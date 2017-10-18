Threaded Fasteners Inc. (TFI), a Mobile-based, employee-owned business specializing in the manufacturing, custom packaging and distribution of steel fasteners regionally, recently announced the acquisition of Rossville, Georgia, firm Stateline Fasteners.

“Stateline’s entire team will be joining forces with the TFI team already established in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to serve our markets in Tennessee and North Georgia,” Billy Duren, president of Threaded Fasteners Inc., said in a news release. “Stateline’s staff brings a wealth of knowledge to our company. With this new customer base, we look forward to broadening our footprint in the region.”

Opened in 2016, TFI’s Chattanooga office is located at 806 N. Holtzclaw Ave., where Stateline’s previous staff members are now based. Inventory from the Georgia business also has been acquired by TFI.

Founded in 1979 in Mobile, TFI employs more than 140 workers and maintains $4.5 million in inventory spread out across six distribution warehouses in Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Industries serviced by TFI include power generating utilities, chemical, electrical, commercial marine construction, stainless steel fabricators, metal building manufacturers and Department of Transportation fabricators, among others.

More information about TFI can be found on its website or via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

• Take 5 Oil Change recently signed a ground lease on an outparcel of property fronting the Publix Grocer in Daphne. The site was formerly the location of a gas station and car wash, which were demolished to make way for Take 5. Cameron Weavil with The Weavil Co. worked with Take 5; Jay O’Brien with J. L. O’Brien and Associates represented the landlord.

• Armbrecht Jackson LLP is subleasing some 18,359 square feet of class A office space from Regions Bank inside the RSA Battle House Tower, located at 11 N. Water St., Suite 2700, in Mobile. Justin Toomey, leasing associate with Stirling Properties, co-brokered the sublease with CBRE out of Nashville.

Collins Counseling & Associates P.C. has purchased a 4,000-square-foot office building at 1340 Sledge Drive in Mobile for $190,000. The company plans to relocate from its current space by late October. Justin Toomey with Stirling Properties represented the seller in the transaction.

New partners join Wilkins Miller

Wilkins Miller LLC, an accounting and advisory firm with offices in Mobile and Fairhope, recently announced Stacy Cummings, Erin Jones and Leigh Knosher have become new partners in the regional accounting firm.

“We are extremely excited about adding Stacy, Erin and Leigh to our partner group,” Wilkins Miller partner Allen Carroll said. “They have all been and continue to be integral parts of our leadership team and we look forward to having them help lead our firm forward.”

Cummings joined the firm in 2002 after receiving her bachelor’s in accountancy from the University of Mississippi. Named manager in 2007, her experience includes individual and business taxation and income tax planning, audits of multi-state wholesale distributors, manufacturers, not-for-profit entities and benefit plans and consulting services, including litigation and business valuations. Cummings also holds a business valuation credential and is certified in financial forensics.

Jones joined the firm in 2003 after earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialization in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Spring Hill College. She was named manager in 2007, and her areas of specialty include audits, reviews and compilations of nonprofit organizations, nonpublic companies, state and local governments, employee benefit plans, and individual and business taxation. Her industry experience primarily lies in construction contractors, professional service firms, retail sales, manufacturing, colleges and universities, and timber and real estate management.

Knosher joined Wilkins Miller in 2002 and was named manager in 2004. She has more than 30 years of experience in public accounting and specializes in federal and multi-state taxation. She has worked with a national accounting firm and owned her own accounting practice in Fairhope. Knosher earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce and business administration and a master’s of taxation from The University of Alabama.

ServisFirst selects Luckie for Fairhope

ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS), recently announced the addition of banker Poenta Luckie as senior vice president for its Fairhope office. Luckie most recently served as Baldwin County president for Community Bank Coast, managing two branches in Daphne and Fairhope.

Luckie received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Auburn University. She is an active member of the American Institute of CPAs, Alabama Society of CPAs, Mobile Chapter of CPAs Impact 100, member of the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and current secretary for the Fairhope Rotary Club. Overall, Luckie has more than 28 years of banking experience, according to a news release.

Formed in Birmingham in May 2005, ServisFirst is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market. The firm recently announced year-to-date total assets in excess of $6 billion. Cash management products, internet banking, home mortgage lending and remote deposit express banking are offered at most of its retail locations regionally.

ServisFirst Bank’s Mobile location was opened in July 2012. In April 2015, ServisFirst earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook for the ratings by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.