A minor is in custody after leading Mobile police on a chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
Early Thursday morning, an MPD officer spotted a burgundy 2007 Lexus on Stanton Road traveling southbound on the wrong side of the roadway. The officer initiated a traffic stop after catching up to the vehicle on Springhill Avenue and the driver began to flee reaching high rates of speed.
Police successfully deployed a spike-strip abd disabled the vehicle, which then drove over a curb.
The driver, a 13-year-old juvenile, was taken into custody.
