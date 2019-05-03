After a month of voting during the Nomination Period, Lagniappe is pleased to announce the 2019 Nappie Awards Finalists. Voting in the finals with begin on Wednesday, May 8 at noon and run through Sunday, June 2 at midnight. Voting is online only at www.votenappies.com. Voters can vote once per day per category. We will announce the winners in the July 24 issue of Lagniappe.
*Copyrighted material do not reproduce without expressed written permission of the publishers.
ARTS
Best Local Painter
Abe Partridge
E. Allen Warren
Ginger Woechan
Jon Coxwell
Lucy Gafford
Melanie Blackerby
Best Local Sculptor
April Livingston
Bertice McPherson
Bruce Larsen
Georgia Jones Godwin
Josh Ashley
Steven Dark
Best Local Graphic Design Artist
Andy Scott
Brittany Leahy
James Currie
Kane Kilgore
Mallory Godwin
Mattgraphy
Best Mixed Media Artist
Abe Partridge
Bear Walker
Catchot Coastal Creations
Chris Cumbie
Lucy Gafford
Peter Tad DePaolo
Best Art Gallery
Alabama Contemporary Art Center
Ashland Gallery
Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach
Innova Arts
Lyon’s Share Gallery
Sway
Best Museum
Bellingrath Gardens & Home Museum
GulfQuest Maritime Museum
History Museum of Mobile
Mobile Carnival Museum
Mobile Medical Museum
Mobile Museum of Art
Best Theatre Group
Chickasaw Civic Theatre
Joe Jefferson Players
Playhouse in the Park
Sunny Side Theater
The PACT
Theatre 98
Best Play or Performance of the Year
A Streetcar Named Desire, Theatre 98
Freaky Friday , The PACT
Junie B. Jones, Sunny Side Theater
Matilda the Musical, ESRT
Once on this Island, The PACT
Young Frankenstein, Joe Jefferson
Best Local Actor
Brooklyn Norstedt
Jake Coleman
Jay Ramsay
Mike Garand
Rainey Tanner
Reagan McDowell
Best Local Comedian
Carson Taylor
Jacques West
Kelly Teague
Nick Wiggins
Ryan Adams
The Govna
Best Local Dancer
Carol Odom, Mobile Ballet
Caroline McGrath
Katia Garza, Mobile Ballet
Macy Ridenoure
Sarah Claire, The PACT
Tyrone Reese
Best Local Theatrical Singer
Cally Singletary
Chelsea Seitz
Mike Garand
Morgan Zaborny
Rainey Tanner
Shanna Stoker
Best Arts Event
Artys
Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival
LoDa Artwalk
Mobile Art Council Art Throwdown
Orange Beach Festival of Arts
Theatre on the Bluff, Fairhope
CITY LIFE
Best Mobilian Right Now
Abe Mitchell
Casi Callaway
Chief Slacambamarinco IV
Jake Peavy
Judge Edmond Naman
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Best Baldwinian Right Now
Abe Harper, Harper Technologies
Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson
Sheriff Hoss Mack
Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan
State Senator Chris Elliot
Will Regan, Next Level Studio
Quintessential Mobilian
Chief Slacambamarinco IV
Gen. Gary Cooper
Juanita Smith
Preston Griffith
Ron Barrett
Vivian Figures
Quintessentially Baldwin
Alan Howard
Greg Burris, Burris Farm Markets
Lucy Buffett, LuLu’s
“Panini” Pete Blohme
Winston Groom, Author
Zana Price, City of Foley Visitor’s Center
Best Mobile Police Officer
Officer Sean Tuder
Best Mobile Firefighter
Alan Howard
Christopher “Kiff” Kirkwood
Josh Hults
Marty Demouy
Rob Brown
Tom Johnston
Best Annual Fundraising Event
Alabama Baptist Children’s Home Trees for Hope
American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off
Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast
Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Annual Chef Challenge
Junior League of Mobile Christmas Jubilee
USA Mitchell Center Pink is the New Green Soiree
Best Hotel
Malaga Inn
Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort
The Admiral
The Battle House
The Grand Hotel
The Riverview
Best High School Marching Band
Baker High School
LeFlore High School
Mary G Montgomery High School
McGill Toolen Catholic High School
Murphy High School
Saraland High School
Best Mardi Gras Parading Society
Butterfly Maidens
Conde Cavaliers
Infant Mystics
Mobile Mystics
Mystics of Time
Order of Polka Dots
Best Mardi Gras Marching Society
Cain’s Merry Mistresses
Cain’s Merry Widows
Dauphin Street Drunks
Skeleton Krewe
Squirrels of Bienville (SOBs)
Wild Mauvillians
Best Mardi Gras Ball/Reception
Conde Cavaliers
Fifty Funny Fellows
Knights of Revelry
Mystics of Time
Order of Osiris
Order of Polka Dots
Best Mardi Gras Organization – Baldwin
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
Knights of Ecor Rouge
Krewe of Mullet Mates
Maids of Jubilee
Mystics of Pleasure
The Shadow Barons
Coolest Church/House of Worship
Christ United Methodist
City Hope
Cottage Hill Baptist
Harvest Church
Little Flower Catholic
St. Dominic Catholic
Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader
Father Chris Boutin, St. Dominic
Father John Lynes, Little Flower Catholic
Pastor Alan Floyd, Cottage Hill Baptist
Pastor Chris Bell, 3Circle Church
Pastor Kevin Cooley, Harvest Church
Pastor Scotty Scott, Gospel Way Church
Best Place to take Out-of-Towners (Attraction)
Bellingrath Gardens & Home
Bienville Bites Food Tour
Gulf Coast Exploreum
Mobile Carnival Museum
OWA
USS Alabama
Best Place to take Out-of-Towners (Restaurant)
Bluegill
Callaghan’s
Dauphin’s
Felix’s
NoJa
Wintzell’s
Coolest Apartment Community
D’Iberville Apartments, Midtown
La Maison, Saraland
Olde Oak Apartments, Saraland
