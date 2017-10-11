Robertsdale-based nonprofit Under His Wings has opened its new home for girls in Baldwin County, builder Truland Homes recently announced. Alongside parent company 68Ventures and supporting trade partners, the builder held a grand opening and ribbon cutting Sept. 27, including a tour of the completed project.

The home was completed after eight months of renovations and includes a kitchen, study, covered back patio, basketball court, swing set and activities yard. The project is valued at approximately $400,000 and was provided to Under His Wings at no expense to them thanks to the collective contribution efforts of the surrounding community, which included Impact 100, Cox Family Foundation, developers of the Stonebridge community and the Truland Homes staff.

Under His Wings is a 501(c)(3) social services organization that focuses on supporting families with teen girls struggling from physical or mental abuse or from broken homes. Truland Homes and affiliated companies have supported Under His Wings through multiple efforts, including fundraisers, golf tournaments and workdays. More than $100,000 was raised for the project in addition to the construction of the new property.

• Arcadis U.S. Inc. is leasing 2,267 square feet of class A office space in One St. Louis Centre, located at 1 St. Louis St. in Mobile. The company provides design, consultancy, engineering and project management services worldwide. Justin Toomey, broker associate with Stirling Properties, represented the tenant. Jeff Barnes, also with Stirling Properties, worked for the landlord.

• Urban Air Adventure Park, an indoor trampoline park and family entertainment center, is leasing 20,245 square feet of retail space in Spanish Fort Town Center at 31000 Bass Pro Drive in Spanish Fort. It will occupy the building soon to be vacated by Kangarooz Family Fun Center, which is closing permanently at the end of the month.

Plans are in place to open in the spring of 2018. This will be the second location to open in the state, with another play center in operation in Homewood. Jeff Barnes with Stirling Properties represented the landlord. David Milstead with Bellator Real Estate & Development LLC worked for the tenant.

• Meineke Car Care is hosting a grand opening of its new location, 1370 N. University Blvd. in Mobile. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, and the celebration will include free food, giveaways, child entertainment and vendors from the automotive industry. Mobile’s 97.5 WABD will be onsite from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the event will conclude at 3 p.m.

• Three lots totaling 1.09 acres fronting U.S. Highway 98 on South Greeno Road in Fairhope sold for $324,000, according to Heather Huffman of NAI Mobile, who represented the sellers. The buyers plan to develop the property for medical use. Jamie Cooper of Exit Realty Lyon worked for the buyers.

• Local investors have sold 58 acres along Halls Mill and Cypress Creeks to Alabama Shoreland Properties LLC of Jasper for $1,441,000. The buyers intend to sell the previously subdivided property to individual purchasers for single-family residential developments. NAI Mobile brought the two parties together and managed the transaction. Legal services were provided by the Lyon Law Firm. Surety Land Title provided title research.

• Bob Isakson, president of Lafayette Land Co., recently announced the acquisition of the Gulf City Lodge, a 19th century post-Reconstruction Second Empire Victorian-style structure at 601 State St. The property was originally used as a brothel when Mobile had a Red Light District around the turn of the century.

In 1918, at the demand of the U.S. Army, the district was outlawed and the brothel closed. In 1920, the Mobile Elks lodge bought and expanded the house into a 10,000-square-foot event center. Lafayette Land Co. has an option on the building and plans to restore the property to an entertainment venue.

The site is currently home to monthly gatherings of MOJO, the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed.

• Local firm Fulcrum Construction recently made Inc. magazine’s 2017 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in America, coming in at number 345 with 1,300 percent growth experienced over the past three years.

Completed in January 2017, the firm’s new office building received the Daphne Beautification Award. It is also in the process of completing its LEED certification, with solar panels on the roof to offset power consumption as well as reportedly recycling unused energy back into the city’s power grid.

Mobile Chamber’s 2017 Eagle Awards

According to a news release, Gaines Plumbing and Harper Technologies are the 2017 Eagle Award winners. The annual event is held by the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce and honors minority-owned businesses that demonstrate business growth and outstanding community involvement.

The awards ceremony will take place Thursday, Oct. 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Renaissance Riverview Hotel. Stedman Graham will be the keynote speaker.

Gaines Plumbing is recognized for adopting a model for a traditional trade with year-round service agreements. Harper Technologies is a locally owned, comprehensive IT support and consulting firm with a regional reach. The company relocated to downtown Mobile last year to join the business district’s burgeoning tech corridor.

Additionally the Chamber will recognize WALA FOX10 with the Rev. Wesley A. James Minority Business Advocate award for two decades of support of the Eagle Awards and its outreach to the minority community through its programs.

According to Susan Rak-Blanchard, the Mobile Chamber’s director of communications, the initiative was first launched in 1998, making 2017 the 20-year anniversary. Since its inception 91 awards have been presented to 81 companies.

More information is available on the Mobile Area Chamber’s website.