385 N. Schillinger Road in Semmes. The company is relocating to this site from its former space and plans to open early next month. Jill Meeks, senior leasing executive with Stirling Properties, handled the transaction.

Ozanam Pharmacy adds board members

According to a news release, Marylou Hyland, Rev. Levon Manzie and Jimmy Lyons have joined the board of directors of Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy.

Hyland is an active community volunteer and artist who has experience in fundraising for several local organizations, including the Ronald McDonald House and McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. Manzie represents District 2 on the Mobile City Council and is co-pastor of St. Joseph Baptist Church. Lyons is president and CEO of SSI Group Inc.

Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy is a fully functioning licensed pharmacy that provides prescription medications to uninsured and underinsured individuals. Ozanam’s services are free of charge to individuals who qualify based on household income.

In 2016, Ozanam dispensed more than 26,000 prescriptions with a combined retail value of over $1.7 million to 1,600 patients residing in Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties.

The pharmacy is funded in part by the Mobile County Commission, Baldwin County Commission, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Catholic Charities, United Way of Southwest Alabama, the city of Mobile and the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission.

Providence recognized as technology innovator

Providence Health System was one of only nine health care facilities in Alabama to be named a 2017 “Most Wired” hospital, according to results of the 19th annual HealthCare survey released by the American Hospital Association. The distinction recognizes the use of technology to improve communication, patient safety and patient-provider relationships.

Providence was recognized for its use of wireless technology for patient telemetry, infusion pumps, nurse call and medication dispensing. A key use of technology at the hospital is maintaining electronic health records that contain a patient’s medical history, nurse notes, physician notes, results of testing, monitoring and other details of the patient’s health.

The hospital’s electronic orders entry system decreases error risk, provides greater legibility than handwritten orders and expedites care. Another system at the hospital transmits real-time alerts when a patient’s lab values are outside normal readings, allowing providers to respond immediately with appropriate intervention.

The survey of 698 participants, representing an estimated 2,158 hospitals — or 39 percent of all hospitals in the United States — examines how organizations are leveraging IT to improve performance for value-based health care in the areas of infrastructure, business and administrative management, quality and safety, and clinical integration.