Retreat at Schillinger, West Mobile
The Arlington at Eastern Shore
Wheeler Lofts, Downtown Mobile
Coolest Retirement Community
Brookside
Crowne Health
Homestead Village
Murray House
Somerby
Westminster Village
Best Local Company to Work For
Crow Shields Bailey
Express Employment Professionals
FTZC
Greene & Phillips
MAWSS
Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology
Best Local College
Bishop State Community College
Coastal Alabama Community College
Columbia Southern University
Spring Hill College
University of Mobile
University of South Alabama
Best Local College Professor
Catherine Cooper, Radiologic Sciences, USA
Dr. Alan Chow, Marketing & Quantitative Methods, USA
Jamie Franco- Zamudio, Psychology, SHC
Linda Busby Parker, Creative Writing, USA
Lordes Baumer, Spanish, University of Mobile
Sue Walker, Creative Writing, USA
Nappie Category 2020
Best Animal Rescue Organization
Best Bookstore
Best Mechanic/Auto Repair
Best Neighbor
Best Place to Volunteer
Coolest Dog
EATS & DRINKS
Best Overall Restaurant
Briquette’s
Dauphin’s
Felix’s Fish Camp
NoJa
Pour Baby
The Noble South
Best New Restaurant
It’s All Greek To Me
Loaves and Fishes
Ruby Slipper
Simple Greek
Taco Mama
TexarBama BBQ
Best Eastern Shore Restaurant
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Buster’s Brick Oven
Dragonfly Food Bar
Jesse’s
Southwood Kitchen
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Best Beach Restaurant
Anchor Bar & Grill
Cobalt
Fisher’s
Flora-Bama Yacht Club
LuLu’s
The Gulf
Best Chef
Allie Henderson
Arwen Rice, Red or White
Chris Rainosek & Josh Lear, The Noble South
Jeremiah Matthews, Southwood Kitchen
Steve Zucker, Dauphin’s
Weston Simpson, Pour Baby
Best Atmosphere
Dauphin’s
Felix’s Fish Camp
NoJa
Pour Baby
Southern National
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Most Innovative Menu
Dragonfly Food Bar
Pour Baby
Southern National
The Dumbwaiter
The Noble South
Von’s
Best Outdoor Dining
Bluegill
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill
Ed’s
OK Bike Shop
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
The Cheese Cottage
Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food
Big Time Diner
Judy’s Place
Mama’s on Dauphin
Mary’s Southern Cooking
Neighbor’s Seafood & Chicken
Time to Eat Café
Best Server
April Baker, Southern National
Dane Batley, Stevie’s Kitchen
Hillary Hamlin, Dew Drop
Jocelyn Phillips, Pour Baby
Stevie P, Dauphin’s
Trent Short, Fuego
Best Overall Service
Dauphin’s
Ed’s
Felix’s Fish Camp
NoJa
Pour Baby
Ruth’s Chris
Best Dessert
Cammie’s Old Dutch
Delish Bakery & Eatery
Fairhope Sweet Shop
Pour Baby
Rum Sisters
Stevie’s Kitchen
Best Restaurant Wine List
Bonefish
Dauphin’s
NoJa
Pour Baby
Red or White
Ruth’s Chris
Best Wings
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
Buffalo Wild Wings
Butch Cassidy’s
Heroes Sports Bar
Moe’s BBQ
WeMo’s
Best Chicken Fingers
Butch Cassidy’s
Foosackly’s
Goldfingers
Raising Cane’s
The Wildcatter
Zaxbys
Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato
Cammie’s Old Dutch
Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream
Marble Slab
Mr. Gene’s Beans
Serda’s
Whit’s Frozen Custard
Best Lunch Spot
Café 219
Delish Bakery & Eatery
Dew Drop
Regina’s
Bob’s Downtown Diner
Stevie’s Kitchen
Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot
Country Queen
Dragonfly Food Bar
Eastern Shore Café
Panini Pete’s
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
TexarBama BBQ
Best Wine/Gourmet Shop
a la cork (Pour Baby)
Domke
Fresh Market
Red or White
Southern Napa
Whole Foods Market
Best Wine Selection – Retail
a la cork (Pour Baby)
Domke Market
Greer’s
Piggly Wiggly
Red or White
Rouses
Best Beer Selection – Retail
Bebo’s Springhill Market
Cottage Hill Package
Fresh Market
Greer’s
Piggly Wiggly
Rouses
Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off
American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off
Bay Area Brunch Fest
Downtown Cajun Cook-off
Fairhope Rotary Steak-off
Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Annual Chef Challenge
Greek Fest
Best Food Truck
Beachin’ Eats
Grillbillies BBQ
Smokin’ Gringos
Solly’s World Famous
The Hotdoggery
Yellowhammer Coffee
Best Gumbo
Dew Drop
Ed’s
Royal Scam
Stevie’s Kitchen
Waves DI
Wintzell’s
Best Sushi
3 Flavors
Chuck’s Fish
Liquid
Master Joe’s
Rice
Rock n Roll Sushi
Best Bakery
Bake My Day
ellenJay
Flour Girls
Pollman’s
Sally’s Piece of Cake
Simply Sweet Cupcake Boutique
Best Wedding Cakes
Cakes by Judi
Couture Cakes
Flour Girls
Pollman’s
Sugar House Custom Cakes
The Pastry Shop
Best Caterer
Bay Gourmet
Georgia Roussos
Naman’s
Stevie’s Kitchen
Tyner’s
Will Hughes
Best Burger
Butch Cassidy’s
Callaghan’s
Five Guys
Heroes Sports Bar & Grille
LoDa Biergarten
Waves DI
Best Steak
Briquette’s
Longhorn
NoJa
Osman’s
Pour Baby
Ruth’s Chris
Best Seafood
Ed’s
Felix’s
Half Shell Oyster House
K&D Seafood
Original Oyster House
Wintzell’s
Best Brunch
Bonefish
Brick & Spoon
Five
Ruby Slipper
Southern National
The Blind Mule
Best Ethnic Restaurant
7 Spice
Jerusalem Café
Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
Rice
Sage
Yak
Best Mexican Restaurant
Fuego
Hacienda San Miguel
La Cocina
Rio
Taco Mama
Taqueria Mexico
Best Pizza
Cortlandt’s
Joe’s Pizza & Pasta
Marco’s
Mellow Mushroom
Pizzeria Delphina
Semmes Pizza
Best Coffeehouse
Caffeine Corps
Carpe Diem
Moka’s
Nova
Serda’s
