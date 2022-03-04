SUBMITTED — South Alabama Land Trust (SALT) is thrilled to announce two popular musical acts for the 12th annual Bald Eagle Bash, set for Saturday, April 30 at the Tonsmeire Weeks Bay Resource Center. Ross Newell, well-known for his previous band, The Mulligan Brothers, will perform first, followed by Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet.

Tickets go on sale March 14 at 8 a.m. Tickets are $65 ($55 for members of SALT). Tickets will only be sold in advance.

“Tickets for the 2021 Bald Eagle Bash sold out just days after they went on sale,” Diana Brewer, Development and Communications Coordinator said. “We have no doubt the 12th annual Bash will do the same. We are so excited about having Ross Newell play the first hour. He has a huge following from his days with the Mulligan Brothers, which was one of the most popular bands to play at the Bash. And Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet, with their cool indie pop and rock sound, is going to be a blast.”

As the original creative source and founding member of the Mulligan Brothers, a superb band from Mobile, Newell has been honing his song craft over many years. The three studio albums released by that band are all highly recommended, full of great melodies and songs that reflect the daily push and pull of every man in trying to make real connections and looking for enduring meaning.

Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet features Gabriel Will, Mike Jernigan, Ethan Snediger, Jeremy Ault and Jacob Hall. They released two full-length albums in 2017. Recent appearances include the Gautier Mullet Festival in Gautier, Mississippi, and the Gulf Shores Sunset Series. They also performed at Americanafest in Nashville, Tennessee. They have played alongside bands such as The Marcus King Band, Wet Willie, Counting Crows, Kristy Lee and The Dirt Road Revival, The Mulligan Brothers, and River Whyless.

This “taste of the Gulf” brings more than a dozen area restaurants together to create dishes based on delicious fresh shrimp. From fried shrimp, to stuffed shrimp, to shrimp and grits and shrimp ceviche, each chef prepares a signature dish that is sure to delight all participants. Several restaurants will serve tasty desserts. Also for the first time this year, there will be a vegan option and a non-shrimp option.

Fairhope Brewing and Braided River Brewing Company will once again be serving their signature beers, and two wine distributors will serve a variety of wines.

Bald Eagle Bash is SALT’s largest event, raising funds to restore vulnerable coastline, protect wildlife and educate and involve folks in protecting our natural resources. The 2022 co-chairs are Chesley Allegri of Fairhope and Kendall Dexter of Mobile.

To purchase tickets, visit baldeaglebash.com/tickets.

For more information, visit baldeaglebash.com or call 251-990-5004.