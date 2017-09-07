Investigators with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a missing woman Wednesday afternoon before arresting her son for murder and her mother for interfering with the three-month investigation that ultimately led police to her body.

Susan Mayo, first reported missing in June, was found buried in a 55-gallon drum approximately three feet beneath the porch at the home she shared with her son, Nathaniel Sebastian, on Glenwood Way in Wilmer.

Sebastian, who lamented being treated as a suspect in his mother’s disappearance during previous television interviews, was previously arrested for “interfering with an investigation” while deputies executed a search warrant on the property last month.

He was released from Mobile Metro Jail earlier this week, but according to MCSO, when investigators returned to the house with a second search warrant, Sebastian openly told them that “his mother was buried under the porch.”

Susan Mayo's body was found under the porch at her home in Wilmer. (MCSO) Mayo's other, 81-year-old Doris Clark, was arrested for hindering the prosecution while investigators dug up the remains of her daughter. (MCSO) After being listed as a missing person for three months, Susan Mayo's body was found buried in a 55-gallon barrel under the porch at home she shared with her son, Nathaniel Sebastien. (MCSO)

After locating the body, Sebastian was arrested again — this time on charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and promoting prison contraband after detectives discovered he had hidden a homemade handcuff key inside of his mouth while being taken into custody Wednesday.

Investigators told reporters on the scene that Sebastian was a self-proclaimed “big fan” of John Wayne Gacy Jr. — the notorious American serial killer who sexually assaulted, tortured and murdered at least 33 teenaged boys and young men in Illinois in the 1970s.



Also charged on Wednesday was Mayo’s mother, 81-year-old Doris Clark, who was officially booked into Mobile County Metro Jail for hindering the prosecution, first-degree.

At this point, it’s unclear if Clark had any involvement in her daughter’s murder, though investigators say they are still looking into the matter.