Yellowhammer Coffee
Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse
Page & Palette
Refuge
Serda’s
Soul Caffeine
The Coffee Loft
Warehouse Bakery
Best Local Grocery Store
Food Pak
Greer’s
Mosley’s Meat Market
Old Shell Market
Platt’s Food Store
Ship & Shore
Best Grocery Chain
Greer’s
Piggly Wiggly
Publix
Rouses
Walmart Neighborhood Grocery
Winn Dixie
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods- Mobile
Lil Brian’s
Market in the Square
Old Shell Market
Saraland Produce
Sessions Farm
Ted & Nancy’s
Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods – Baldwin
Allegri Farm Market
Burris Farm Market
Country Market – Spanish Fort
Hazel’s Market
McKenzie Farm Produce
Rouses
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Dreamland BBQ
Grillbillies BBQ
Meat Boss
Moe’s BBQ
Sonny’s BBQ
TexarBama BBQ
Best Barbecue Sauce
Dreamland BBQ
Mad Dawg’s BBQ
Meat Boss
Moe’s BBQ
Sonny’s BBQ
TexarBama BBQ
Best Ribs
Dreamland BBQ
Grillbillies BBQ
Meat Boss
Moe’s BBQ
Papa Dave’s BBQ
TexarBama BBQ
Best Raw Oysters
Bluegill
Ed’s
Half Shell Oyster House
Original Oyster House
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Wintzell’s
Best Seafood Market
DIP Seafood – Mudbugs
K&D Seafood
Lad& Dad’s
Market by the Bay
Mudbugs
Southern Fish & Oyster
Best Hangover Food
Bob’s Downtown Diner
Foosackly’s
LoDa Biergarten
Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
Ruby Slipper
Waffle House
Best Grocery Delivery/Pick-Up
Greer’s
Instacart
Shipt
Walmart
Best Restaurant Delivery Service
Door Dash
Grubhub
Jimmy John’s
Panera
Port City Deliveries
WAITR
Best Drunk Food
Butch Cassidy’s
Callaghan’s
Krystal
Mediterranean Sandwich Co.
TexarBama BBQ
Waffle House
KIDS
Best Kids’ Clothing Store
Carousel Kids
Kids Kottage
Kids Wearhouse
Kidz Klozet
KK Across the Bay
Little Monkey Toes
Best Summer Camp
Eastern Shore Repertory Theater
Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
St. Dominic’s
St. Luke’s
Sunny Side Drama Camp
The PACT
Best Daycare/Mother’s Day Out
Christ United Methodist
Nazarene Day Care & Learning
Springhill Baptist Child Development Center
St. Ignatius
St. Mary’s
Westminster Presbyterian
Best Preschool
Corpus Christi Catholic School
Just 4 Development Laboratory
St. Dominic’s
St. Ignatius
St. Paul’s EEC
Westminster Presbyterian
Best Birthday Party Place
Azalea City Center for Arts
Get Air
Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
Pete’s Party Castle
Pump It Up
Spa Tea Da
Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood
Brookwood
Jackson Heights
Llanfair
Regency
Rosswood
Sugar Creek
Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction
Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Dauphin Island Sea Lab
Five Rivers Delta Center
Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
GulfQuest
OWA
Best Dance Studio
Grace Dance Center
Gulf Coast Dance Alliance
Magnolia Dance Academy
Mobile Ballet
Precision Dance Academy
Southern Poise Dance Center
Best Pediatric Dentist
Dr. Leslie R. Buckley, DMD, Dr. Leslie’s Dental
Dr. Maureen Baldy, Mobile Premier Pediatric Dentistry
Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry, Dr. Trey Fellers
Malbis Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Kelly Jones
Dr. Gaines Thomas & Dr. Lauren Moore, Thomas and Moore Pediatric Dentist
Dr. Joel Welford & Dr. Marion B. McMurphy, Jr., Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile
Best Orthodontist
Dr. James Donaghey, Donaghey Orthodontics
Dr. Rosalyn Salter, Hillcrest Orthodontics
Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics
Hicks & McMurphy Orthodontics
Island Orthodontics
Oliver Orthodontics
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Elizabeth Weinacker, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Jonathan Holmes, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Karen Calametti
Dr. Matthew Cepeda, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Nancy Wood, Pediatric Associates
Dr. Robin McNair, Pediatric Associates
Best Kid Photographer
Alicia Marie Photography
Cassie Davis Photography
Cornerstone Photography
Hannah Stinson
Janie Long Photography
Laura Cantrell Photography
Samantha Vickers Photography
Best Public School
Baker High School
Dawes Intermediate School
Denton Magnet School of Technology
Eichold Mertz School of Math, Science and Technology
Murphy High School
Phillips Preparatory School
Best Private School
Corpus Christi Catholic School
Faith Academy
McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
St. Luke’s Episcopal School
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
UMS-Wright Preparatory School
Best Preschool Teacher
Ashley Cunningham, Christ the King
Candice McLaughlin, Corpus Christi
Donna Muscat, Westminster Presbyterian
Heather Vella, Wilmer Elementary Pre-K
Mindy Mainwaring, St. Paul’s EEC
Morgan Avritt, Eastern Shore Early Childhood
Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Mobile
Allison Dennis, Corpus Christi Catholic School
Caroline Graham, Semmes Elementary
Hailey Smith, O’Rourke Elementary
Jessica Sanders, Allentown Elementary
Karen Shirah, St.Ignatius Catholic School
Sydney Loper, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Baldwin
Felicia Bagley, Daphne East Elementary
Kacie Hardman, Fairhope Elementary
Kylie Threadgill, Spanish Fort Elementary
Sherik Butler, Daphne Elementary
