Local home improvement media phenomenon Danny Lipford has seen his weekly radio show explode in the third quarter of this year, nearly doubling the number of stations carrying the two-hour show.

“Today’s Homeowner” radio added 100 new stations to its stable in the past 90 days, bringing the total to 240 stations.

“The fastest-growing home improvement radio programming in the country, ‘Today’s Homeowner’ is exploding in popularity, adding 100 new stations to its national radio show network in the past 90 days. The weekly syndicated, two-hour ‘Today’s Homeowner’ radio show, hosted by namesake Danny Lipford and co-host Joe Truini, now airs nationwide on 240 stations,” said Stephanie Greenwood, Today’s Homeowner Media public relations manager.

Greenwood said growth in the radio coverage has been a conscious effort to increase awareness of the show through such methods as re-launching the Today’s Homeowner radio syndication website, advertising in popular radio industry publications, personal outreach to prospective stations and groups, and Lipford’s personal attendance at key radio trade shows and conferences.

“We’re hearing from a steady flow of industry professionals who are listening to our demos and wanting to learn more, including former affiliates of my recently departed friend, Glenn Haege of ‘The Handyman Show.’ As soon as they hear how we approach home improvement radio, they immediately want to be a part of it and understand what my loyal audience has known from the beginning — that Today’s Homeowner stands for quality, dynamic radio that is fun and delivers practical information they can use in their homes right now,” Lipford said in a press release.

In addition to the two-hour show, Today’s Homeowner has implemented 90-second spots titled “Tips for Today’s Homeowner.” Greenwood said this segment has also proven popular with its radio partners and further growth of both radio offerings is expected.

AT&T/DirecTV and Meredith agree

AT&T/DirecTV customers in Mobile and Pensacola were recently warned they could soon lose WALA-TV in their service as a result of financial wrangling between station owner Meredith Corp. and the television providers, but, as usually happens in these situations, the two sides came up with a deal.

On Sept. 21, WALA announced the possibility of being dropped from AT&T/DirecTV the following day. However, on Sept. 22, Meredith announced the entities had come together on a deal. Crisis averted.