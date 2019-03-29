Mobile-based Zarzour Companies announced the development of a new $17 million 55,000-square-foot Class A medical office building in Saraland Friday, adjacent to both the new Publix shopping center site as well as the Infirmary Diagnostic and Emergency Room Center.

That area in north Mobile county, off exit 13 coming off of I-65, and near the nexus of Shelton Beach Road and Highway 158, has seen a recent surge of growth. It has also seen the build out and opening of a Holiday Inn Express & Suites as well as a Cracker Barrel eatery, reported previously in Lagniappe.

Alabama Orthopedic Clinic and Saraland Physical Therapy will be anchoring the building. Construction will start around the beginning of the summer 2019, with a grand opening tentatively scheduled for late summer 2020.

“Saraland has a rapidly growing population. With that growth comes growing medical needs. When you couple that with a healthy housing market and a great school system, it makes it an ideal location for this project. We look forward to helping area medical practices expand their presence into Saraland.” Matt Zarzour CEO of Zarzour Companies said.

Development work planned in and around the site will use all local vendors, according to Matt Zarzour. Daphne-based Fulcrum Construction Group is the general contractor on the project, Fairhope-headquartered Walcott Adams Verneuille is the area architect on the project and civil engineering work will be handled by SE Civil Engineering also based in Fairhope. Some 250 parking spaces will be made available for the property, which is sitting on some 3.49 acres.

More information on the project can be found by contacting Zarzour Companies regarding remaining space availability for lease.