Tanya Best, Bayside Academy
Tara Lazenby, Fairhope Elementary
Coolest Middle School Teacher – Mobile
Alicia Matthews, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Alison Burrow, Semmes Middle School
Debra Quinones, Denton Magnet
Donna Mackin, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Peter Stoyka, Corpus Christi Catholic School
Sarah Pritchard, St. Ignatius Catholic School
Coolest Middle School Teacher – Baldwin
April Poole, Central Baldwin Middle
Cathey Ho, Daphne Middle
Janice Kinard, Fairhope Middle
Jennifer Salley, Fairhope Middle
Jo Anne Theodore, Spanish Fort Middle
Kate Hood, Bay Minette Middle
Coolest High School Teacher- Mobile
Jeremiah Quattrone, Citronelle High School
Karen Haynes, St. Luke’s Episcopal School
Kayla Christie, Theodore High School
Peter Wilson, UMS Wright Preparatory School
Phil Proctor McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
Zack Steele, Saraland High School
Coolest High School Teacher-Baldwin
Elizabeth Brooks, Fairhope High
Griffin Hood, Daphne High
Jeremy Borchardt, Foley High
Justin Cometti, Fairhope High
Mandy Jennings, Fairhope High
Wayne Fillingim, Fairhope High
MEDIA
Favorite Radio Station FM
96.1 The Rocket
FM TALK 106.5
WABD 97.5
WBLX 93.9
WKSJ 94.9
WZEW 92.1
Favorite Radio Station AM
Archangel 1410 A
WABF 1480
WNTM News Radio 710
Best Local DJ
DJ Blayze, WBLX
Gene Murrell, WZEW
Matt McCoy, WZEW
Mystic Marge, WZEW
Shelby Mitchell, WKSJ
Twiggins, WABD
Best DJ Team
Dan Brennan & Shelby Mitchell, WKSJ
Gulf Coast Mornings with Uncle Henry & Kelly Bennett. WNTM
Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly, FM Talk 106.5
Randy & Creg – WNSP
Sip & Chew with Mike & Stu, FM Talk 106.5
TLC in the Morning – Tim and LeeAnn Camp
Best Local Morning Show/DJ
Ron Anthony, 92.5, The Soul of Mobile
The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian, WNSP
TLC in the Morning – Tim and Lee Ann Camp, WZEW
Uncle Henry, News Radio 710
Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly, FM Talk 106.5
Best DJ Voice
DJ Blayze, WBLX
Gene Murrell, WZEW
Kelly Finley, FM Talk 106.5
Mz. Baldy, WBLX
Tony Ployzcinski, WZEW
Twiggins, WABD
Best Talk Radio Host/Show
Midday Mobile, FM Talk 106.5
Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly – FM Talk 106.5
Sports Drive with Randy & Creg, WNSP
The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian, WNSP
Uncle Henry, WNTM News Radio 710
What’s Working with Cam Marston, FM TALK 106.5
Best Sports Radio Host/Show
Eli Gold – WZEW
FM Talk Sports Night with Dalton Orwig and Corey LaBounty, FM Talk 106.5
John Racciatti Golf Show, WNSP
Paul Finebaum, FM Talk 106.5
Sports Drive with Randy & Creg , WNSP
The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian, WNSP
Best Local Evening TV Newscast
FOX 10
WKRG 5
WPMI 15
Best Local Morning TV Newscast
FOX 10
WKRG 5
WPMI 15
Best Anchor
Darwin Singleton, WPMI 15
Devon Walsh, WKRG 5
Kelly Foster, WPMI 15
Lenise Ligon, FOX 10
Mel Showers, WKRG 5
Sarah Wall, FOX 10
Best Meteorologist
Alan Sealls, WKRG 5
Jason Smith, FOX 10
John Nodar, WKRG 5
Kelly Foster, WPMI 15
Michael White, FOX 10
Thomas Geboy, WKRG 5
Best TV Investigative Reporter
Andrea Ramey, WPMI 15
Cassie Fambro, WPMI 15
Peter Albrecht, WKRG 5
Nicole Fierro, WPMI 15
Shelby Myers, FOX 10
Katarina Luketich, WKRG 5
Best Sports Coverage
FOX 10
WKRG 5
WPMI 15
Best Weekend TV News Team
FOX 10
WKRG 5
WPMI 15
Favorite Lagniappe Writer
Andy MacDonald, Cuisine
Dale Liesch, Reporter
Gabriel Tynes, Baldwin Bureau Chief
Jason Johnson, Reporter
Jeff Poor, Commentary
Kevin Lee, Arts
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story
Cream of the Crop by Dale Liesch
End of an Era, Mobile Beacon by Gabriel Tynes
Game On (High School Gaming Teams) by Jason Johnson
Sins of the Fathers by Gabriel Tynes
Sunset Limited Disaster Anniversary by Kevin Lee
When the Levee Breaks (Alabama Power) by Gabriel Tynes
Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image
Cream of the Crop, Cammie’s Old Dutch by Dan Anderson
Love Bugs by Dan Anderson
Mardi Gras 2018 by Laura Mattei
Planes, Trains and Automobiles by Laura Mattei
Sins of the Fathers by Dan Anderson
Terror at Sea by Laura Mattei
Favorite local content creator
Amanda Gibson, Lemon Baby
Breck Pappas, Mobile Bay Monthly
Carolyn Haines, author
Ferrill Gibbs, podcaster
JD Crowe, al.com
Johnny Gwin, Deep Fried Studios
Favorite Glossy Magazine
Access
Eastern Shore Parents
Mobile Bay Monthly
Mobile Bay Parents
Mobile Mask
Relocating Baldwin County
Favorite Local Website or Blog
All Things Mobile
Centsible Blonde
Hungry Ass Dude
Lemon Baby
Mobile Mask
When Life Hands You Grapes
Best Local TV ad
Andy Citrin
David J. Maloney
Discover Chiropractic
Greene & Phillips
Gulf Coast Exploreum, Genghis Khan
Joe Bullard
Best Website Developer
Blue Fish
Dogwood Productions
Mighty Advertising
Next Level Studio
Portside Advertising
Southern View Media
Best Marketing/Events Company
Dauphin Marketing Group
JJPR
Oyster Shell Strategy
Portside Advertising
Southern View Media
Valorey Media
MUSIC
Best Local Band
Abe Partridge & The Psychedelic Peacocks
Delta Smoke
Deluna
Hollywood Vagabonds
Red Clay Strays
The Underhill Family Orchestra
Best Country Band/Performer
Anna McElroy
Brooke Brown
Bruce Smelley
Jesse Howard
Last Call Rodeo
Red Clay Strays
Best Underground/Metal Band
Certainly Unsure
D.R.E.A.D.
