In the first 48 hours after an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling platform killed 11 workers and injured 17 others on April 20, 2010, it wasn’t immediately clear the resulting oil spill would be one of the biggest environmental disasters in the history of the United States.

A decade later, the event that forever changed the Gulf of Mexico is identifiable in most communities that dot the coastline of its five states simply as “the oil spill.” It’s a marker in time; before and after BP.

“It was a disaster for the families of the 11 men who died on that platform immediately, and while I was certainly worried in the first days, I still didn’t think it was going to be our disaster,” Casi Callaway, director of Mobile Baykeeper said. “I’d been doing environmental work for 20 years, and even I couldn’t fully digest something that terrible happening. But it did, and then it kept happening for 87 days.”

For nearly three months after the mangled platform sank into the ocean, oil continued to flow from the uncapped well beneath it 41 miles off the coast of Louisiana.

When it was finally capped on July 15, more than 134 million gallons of oil had leached into the ocean.

The long term ecological impact of that contamination is something scientists and environmentalists are still working to adequately quantify.

According to data collected in nearly two dozen studies from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the oil spill crippled Gulf fisheries and killed thousands of protected marine mammals and sea turtles — contaminating them and their habitats.

According to NOAA, it would take nearly 40 years for some populations to return to pre-spill levels without aggressive restoration efforts.

Though, in the decade since the spill, a slew of restoration projects have chipped away at some of the ecological and economic damage sustained in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi Alabama and Florida through programs funded by civil and criminal fines against BP and the drilling contractor Transocean.

Over the last 10 years, BP alone has paid out more than $69 billion toward the Gulf region’s recovery through those fines, its own response and clean-up efforts, economic claim resolutions, and trustee directed environmental restoration projects. In Alabama, more than $790 million of restoration, conservation and economic development projects have been completed or funded using funds derived from the BP oil spill, and the state is set to receive more than $1.4 billion over the next 12 years.

The implementation of all those projects, regardless of its funding source, is managed by the Alabama Department of Conservation of Natural Resources (ADCNR). Commissioner Chris Blankenship said that unified oversight has helped maximize the funding the state has received since the spill 10 years ago.

At that time, he was heading up ADCNR’s response to the oil spill. Now, as the head of the department, Blankenship said overseeing Alabama’s recovery is personal for him as well as others on the Gulf coast.

“I think one of the reasons we have such a passion for what we’re trying to do is that we saw firsthand what it was like back then; how desperate the community felt and how concerned we all were with the economic, environmental and ecological losses,” Blankenship said. “I still remember that feeling, and I think we’ve made good use of the funding that’s become available to us so far. We’ve been able to address a number of long-standing environmental issues that I don’t think we could have otherwise.”

As Lagniappe has reported, between 2011 and 2018, Alabama had spent most of its BP money — around 37 percent — restoring, conserving and enhancing marine habitats along the coastline. More than $40 million has gone toward habitats critical to birds, fish, shellfish, marine mammals and sea turtles.

During that same time, another $11.4 million has funded ongoing oyster restoration efforts in Mobile Bay. You can find more information about the types of BP projects that have been funded in Alabama here.

In addition to early recovery programs run through the federal government, such as the Natural Resource Damage Assessment, a majority of Alabama’s restoration work has been paid for through the RESTORE Act.

For the first time in U.S. history, that 2012 legislation has allowed local and state leaders in the areas affected by an environmental disaster to oversee their own recovery by giving them control over how a large chunk of the penalties the federal government collected from BP are distributed.

Former U.S. Rep. Jo Bonner, who is currently chief of staff to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, helped craft the RESTORE Act with a consortium of coastal lawmakers. Speaking with Lagniappe this week, he said he isn’t sure that type of bipartisan bill could get through Congress in today’s divisive political climate.

“Even with all of its warts and inadequacies, [the RESTORE Act] has still put into place a mechanism where billions of dollars have and will continue to be invested into the recovery of our Gulf states,” Bonner said. “The tourism dollars that come to the state — most of which are generated from Mobile and Baldwin counties — have gone up exponentially over the last five years. That’s in no small part due to our environmental recovery. You can walk on the beaches now and not see tarballs, you can eat the seafood, see the birds flying and enjoy the other symbols of what makes our coastline so special.”

There’s no doubt that some of the projects the RESTORE Act has funded are the kind of things environmentalists dream about: shoreline restoration, habitat protection, land acquisition, better stormwater management as well as long-term comprehensive planning and monitoring of the ecosystem.

Other initiatives, like those that helped market Alabama seafood, were aimed at helping the coastal industries devastated by the oil itself and again by the sustained drop in tourism. In all, the total impact on Alabama’s economy was estimated at nearly $1 billion, much of which was felt locally.

However, a sizable chunk of the money Alabama has seen has also gone toward “economic development” efforts, like the $56.8 million approved for a suite of Baldwin County projects or the $29.6 million allocation to help construct a new automotive import and export facility at the Port of Mobile.

Callaway said those may be good projects, but they aren’t things that could only be funded as part of the state’s recovery from a massive ecological disaster. On the other hand, for some of the environmental projects that haven’t been tapped to move forward, BP funding is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

“This was an environmental disaster that wrecked the Gulf coast’s economy, it wasn’t an economic disaster by itself. There is an intrinsic link between the health of our environment and our economy,” Callaway told Lagniappe. “Early on, [former] Gov. [Bob] Riley, told me these funds needed to be used for projects that would be transformational for our communities and for Alabama. Transformational is not building a highway through Baldwin County so that you can open it up to new development.”

