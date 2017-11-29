Band: Love the Hate, Venom

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m.

Venue: Alabama’s Bar & Lounge, 10071 Airport Blvd., 251-802-4368

Tickets: $10 at the door

Since opening, Alabama’s Bar & Lounge has been entertaining its clientele with performances from local bands ranging from John Hall Trio to Zachary Thomas Diedrich. On Dec. 2, the dive will be invaded by metal sounds from the past and present.

Mobile-based hair metal enthusiasts Venom will be the first to take the stage. Venom specializes in the catalog of the ‘80s glam metal group Poison. Their live show is a nostalgic blast filled with Aqua Net, mascara and rock ‘n’ roll.

For several years, Mobile’s Love the Hate has zealously worked the regional rock scene on several levels. Taking inspiration from bands such as Chevelle and Deftones, this quartet has continued to both perform and record throughout their history.

Love the Hate showcases an attractive mix of driving guitars, intricate rhythms and sweeping vocals throughout their original material. Throughout their self-titled EP, Love the Hate portrays itself as a band that gives equal attention to its powerful sound and edgy arrangements.