Hollywood Vagabonds
Love the Hate
Oracle
Son of a Gun
Best Blues Band/Artist
Adam Holt
David Shivers
Delta Smoke
Jamell Richardson
Johnny No
Lisa Mills
Best Club to See Live Music
Brickyard
Callaghan’s
O’Daly’s
Soul Kitchen
The Merry Widow
Veet’s
Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music
Bluegill
Dority’s
Flora-Bama
LuLu’s
The Frog Pond
The Hangout
Best Non-Bar Venue
Live at Five, Halstead Amphitheater
Mobile Civic Center Theater
Saenger Theatre
The Listening Room
The Wharf
Best Solo Musician
Adam Holt
Brooke Brown
Eric Erdman
Jesse Howard
Laurie Anne Armour
Ryan Balthrop
Best Jazz Musician
Andrew Ayers
Blake Nolte
Chip Herrington
John Cochran
Justin Fobes
Roman Street
Best Hip Hop Artist
2 Face
Bates
Eterniti
Mr 88
Phil J
Tommy Chayne
Best Music/Record Store
Andy’s Music
Bay Sound
Dr Music
Fairhope Music
Mobile Records
Picker’s Paradise
Best Local Recording Studio
Dauphin Street Sound
Day 6 Entertainment Group
Skate Mountain Records
Studio ‘78
Studio 8Eighty
Studio H20
Best Guitar Player
Adam Holt
Collin Kendrick
Corky Hughes
Drew Nix
Phil Proctor
Zach Rishel
Best Singer/Voice
Brandon Coleman
Jake Alexander
Jesse Howard
Lisa Mills
Ross Newell
Symone French
Best Drummer
Bryan Ayers
Dalton Muse
John Hall
John Milham
Jonah Miller
Karl Langley
Best Bassist
Andrew Bishop
Andrew Wood
Louis Bustin
Miles Davis
Rufus Ducote
Stan Foster
Best Piano Player
Andrew Ayers
Blayne Pierce
Chris Spies
Jacob Hall
John Anthony
Teddy Williams
Best Drag Queen Performer
Amber Douglas
Champagne Munroe
Jawakatema Davenport
Miss Cie
Venus
Zamareyah Dawn
Best DJ
Dalton Muse
DJ Blayze
DJ Lynch
DJ Mbezzle
Russell Combs
Trey Fowler
Best Music Festival
Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival
Hangout Music Festival
MOB Music Fest
SouthSounds
Stapleton Bluegrass Festival
TenSixtyFive
NIGHTLIFE
Best All Around Bar – Mobile
Alchemy Tavern
Callaghan’s
O’ Daly’s
Patches Lounge
Pour Baby
The Haberdasher
Best All Around Bar – Baldwin
Flora-Bama
Manci’s Antique Club
McSharry’s
The River Pub
Tongue & Groove Drinkery
Top of the Bay
Best Bartender – Mobile
Jerry Grady, B-Bobs
Kendall Turk, POST
Ricky Havens, Pour Baby
Samantha Mitchell, Ollie’s Mediterranean Grill
Shasta Godwin, Patches Lounge
Tyger Kunz Bullock, Alchemy Tavern
Best Bartender – Baldwin
Amy Pippin, Flybar
Brandy Stewart, The River Pub
Garrett Gardner, Buster’s Brick Oven
Hutch Hutchens, Top of the Bay
Kyle Kinder, Tongue & Groove
Mary Beth Winstead, Top of the Bay
Best New Bar
Game Over Retro Pub
Lit Cigar Lounge
Little Whiskey Christmas Club
Nixon’s
POST
Willie’s Place
Best E-Sho Bar
Flybar
Manci’s Antique Club
McSharry’s
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Tongue & Groove Drinkery
Top of the Bay
Best WeMo Bar
Alabama’s Bar & Lounge
Cock-eyed Charlie’s
LoDa Biergarten
Patches Lounge
Pour Baby
Tilly’s Dance Club
Best MiMo Bar
Ashland Midtown Pub
Butch Cassidy’s
Callaghan’s
Nixon’s
Red or White
Silver Horse Pub
Best LoDa Bar
Alchemy Tavern
LoDa Biergarten
O’Daly’s
The Brickyard
The Haberdasher
Veet’s
Best SoMo Bar
Dority’s
Islanders
Pelican Pub
Pelican Reef
Waves DI
Zebra Club
Best SoBa (South Baldwin) Bar
Bama Buds, Foley
Buddy’s Lounge, Robertsdale
Cocktails and Dreams, Foley
Doc Holliday’s, Foley
Scuttlebutt Pub, Foley
The Office Lounge, Foley
Best Beach Bar
Flora-Bama, Florida/Alabama line
Pink Pony, Gulf Shores
Pirate’s Bar & Grill, Dauphin Island
Pirate’s Cove, Josephine
The Gulf, Orange Beach
The Hangout, Gulf Shores
Best Wine Bar
Domke
Firehouse
Le Bouchon
POST
Pour Baby
Red or White
Best Fancy Drink Bar
Dauphin’s
POST
Pour Baby
Sidecar Lounge
The Haberdasher
Tongue & Groove Drinkery
Best Happy Hour Bar
Butch Cassidy’s
Dauphin’s
Eugene’s Monkey Bar
The Brickyard
The Garage
The River Pub
Best E-Sho Happy Hour
California Dreaming
Ed’s Shed
Flybar
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Tamara’s
Top of the Bay
Best Sports Bar
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
Buffalo Wild Wings
Draft Picks
Heroes – Downtown
Heroes – USA
Walk-On’s Bistreaux
Best Place to Shake Your Booty
B-Bob’s
Boo Radley’s
Patches Lounge
Saddle-Up Saloon
Tilly’s Dance Club
Veet’s
Best Gay Bar
B-Bobs
Flip Side
Gabriel’s
Midtown Pub
Favorite Craft Beer
Bell’s Two Hearted Ale
Fairhope Brewing Take the Causeway IPA
Haint Blue IPA
Parish Envie
Serda Tidewater
Sweetwater 420
Favorite Import Beer
Bitburger
Corona
Guinness
Modelo
Newcastle
Stella Artois
Favorite Domestic Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Yuengling
Best Locally Brewed Beer
Fairhope Brewing Judge Roy Bean Stout
Fairhope Brewing Take the Causeway IPA
