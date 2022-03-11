The passage of federal spending bills this week will result in more than $1 billion in funding for the Mobile area,according to a statement from Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Tuscaloosa.

The spending bills passed the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday and passed the Senate on Thursday by a vote of 68-31. The bills are on President Joe Biden’s desk.

“Throughout every appropriations process, I have worked diligently to create the conditions for growth and success throughout the state of Alabama, and that certainly includes Mobile,” Shelby said in a statement. “I am very proud to announce that this package includes more than $1 billion in funding for the Mobile area, with $300 million for improvements to the Port and the airport. South Alabama stands to benefit immensely from these investments. Mobile has a lot of potential, and this funding will improve upon its existing infrastructure to transform our coast and the entire state.”

The Mobile Downtown Airport will receive $100 million in funding to purchase land, conduct surveys as well as renovate and relocate on-site facilities. The Port of Mobile will receive $132 million for land purchases, dock construction and site development.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will receive $65 million for dredging activities and $50 million for the maintenance of donor and energy transfer ports.

More than $500 million will go to build one additional Expeditionary Fast Transport and an Expeditionary Medical Ship.

The University of South Alabama will receive $60 million for the construction of a medical science building, while an additional $81 million will go to the U.S. Coast Guard and area fisheries.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson thanked Shelby for the funding.

“Our city is undergoing an unprecedented transformation that would not be possible without Senator Shelby’s vision and dedication to Mobile,” Stimpson said in a statement. “This latest investment in our success will have a positive impact on many generations to come.”