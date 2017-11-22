Dear Rob,

Next thing you know Roy Moore and his “groupies” will try to buy an island like the one in Guyana that Rev. Jim Jones bought for his cult. Only that island will be right smack dab somewhere in Alabama. These Roy fans must have all been to Colorado and got fogged up on “the medicine.”

Yes, I’m a registered Republican. No, I will not vote for Roy Moore.

Doug Jones had my vote weeks ago before all this news about how immature Roy was back in the early ‘80s broke. Did anybody tell Roy he looks like Woody from “Toy Story” when he puts on his cowboy outfit?

Thanks for clear and concise reporting, although some may think y’all are purveyors of “fake news.”

Happy Thanksgiving!

John Jost

Mobile