Haint Blue IPA
Iron Hand Brewing, Scotch Ale
Serda Espresso Stout
Serda Tidewater
Bar with Best Tap beer Selection
BJ’s Brewhouse
Buffalo Wild Wings
Draft Picks
Island Wing Company
LoDa Biergarten
Mellow Mushroom
Favorite Casino
Beau Rivage
Golden Nugget
Hard Rock
Imperial Palace
Palace Casino
Scarlet Pearl
Best Margarita
El Papi
Hacienda San Miguel
OK Bike Shop
Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina
Taco Mama
Taqueria Mexico
Best Bloody Mary
Ashland Midtown Pub
Brick and Spoon
LoDa Biergarten
Moe’s BBQ
Ruby Slipper
The River Pub
Best Bar Trivia
Flybar
Mellow Mushroom
Moe’s BBQ
Serda Brewing
The Blind Mule
Waves DI
Best Gentleman’s Club
Cookies-N-Cream
Diamonds
Lionz Den
Lotus
The Candy Store
POLITICOS
Hardest Working Official – City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed)
Chief Lawrence Battiste, Mobile Police Department
Chief Mark Sealy, Mobile Fire Department
City Attorney Ricardo Woods
Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Public Safety Director James Barber
Hardest Working City Councilperson – Mobile
City Councilperson Bess Rich
City Councilperson John Williams
City Councilperson Levon Manzie
Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County
MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill
Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson
Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl
Mobile County Commissioner Merceria LudgoodMobile County DA Ashley Rich
Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran
Hardest Working Elected Official- Eastern Shore
Bill Menas, Spanish Fort City Councilman
Dane Haygood, Daphne Mayor
Jack Burrell, Fairhope City Councilman
Karin Wilson, Fairhope Mayor
Michael M. McMillan, Spanish Fort Mayor
Tommie Conaway, Daphne City Councilperson
Hardest Working Elected Official – Baldwin County
Baldwin County DA Robert Wilters
Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack
BCBE Superintendent Eddie Tyler
County Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood
County Commissioner Jeb Ball
County Commissioner Joe Davis, III
Hardest Working Local State Legislator
Rep. Barbara Drummond
Rep. Chris Pringle
Rep. Napoleon Bracy
Rep. Shane Stringer
Rep. Victor Gaston
Sen. Vivian Figures
Next U.S. Senator from Alabama
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne
Charles Barkley
State Sen. Del Marsh
Sen. Doug Jones
Not Roy Moore
Coach Tommy Tuberville
SHOPPING & SERVICES
Best Salon – Mobile
Harlow
Identity
Meraki Studios
Salon DMH
Salon West 5400
Studio PH
Best Salon – Baldwin
Barbora Brown Hair
Salon Royale
Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Tangled Up
The March Hare
The Sanctuary Salon
Best Overall Stylist – Mobile
Ashton Laster, North Sixty Salon
Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH
Lindsay Driskell, Identity Salon
Meagan Brown, Meraki
Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH
Whitney Vittor, Salon West 5400
Best Overall Stylist- Baldwin
Allie Pierce, Salon Royale
Brandi Hoover, The Sanctuary Salon
Chandise Hampton, The March Hare
Kristen Watler, Salon Royale
Shaina Bottiaux, The Sanctuary Salon
Tami Williams, Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Best Colorist – Mobile
Charlene Smith, Vain Attractions
Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH
Julia Liller, Salon West 5400
Julie Burrus, Inspire Salon
Julie Rhames, Harlow
Lindsey Driskell, Identity Salon
Best Colorist – Baldwin
Allie Pierce, Salon Royale
Chandise Hampton, The March Hare
Chuck Branum, Salon Royale
Kristen Watler, Salon Royale
Shaina Bottiaux, The Sanctuary Salon
Tami Williams, Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Best Scissor Wizard – Mobile
Caitlin Newell, Haley Hair
Jason Chambers, Head Dress
Julie Burrus, Inspire Salon
Julie Rhames, Harlow
Megan Stebbins, Salon DMH
Ryan Amacker, Salon West 5400
Best Scissor Wizard – Baldwin
Brandi Hoover, The Sanctuary Salon
Chuck Branum, Salon Royale
Kayla Bubalo, The Sanctuary Salon
Shaina Bottiaux, The Sanctuary Salon
Stephen Morgan, The Mane Colour
Tami Williams, Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Best Barber/Barber Shop – Mobile
Billy Helton
Hillcrest Barbers
Joel Edwards
Johnny Sullivan
Mayo Barber Shop
Mike Edwards, Mike’s Barber Shop
Best Barber/Barber Shop – Baldwin
Dallas Jones
Eastern Shore Barber Shop
Gentlemen’s Barbershop
Jessica Solis
Josh Pridgen
Samantha Elliot
Best Make-up Artist
Alyssa Garza, Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Ashley West
Cassidy Hester
Courtney Matthews
Kelsey Copeland Fields
Olivia Rumbley
