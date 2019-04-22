SUBMITTED — On April 22, 2019 around 6 a.m. Baldwin County 911 received a call of a person shot in the 25000 block of Newport Road in Robertsdale. Deputies responded to the scene and located an adult female who had been shot several times in the leg and hip.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Pensacola with non-life threatening injuries. The victims current condition is stable. A juvenile female and a small child were inside the residence when the shooting occurred. The small child was in the bed with the female victim when the shooting occurred. Neither were injured.

Investigators developed 18-year-old Preston Northan as a person of interest in the case. Northan was located and interviewed about the case. After several hours, Northan admitted to shooting the victim. The victim and Preston Northan are aunt and nephew. It appears the motive for the shooting was robbery.

Advertisements

Preston Northan is being transported to the Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center and charged with robbery first, assault second degree and reckless endangerment.