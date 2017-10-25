Band: 92ZEW’s Annual Halloween Bash

Date: Friday, Oct. 27, with doors at 8 p.m.

Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com

Tickets: $22.50 in advance/$25 day of show/$42.50 seated riser; available at Soul Kitchen, its website, Mellow Mushroom (all Mobile locations) or by calling 1-866-777-8932

The spirited collaboration between local radio station WZEW and LoDa music hall Soul Kitchen has resulted in a number of epic Samhain soirées. However, the 2012 installment of this ghostly gathering is considered by many to be the most memorable, when a legion of funky fiends in masks and makeup grooved past the witching hour to the jams of New Orleans new-school funkmasters Galactic, who return for this year’s bash.

This Big Easy music collective provided a glowing performance thanks to the blacklight-enhanced set. As they rolled through crowd favorites and improv jams, sideshow performers tested the limits of their bodies and good sense. With the 2012 edition in mind, Galactic is sure to provide another memorable evening of phantasmic New Orleans funk while maintaining the spirit of the holiday.

Before Galactic materializes, Tuscaloosa’s CBDB will conjure a batch of fresh Alabama jams for the costumed audience. This group’s deep, thoughtful jams infuse earthy funk rock with vivid jazz rhythms to establish their bright trademark sound they call “Joyfunk.” The sandbox environment of the stage allows songs found on the albums “Joyfunk Is Dead” and “The Fame EP” to expand into progressive realms. Considering the occasion, CBDB’s opening set should be the perfect start to this spectral evening.