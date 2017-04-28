Submitted

The Weeks Bay Foundation has purchased 25 acres along Fish River that will act as a buffer against waterfront development in Baldwin County.

The undeveloped land is located south of County Road 48 and Bohemian Park between Fairhope and Silverhill. It includes more than 1,500 feet of frontage on Fish River and one boundary on the tributary of Still Creek.

The property, known as Rio Vista, needs a good deal of restoration, according to Yael Girard, foundation executive director. A restoration and management plan will be created that will include removal of invasive plants, addition of native plants, creation of foot paths and installation of interpretive signage.

Corporate and foundation partners as well as grants are being sought to help pay for the restoration of the site.

Girard said the property will give boaters access to a natural park setting and provide an educational site for school groups and the general public.