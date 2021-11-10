The prep football season began with 32 teams in the Lagniappe coverage area looking to find their way into the playoffs. When the playoffs began last Friday, 17 of those teams had earned a spot in the postseason.

As the second round of the playoffs arrives this week, only 10 local teams remain in contention for state championships, and some tough opponents await many of them.

There is still the possibility a local team will win the state championship this season in Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 3A, Class 4A, Class 5A, Class 6A and Class 7A play. The greatest opportunity lies in Class 6A, where all four teams that qualified for the postseason remain in the playoffs heading into this week’s games. Class 5A features three local teams still chasing a title. That leaves just one local team still alive in Class 3A, Class 4A and Class 7A.

Six of the 10 local teams advancing to the second round will have home games this week, providing opportunities for area high school football fans to see playoff football without having to travel far.

The teams heading to the second round following wins last Friday night include Class 3A Bayside Academy, Class 4A Vigor and Class 7A Theodore. Also still in the hunt are Class 5A teams UMS-Wright, Faith Academy and defending state champion St. Paul’s, as well as Class 6A teams Spanish Fort, Saraland, McGill-Toolen and Baldwin County.

The seven area teams that lost first-round games and, as such, had their seasons come to a close, include Orange Beach in Class 2A, Williamson and Mobile Christian in Class 4A, B.C. Rain in Class 6A and Baker, Fairhope and Daphne in Class 7A.

The teams that have home games this week include Bayside Academy, UMS-Wright, Faith Academy, Baldwin County, Saraland and McGill-Toolen.

Here’s a quick glance at this week’s second-round games for teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

Montgomery Catholic (11-0) at Bayside Academy (9-2): Catholic brings a No. 1 ranking in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 3A football poll. Bayside, ranked No. 10, has been playing well of late, but Catholic presents a lot of challenges. There is one stat that is eye-popping when it comes to the Knights — they have outscored opponents 557-27, recording seven shutouts and no team has scored more than seven points against them all season.

Vigor (10-1) at Cherokee County (7-3): The Wolves find themselves on the road … for an actual road game. They’re becoming accustomed to traveling even when at home, so that aspect of this week’s game likely won’t have much bearing. In fact, they are 4-0 on the road. Cherokee County has lost two of its past four games and given up 86 points in the two losses.

Greenville (8-3) at UMS-Wright (10-1): The Bulldogs are playing their best football of the season of late, including a 31-0 win over then-unbeaten Helena and a 45-7 win over Marbury last week. They’ve been here before and know how to play in big games. Greenville has lost two of its past three games.

Central-Clay County (8-2) at Faith Academy (6-4): It’s been an up-and-down season for the Rams, but they still find themselves in the second round of the playoffs. Clay County is ranked No. 9 in the Class 5A ASWA poll, but both of its losses this year have come on the road. Records don’t indicate the expected closeness of this matchup.

St. Paul’s (8-3) at Pike Road (10-0): St. Paul’s has put together a strong run in the latter portion of its schedule and is playing well. But they face a Pike Road team that has been on fire since the first game of the season. The No. 1-ranked Patriots have scored 495 points and allowed just 111. The Saints are the defending 5A state champs but will have to play well to defeat Pike Road and have a chance to continue their quest to hold on to the title.

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-2) at Baldwin County (8-3): The Tigers are now on a six-game win streak heading into Friday’s game against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, but interestingly, they have a 1-2 record at home. Hillcrest has won six straight as well and is 5-0 in road games. Hillcrest has allowed just 13 total points in its past three games; Baldwin County has scored 116 in its past three games.

Lee-Montgomery (8-2) at Saraland (9-2): On a nine-game win streak, the Spartans roll into the playoffs with confidence and momentum. Lee finished second behind Opelika in its Class 6A region and looks to upend Saraland’s season. But the Spartans are 6-0 at home.

Hueytown (10-1) at McGill-Toolen (7-4): A slow start to the season developed into a strong push in the middle of the season for the Yellow Jackets. Hueytown enters the game on a nine-game win streak and holding a No. 8 ranking in the ASWA Class 6A poll. McGill has lost two of its past three games but looked solid in beating Pelham on the road last week.

Spanish Fort (10-1) at Opelika (8-3): Both of these teams know a little something about postseason play. Spanish Fort has made the playoffs for 14 consecutive seasons now and reached the 6A title game the past two years. Opelika is making its 12th consecutive playoff appearance and has reached the postseason 20 of the past 21 seasons. The Toros own the No. 5 ranking in Class 6A while Opelika received votes but isn’t ranked.

Theodore (10-1) at Central-Phenix City (11-0): The Red Devils are one of the few undefeated teams left in the state this season, adding to their win total on the year by eliminating Daphne from the playoffs last Friday 38-7. Theodore has just one loss and is on a four-game win streak. The Bobcats, who lean on a strong ground attack, have outscored opponents 408-123 while Central is outscoring opponents 459-117. Both teams have playmakers and explosive offenses.