After a national, almost six-month long search, the Board of Directors of Visit Mobile are pleased to announce the hiring of hospitality professional, David Clark, to fill the role of President/CEO beginning Saturday, April 1.

Clark joins The Visit Mobile team with 29 years of hospitality, lodging, tourism and visionary leadership with 27 of those years working and living in Coastal Alabama.

“I am excited to join the Visit Mobile team and stakeholders to continue to raise the bar with promoting tourism, lodging and positioning Mobile as one of the South’s leading destinations,” he said in a statement released Monday afternoon. “I believe that Visit Mobile is about sales, service and experience and engaging all stakeholders to promote sustainability of our great City. We will continue to aim higher to create an image of leisure so tourists will not only come to visit, but will want to return to live, work and play in Mobile. I look forward to teaming with all stakeholders and am thankful for the opportunity.”

Prior to joining the Visit Mobile Team, Clark worked for Spectrum Resorts for four years, serving as general manager of The Beach Club in Gulf Shores, an upscale resort community. The resort welcomed leisure guests and families throughout North America and was recognized by Trip Advisor as a Top Family Friendly beach resort the last three years and was awarded Business of The Year for 2016 by the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber.

Prior to working with Spectrum Resorts, Clark worked with Marriott International for 25 years; 23 of those years at The Grand Hotel Marriott Resort Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear. Clark and his team positioned The Grand as one of the largest destination resorts in the Southeast by targeting group conventions, leisure and family business. Clark served in a variety of roles, including head golf professional, director of golf, resident manager and the last eight years as General Manager.

Clark directed strategic business objectives to the highest brand standards in lodging, associate and guest satisfaction, quality assurance, sales, profits and capital planning including $75 million in facility improvements. Clark’s team led Marriott International’s Resort Division to the #1 Overall Guest Satisfaction ranking in North America for six consecutive years while serving 400,000 guests annually. Clark teamed with 700 associates during his leadership role at The Grand.