It’s worth noting there are restrictions on what the Alabama Gulf Coast Recovery Council (AGCRC) — the entity that reviews, evaluates and selects Alabama’s RESTORE Act projects — can spend on economic development. Only one of the funding streams it oversees doesn’t limit the level of funding used for things like public infrastructure and economic development in some way.

Other BP funding streams are, for the most part, purely environmental.

Bonner said the recovery effort was always intended to strike that balance because, even though the environmental damage was unprecedented, the 2010 oil spill was an “economic tsunami” for Gulf coast communities as well.

“I visited the family of a boat captain the day after he took his own life. I had other people tell me their way of life has been destroyed and would never be the same again,” Bonner said. “I respect the critics who say we shouldn’t have balanced things out between economy and ecology, but in my personal view, we had no choice because the two were linked together hand-in-hand.”

One thing unique about Alabama’s recovery efforts is the formation of the AGCRC itself.

Unlike other states that tapped an existing state agency to evaluate possible recovery projects, Alabama created the AGCRC, which comprises Gov. Kay Ivey, the CEO of the Alabama State Port Authority, the presidents of the Mobile and Baldwin county commissions and the mayors of Bayou La Batre, Dauphin Island, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Mobile and Orange Beach. Bonner also acts as a surrogate for Ivey when she is unable to attend.

That set up has been criticized by some who believe that, as creatures of politics, mayors and other elected officials could be motivated to pursue pet projects as opposed to taking a broader view of the entire region’s ecological health. While the members have certainly looked out for the cities and counties they represent, others have had wider impacts as well.

Bonner said he’s heard those criticisms before but believes it was the right decision to put the power in local hands. He used the state’s $1 billion economic settlement with BP — money Alabama’s legislature diverted from the coast in 2016 to patch holes in the state’s Medicaid program and pay down debt — as an example of what can happen when Montgomery decides what’s best for Mobile and Baldwin counties.

“I don’t know anybody who lives in our area that doesn’t still have a bad taste in their mouth from that decision, and that to me underscores the point that if we had left it up to the state legislature as some states did, I dare say we would have gotten a fraction of what we have gotten,” Bonner said. “This is where the damage was done. Our area is where the impact of this spill was felt the most.”

Other than the recent dip in oil prices due, at least in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic, the offshore oil business has continued to grow off the Gulf of Mexico. Since the Deepwater Horizon incident, drilling has expanded to more eastward regions closer to Alabama’s shoreline.

Last year, President Donald Trump’s administration expanded access to offshore oil and gas drilling to nearly all U.S. coastal waters — giving companies a renewed ability to work in areas off the coast of California, the arctic ocean and along the eastern seaboard while also rolling back some of the industry regulations that were added after by the 2010 oil spill to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

Because of the leadership of people like Blankenship, Bonner, and Riley and other people on all political and ideological sides, Callaway said stakeholders were able to come together after the 2010 oil spill to do some really good restoration work and develop some environmental regulations for the industry.

“They weren’t great, but there were some good laws meant to help prevent us from seeing another environmental disaster of that magnitude, but over the last three or four years, we’ve weakened those laws or undone them entirely,” Callaway said. “I worry that we’re forgetting.”

With that said, there have been many changes within the industry itself that have remained in place and insiders have argued some of the regulatory changes environmentalists refer to as “rollbacks” actually give companies more flexibility to adopt standards specific to individual drilling operations.

According to a statement from BP, the company “transformed itself” after the 2010 oil spill — introducing new training programs, deploying innovative technologies and strengthening its safety culture. It said today, any employee or contractor can stop a job “if something isn’t right.”

The company also noted that, over the past nine years, it has met all critical safety metrics, adding that the number of Tier 1 safety incidents — the most consequential events involving the “unplanned or uncontrolled release of materials” — have dropped by roughly 65 percent across all of its operations.

“In 2010, we committed to helping restore the Gulf region economically and environmentally as well as to become a safer company,” the company said in a statement to Lagniappe. “The Gulf has recovered well and the lessons we learned and the changes we made – from tougher standards to better oversight – are the foundation of our culture of care. A decade later, we are proud of how we honored our commitments but remain keenly aware that we must always put safety first.”

Callaway said she’s hopeful the BP oil spill will always be a “once in a lifetime event.” However, she also worries regulators on the federal level and in Alabama seem to still be pitting the health of the environment and the economy against one another.

Asked about the recovery efforts that have been undertaken so far, she acknowledged the work that’s been done, but also said there is little chance the Gulf of Mexico could ever be “made whole” from the damage it sustained.

There were oceanic communities impacted by the oil spill that hadn’t ever been properly studied, and Callaway said the scientists and environmentalists trying to analyze the damage struggled to measure the impact on those parts of the ecosystem because they didn’t know what they were like before the spill.

That’s one of the reasons she’s advocated for BP funding to be used for continued data collection and environmental monitoring efforts to better understand the overall health of the Gulf and the long term impacts of the 2010 oil spill. Though it’s been a decade since the blast that started all of this occurred, she also encouraged residents to remain involved.

“There are more dollars to be spent from the BP oil spill and the public should be paying attention to make sure what they believe is right is what is actually getting funded,” Callaway said. “We need more access points, more walking, biking and hiking and trails… little places along the water for people to see the beautiful resources we have in coastal Abalam. The more we know about what we have, the more connected we are to it, the smarter we’re going to be about protecting it.”