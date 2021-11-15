Mobile Police reported a bevy of gun-related incidents over the weekend with numerous injuries, including to an infant.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Alba Street on Saturday at approximately 8 a.m. in reference to one shot. At the scene, authorities discovered a 2-year-old boy had accidentally shot himself in the head with a handgun while unattended. The child was transported to a nearby hospital with a life-threatening injury and remains in critical condition today.

A Summerville Street resident grabbed a pistol, Friday at 6:30 p.m., when he thought he heard someone in the backyard and accidentally shot himself in the foot. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

There were two assaults reported, both of which involved shooting into occupied vehicles, following a distinct trend of shootings over the past two weeks.

One man was shot in the arm and back while inside a vehicle on Saturday morning. Police say the incident occurred at 10:54 a.m. in the area of Ann Street and Arlington Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the vehicle had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, police reported a driver was shot twice while parked at a pump at the First Stop Chevron on Springhill Avenue and Ann Street. According to a report, an unknown subject approached the vehicle after it had stopped, opened the driver side door, slapped the driver and shot him twice. The driver fled from the subject and traveled east on Springhill to escape.

Last Thursday, a driver was hospitalized after being shot while stopped at the Mobile Infirmary main entrance intersection.

A 58-year-old man parked in the lot of Circle K on Theodore Dawes Road was arrested at around 5 a.m. Saturday morning after it was discovered he fired multiple shots into the backseat of his car and through the rear window. Police seized a firearm and a bottle of Lortab, which authorities believe contributed to the man’s behavior. Michael Toney, of Theodore, is being charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He was released the same day on a $1,000 bond.

Authorities responded to Campus Quarters on South University Boulevard to a report of an armed robbery, which happened early Sunday morning. A victim stated that an unknown male approached him at about 3 a.m., produced a handgun and demanded his property and fled in a red vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was later discovered, but was not the robbery suspect. Ross Rover, 24, was named the driver and arrested on drug possession charges and remains in jail.

A 23-year-old was arrested on Friday for possessing a stolen firearm. According to police, Deangelo Knight, 23, of Mobile, allegedly tossed a firearm out of his vehicle while being pulled over in the area of Adams Street and Kennedy Street The pistol was recovered and determined to be stolen. Knight remains in jail as of Monday.

Two juveniles were arrested early Monday morning around 1 a.m. after police responded to shots fired in the area of Dublin Street and Houston Street. According to a report, a silver vehicle had been reported in previous incidents driving around and shooting. An officer spotted the silver vehicle leaving the area onto Dauphin Island Parkway and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and three minors bailed from the vehicle near Atoll Drive and Alee Street

During a domestic violence incident at an Archer Lane residence on Friday at 10:45 p.m., a male subject reportedly armed himself with a shotgun while fighting with a victim and threatened to kill them. Charles Ferguson, 44, of Mobile, was arrested and is being charged with harassment, menacing and strangulation and remains in jail as of Monday.