Best Hooha Waxer
Anna Bishop
Cecelia Heyer, Pure Beauty
Crystal Quattrone, Bare Esthetics
Jitka Boyd
Leah Jeffreys, Leah’s Place
Liz Herport, Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Eyebrow Wizard
Brianna Normand, Beautiful Buzz
Charlene Smith, Vain Attractions
iBrow Ink Microblading
Liz Herport, Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Mandy Snay
Natalie Pittman
Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Mobile
Brenda’s Nails
Lily’s Nails
Nails by Sisters
Royal Day Spa
Venetian Nails Palace
Vivian’s
Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Baldwin
De Paris Nails
French Tip Nail Spa
Leila’s Nails and Spa
Paradise Nails
Polished Nail Bar
Tami’s Mask & Mirror
Best Esthetician
Amberjoy McLean, Grand Hotel
Ashley Maynard, Spa at the Battle House
Chasen Lipscomb, Med Spa at the Park
Hanna Hogle, Sunrise Dermatology
Jade Kittrell, Med Spa at the Park
Liz Parden, Lyons Elite Day Spa
Best Day Spa – Mobile
Battle House Spa
Lyons Elite Day Spa
Med Spa at the Park
Nouveau
Royal Day Spa
Sole Med Spa
Best Day Spa – Baldwin
Fountain of Youth
Mountain Massage & Day Spa
Sole Med Spa
Tami’s Mask & Mirror
The Beach Club Spa
The Spa at The Grand Hotel
Best Tanning Salon/Spray Tan
Always Summer
Brush of Bronze
L.A. Bikini
Palm Beach Tan
Southern Glow
Tiffany Tans
Best Massage Therapist – Mobile
Arnie Harrison
Eric Davis
Hannah Boltz
Kelsea Tupa
Rudy Smith
Tina Collins
Best Massage Therapist – Baldwin
Amanda Guzman
Heather Guy
Kenney Jackson
Lennifer Berdos
Massage Envy
Roderick Gibbs
Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor
Dr. Amy Strassburg, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. Charla Evans, Hillcrest Primary Care
Dr. Clare Carney, Alabama Medical Group
Dr. David Ross, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic
Dr. De’Arco McCreary, Ascension
Dr. Shameer Abrahim, West Mobile Medical Group
Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist
Clark & Hirsch Neurosurgery
Dr. Christopher Mullenix, Oral Surgery
Dr. Deepak Kumar, Rheumatology
Dr. Latasha Henry, Gastroenterology
Pulmonary Associates
Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology
Best Hooha Doctor
Dr. Brooke Lenz, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Danilo Herrera, Bay Area Physicians for Women
Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, Azalea City Physicians
Dr. Lauren Self, Azalea City Physicians
Dr. Margaret McGrath, Women’s Health Alliance
Dr. Quin Bixler, Mobile Bay OB- GYN
Best Boob Doc
Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery Associates
Dr. Chris Park, The Park Clinic
Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery
Dr. Kitti Outlaw
Dr. Randy Proffitt
Dr. Stephen Sheppard, Azalea City Plastic Surgery
Best Facelift Doc
Dr. Chris Park, The Park Clinic
Dr. Henry Barber, The Martin Center
Dr. Kimberly Donnellan
Dr. Michael Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
Dr. Randy Proffitt
Dr. Stephen Martin, The Martin Center
Best Dermatologist
Dr. Amy Morris, The Center for Dermatology
Dr. Kathryn Dempsey, Coastal Dermatology
Dr. Roberta Swain, Mobile Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Dermatology
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology
Dr. Scott Van Loock, Mobile Dermatology
Dr. Thomas Bender, Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care
Best Weight Loss Doc
Dr. Amy Armstrong, LaBella Rx
Dr. Chris Dyas, Fountain of Youth
Dr. James Jardine, Medi-Weightloss
Dr. Lawrence Carpenter, Aesthetics and Weight Loss
Dr. Ruth Shields, Healthy Weight 4 Me
Mobile Bay Medical Weight Loss
Best Doc In the Box
Compass Urgent Care
Eastern Shore Urgent Care
Greater Mobile Urgent Care
Hillcrest Urgent Care
Immediate Care
Urgent Care By the Bay
Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor)
Absolute Health Solutions
Advanced Spine and Therapy
Corsentino Chiropractic
Discover Chiropractic
Eastern Shore Chiropractic
Liberation Chiropractic
Best Dentist – Mobile
Dr. Kris Portacci
Dr. Walt Vickers
Drs. Maitre & Crabtree, Maitre and Crabtree Dental Group
Grelot Dental
Noblet Family Dental
SEC Dentistry
Best Dentist – Baldwin
Azalea City Dental Eastern Shore
Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry
Deese Dentistry
Dr. Michael Miller, Miller Family Dentistry
Dr. Gabriel Chamblin, Spanish Fort Dental
Sweeney Comprehensive & Restorative Dentistry
Best Fitness Facility
barre3 Fitness
CrossFit Stone
Cycle Circuit
Fitbody Bootcamp Mobile
Kayotic Fitness
Mission Fitness
Best Personal Trainer
Alison Jones, Mission Fitness
Dori Dodich, Mobtown Grind
