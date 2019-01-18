The Mobile County Judicial Nominating Commission will consider 13 candidates to take the District Court seat previously occupied by Judge Jill Phillips, who was recently appointed to the Circuit Court.

The list includes of attorneys seeking the nomination includes two unsuccessful district judge candidates, an unsuccessful circuit judge candidate and a current associate municipal judge.

The candidates are: Carvine Adams, Edward Carter Blount Jr., Sandra Annette Dempsy, Grant William Gibson, Lars T. Granade, Carol Carr Little, Melinda Lee Maddox, Edward Russell March III, Charles Zackery Moore, David Rankin Quittmeyer, Derrick V. Williams, John Conrad Williams and George Michael Zoghby.

Members of the public are invited to offer comments on these individuals to the commission through Feb. 13. Members of the committee include: Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Youngpeter, attorneys Peter Mackey and Warren Butler, as well as Jamie Ison and Deloris Bagsby.