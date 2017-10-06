Tropical Storm Nate is expected to make landfall as a minimal hurricane on the Northern Gulf Coast early Sunday, Oct. 8. Mobile and Baldwin counties in Alabama should expect high winds, storm surge, heavy rain, flash flooding and possible tornadoes as early as Saturday night. For updated information including closings, cancellations, shelters, evacuations and other resources, follow Lagniappe on Twitter and Facebook.

Friday, Oct. 6 at 4:27 p.m.

All Mobile Public Library Locations will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. The Ben May Main Library will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 8. All locations are also closed on Monday, October 9 for a previously scheduled staff development day. All MPL locations will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, October 10.

Due to imminent weather conditions, the YMCA OF SOUTH ALABAMA will close at 12:00pm (pool will close at 11:30am) on Saturday, October 7, 2017. We will be closed Sunday, October 8, 2017.

We advise our members & staff to check our website, app and Facebook on Monday, October 9, 2017 in case we are not able to open. We will also make sure that we have Public Service Announcements made.

To alleviate any potential impacts of the storm, the City of Mobile has taken the following precautions to ensure a safe and rapid response to any damage the City may receive.

-Coordinated with first responders, ALDOT, Alabama Power, Mobile County Emergency Management Agency and Red Cross on the disaster preparedness plan.

-Transported equipment to key locations including fire stations, police precincts and community centers.

-Cleaned and inspected storm drains.

-Secured loose items around work spaces, buildings and grounds.

-Removed debris from overpasses, bridges, culverts, inlets, drainage ways and litter trap.

-Fueled all City vehicles and tanks.

-Checked all equipment, batteries and generators.

-Loaded dump trucks and transported them to a sheltered area.

-Removed hanging limbs and dead trees that have potential to cause damage during the storm.

-Loaded barricades on trailers in case roads need to be closed.

-Closed recycling locations from noon on Saturday until Monday at 7 am.

-Scheduled garbage and trash routes to run as normal.

Friday, Oct. 6 at 1:35 p.m.

Salvation Army personnel throughout the Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi division are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nate which is expected to develop into Hurricane Nate over the weekend. Efforts are currently being coordinated throughout the southeast to mobilize resources, should there be a need as the storm makes landfall this weekend.

The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama Area Command, located at 1009 Dauphin Street, will open as a 24-hour emergency shelter for the homeless starting Saturday and most likely stay open thru Monday tentative on Nate’s impact.

The Coastal Alabama Area Command has supplies ready to stock our 2 mobile feeding units and will remain on standby for possible deployment locally or regionally.

“When Nate hits, The Salvation Army will be there. We are watching it’s track to see where our efforts should be focused,” Major Thomas Richmond, Coastal Alabama Area Commander, said in a statement. “We are ready to respond to the needs of the communities affected.”

Increased rainfall, flood waters and higher than normal tides will likely

occur because of circumstances relating to Hurricane Nate. This could result in contaminants

from various sources entering streams, creeks, rivers and eventually bay waters.

These waters may contain fecal contamination from Sanitary Sewer Overflows as well as other

contaminates from a variety of sources. Sewer systems in Mobile County may well experience

excessive Sanitary Sewer Overflows because of power outages and inundation of the sanitary

sewers by overwhelming volumes of storm water.

“The Mobile County Health Department urges citizens to use caution when using these affected

areas for swimming or recreational activities,” Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Mobile County

Health Officer, said in a statement.

Although skin contact with floodwaters does not, by itself, pose a serious health risk, there is

some risk of disease from eating or drinking anything contaminated with floodwater. If an

individual has open cuts or sores that will be exposed to flood water, keep them as clean as

possible by washing well with soap to control infection.

Whether there is a flood or not, anyone who gets a wound and has not had a tetanus shot within

the past 10 years should get one. If a wound develops redness, swelling or drainage, seek

immediate medical attention.

Also, any seafood caught from these waters should be thoroughly cooked prior to consumption.

After handling seafood, thoroughly wash hands with soap and water.

Friday, Oct. 6 at 10:57 a.m.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is asking residents to be vigilant this weekend, as Tropical Storm Nate is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast as a minimal hurricane.

“Stay alert and have a plan,” Stimpson said at a press conference following a meeting with first responders Friday morning. “Don’t wait until Saturday after dark to come up with a plan.”

As of its latest update at 4 a.m., the National Weather Service in Mobile had Nate as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds at 45 miles per hour. The storm is moving north-northwest at 14 miles per hour. Although the storm is expected make landfall along the coast of Louisiana and jog east, impacts to the region include tropical storm force winds, tornadoes, high surf and rainfall, according to information from the NWS website.

Stimpson said residents in low-lying and flood prone areas should pay especially close attention to the storm, as “Mobile and the surrounding area is in the pathway.” The storm could impact us at high tide, which would add to the 4-to-7-foot storm surge expected from Nate, he said.

The city is taking the necessary precautions as well, Stimpson said. Emergency vehicles are being staged, just in case, and public works crews have been out to clean storm drains in flood-prone areas.

Public Safety Director James Barber said the Red Cross operates area shelters and has not yet opened them at this time. He added that if the shelters are opened the Mobile Police Department would provide security.

Lagniappe will update this post throughout the weekend as the storm comes ashore.