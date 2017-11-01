The University of South Alabama Medical Center’s Arnold Luterman Regional Burn Center was recently ranked first in the nation for patient outcomes during the second quarter of 2017 among academic medical centers with burn centers, according to a news release from Vizient, formerly the University HealthSystem Consortium.

“Some of the best care in the nation is performed at USA Medical Center every day,” Sam Dean, administrator of USA Medical Center, said. “It is exciting to have our burn team recognized nationally for the highest quality of care they provide patients in the region.”

The Mobile-based burn center provides minimally invasive care and enhanced recovery approaches for patients from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Louisiana. One of the busiest burn units in the country, the Arnold Luterman Regional Burn Center consistently ranked in the top five for patient outcomes in 2016, earning Vizient’s second-highest spot nationally for patient outcomes during the first quarter of 2016.

“This new No. 1 ranking speaks to the strength of our entire staff,” said Dr. Steven Kahn, director of the Luterman center and the Burn Intensive Care Unit at USA Medical Center.

“We consider it a privilege to provide a public health service to the Gulf Coast. With the consistency that we have seen in outstanding outcomes, it is clear that there is no reason to travel outside of Mobile for quality burn care. Staying close to home and having the added element of family support tends to speed recovery.”

The USA burn team includes physicians specializing in burn surgery, critical care, infectious disease, plastic surgery, trauma surgery, orthopedic surgery, psychiatry and anesthesiology. Support staff includes specially trained burn nurses, nurse practitioners, social workers, dietitians, physical therapists, occupational therapists, respiratory therapists and a chaplain.

Internationally recognized for research, the USA Burn Team has contributed to hundreds of medical publications and made significant contributions in burn care, including new technologies, firefighter safety, nutrition, infection control, immunology, scarring, pain management and wound healing.

A state-certified Level 1 Trauma and Burn Center, USA Medical Center serves as the major referral center for South Alabama, southeast Mississippi and portions of northwest Florida. In 2016, USA Medical Center served patients in 53 counties.

The medical center’s designated trauma team treats an average of five critically injured patients per day, or more than 1,700 people yearly. USA Medical Center is part of USA Health, a 3,800-employee health system.

Commercial real estate moves

• Planet Fitness is leasing some 18,200 square feet of retail space in The Outdoor Center, 1705 State Highway 59 in Foley. The fitness center is slated to open early next spring. Amanda Goldman with Stirling Properties represented the landlord. STIX Commercial Group worked for the tenant.

• The First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) announced in a news release it has signed an agreement to merge with Southwest Bancshares Inc., the parent company for First Community Bank, headquartered in Chatom.

The transaction will add 10 new banking locations within the Mobile metropolitan area for The First when the merger is finalized next year. The combined company will have approximately $2.2 billion in total assets, $1.9 billion in total deposits and $1.5 billion in total loans.

• Sway Downtown, a new 1,400-square-foot yoga studio at 10 S. Conception St. between Conti and Dauphin streets in downtown Mobile, recently opened for business, according to owner Noel Hanley.

Hanley has completed a 200-hour teacher training with Kindness Yoga in Denver and is also certified in progressing ballet technique. Classes to be offered by Sway include vinyasa yoga, gentle yoga, family yoga, creative movement, sway barre, sway abs, creative movement and adult ballet

• The 14,000-square-foot former Sawyer’s Furniture property — built in 1970 at 2855 Springhill Ave. in Crichton — was recently purchased for $245,000 by a private investor. Amber Dedeaux with Vallas Realty worked for the seller. The buyer was represented by Christmas Properties.

• According to Chris Harl with White-Spunner Realty, ice cream eatery Sno-Dash recently leased some 1,610 square feet of space at the Jubilee Point Shopping Center in Daphne.

• According to Pratt Thomas with the Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., an institutional investor recently acquired several foreclosures through their acquisition of write-offs from several local area banks.

Examples of properties up for auction include some 9,500 square feet of office space sitting on .85 acres at 601 W. Railroad St. in Bay Minette and 17 acres of undeveloped land located at 41655 State Highway 59 in Loxley.

More information about the auction can be found by contacting Pratt Thomas or Daryl Cleworth at Merrill P. Thomas Co. and John Vallas at Vallas Realty. Full listings of real estate inventory up for auction can be found on www.hudsonmarshall.com.



Broadus joins NAI Mobile

NAI Mobile recently announced the addition of Brandon S. Broadus as a commercial sales and leasing consultant for the commercial real estate firm.

A military veteran prior to joining NAI Mobile, Broadus served as career officer in The U.S. Army and holds a horticulture degree from Mississippi State University. Most recently he was the commander of a financial management detachment at Fort Drum in New York.

“Brandon completed his first transaction within one week of joining the NAI Mobile team,” Pete Riehm, industrial and office specialist at NAI Mobile, said. “We are very impressed with his background and thrilled with his extremely dynamic start in the industry as a new agent.”

“NAI Mobile is comprised of dedicated and experienced professionals who are committed to ensuring its services,” Broadus said. “It is certainly an honor and privilege to work with an industry leader in Southwest Alabama.”