Band: Liquid Brunch featuring Stereo Dogs

Date: Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m.

Venue: Alchemy Tavern, 7 S. Joachim St., 441-7741

Tickets: Call for more information

Coastal Alabama has been known to embrace the concept of “Sunday Funday.” In fact, Sunday brunch has become one of the busiest shifts for many LoDa restaurants. Over the past couple of months, Alchemy Tavern has used their “Liquid Brunch” as veritable after-party for those Sunday brunching in downtown Mobile.

In addition to cold libations, Alchemy also provides its Sunday Funday enthusiasts with musical entertainment. This week’s Liquid Brunch will feature sounds from a group of talented young Mobilians.

When the band formed, the members of Stereo Dogs had barely entered their teens. In those early days, the quartet of talented youngsters used classic rock as inspiration for future original material.

Now, Stereo Dogs entertain their crowd with a set that mingles both classic rock covers as well as their original material. Songs such as “Turn My Fire Blue” and “Here We Go” showcase a band that has forged their American rock sound in the tradition of their musical forefathers.