Jessica Sweeney, Mission Fitness
John Seddon, StrengthZone
Joshua Foster, Fotbody Bootcamp Mobile
Nikki Mead Thibodeaux, Kayotic Fitness
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Carl Myers, Theodore Veterinary Hospital
Dr. Jennifer Wilder, ARK Animal Clinic
Dr. Madison Gordon, Westside Veterinary Hospital
Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Road Animal Hospital
Dr. Randy Wesson, Wesson Animal Clinic
Dr. Roxy Leslie, Village Animal Clinic
Best Pet Groomer
Addicted to Dogs
Adorable Dos
Bella and Bows Pet Market and Grooming
Dana & Friends Pet Grooming
Paws of Purrfection
Taylor’d Grooming
Best Florist
All A Bloom
Beckham’s
Belle Boutique
Cleveland the Florist
LUSH
Rose Bud
Best Photographer/Studio
Brittany Latham Studios
Dawn Finch Photography
Jaclyn Robinson Photography
Janie Long Photography
Laura Cantrell Photography
Samantha Vickers Photography
Best Yoga Studio
Above and Beyond Hot Yoga Center
Glow Yoga
Mission Fitness
Soul Shine Yoga
Sterling Hot Yoga
Sway
Best Carwash/Detail
Bebo’s
Blue Line Wash & Detail
EZN Storage & Detail
Port City Detail & Paint Correction
Rich’s
Ultra Carwash
Best Divorce Lawyer
Alison Herlihy
Jerry Pilgrim
Josh Boone
Larry Hallett
Lee Holland
Theresa Williamson
Best Criminal Defense Attorney
Brant Richerson
Buzz Jordan
Dennis Knizley
Grant Gibson
Jeff Deen
Walter Gewin
Best Personal Injury/Trial Attorney
Andy Citrin
Clay, Massey & Associates
David J. Maloney
Greene & Phillips
Long & Long
Moore Law Firm
Best Real Estate Firm
1702 Real Estate
Berkshire Hathaway
Better Homes and Gardens
LLB&B
Realty Executives
Roberts Brothers
Best Realtor
Devin Scott, Roberts Brothers
Ginny Stopa, ReMax by the Bay
Joselyne Ridings, Keller Williams
Kym Trest, Roberts Brothers
Laurye Brunson, Roberts Brothers
Sam Winter, Sam Winter & Co.
Best Mortgage Broker/Firm
Anna Maria Mazzarella, Servis 1st
Jana Williston, Iberia Bank
Magnolia Mortgage Company
Midtown Mortgage
Mortgage Team 1
Navigator Credit Union
Best Insurance Agent/Agency
Alison Horner, State Farm
Julie Henson, ALFA
Kelly DeFord, ALFA
Racheal Kidd, State Farm
The Branyon Agency, Farmers
Travis Everette, Allstate
Best Bank or Credit Union
Army Aviation
Iberia Bank
Navigator Credit Union
New Horizons Credit Union
Oakworth Capital
Regions
Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner
Coldsmith, Ryder & Associates
David McGrath, Oakworth Capital
Richard S. Brinson, Grandbridge Real Estate Capital
Ryan Schumann, Raymond James
Sean Demouey, Edward Jones
Williams Financial Group
Best Car Dealership
Malone’s Auto Sales
McConnell Automotive
Palmer’s Toyota Superstore
Springhill Toyota
Tameron Honda Eastern Shore
U-J Chevrolet
Best CPA
Frank Brown, Wilkins Miller
Jeff Allen, Allen, Allen & Foster
John Bedsole, Kalifeh, Bedsole, Adams
Karen Simmons, Karen Simmons, PC
Kristi Daughtery, Crow Shields Bailey, PC
Rita Byers, Byers, Byers & Associates
Best Landscaper
A Bloom Landscaping
Bay Landscaping
Green Magic Landscape
Miracle Landscape Services
Sexton Lawn & Landscape
Travis Wilson, Southside
Best Contractor/Homebuilder
Bo Wilder
Chuck Dixon
Farmstead Built
Joe Vinson Builders
Thomas H. Davis III Construction
Triumph Homes
Best Interior Designer
Augusta Tapia
Caitlyn Waite
Kade Laws Interior Design
Lindsey Feekner
March & May
Randi Wilson
Best Hardware Store
Andrew’s Ace
Blankenship’s Universal Supply
Dawes Hardware Store
Eastern Shore Ace Hardware
Spring Hill Ace
Wigman’s Ace
Best Pest Control
A&P Pest Control
Aegis
Arrow
Cook’s
Ensec
Mosquito Joe
Best Pet Store
B&B Pet Stop
Bella & Bows
Dog Days Barkery
PetCo
PetSmart
Pet Supplies Plus
Best Antique Store
Antiques at the Loop
Backflash Antique Mall
Charles Phillips
Old Mobile Antiques
Southern Antiques and Accents
White House Antiques
Best Men’s Clothing Store
D&K
Dillard’s
G Harvell
McCoy
Metzger’s
Red Beard’s
Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop
NT Lingerie
The Gift Spot
The Little Drawer
Victoria’s Secret
Best Women’s Boutique
Chic Jolie
Crimson Blue
Debra’s
Hemline
Pink Post Office Boutique
Ruby Blue
Best Women’s Boutique – Baldwin
Boutique 15
Brown Eyed Girl
CK Collection
Pink Post Office
Sadie’s
SWAY
Best Women’s Consignment
Back on the Rack
Hertha’s
Plato’s Closet
Rave Reviews
Revolution Resale
Second Edition
Best Place to get Mardi Gras Attire
D&K
Francia’s
Hertha’s
Metzger’s
Putting on the Ritz
Randall’s
Best Fine Jewelry
Elliot’s
Goldstein’s
Hayes
John Cauley
Lou’s
The Karat Patch
Best Dry Cleaners
Gulf City
Jaguar
Master Cleaners
Paragon
Sprout
Waite’s
Best Home Cleaning Service
Gibson Girls Task Masters
Maids a la Mode
Mandy’s Cleaning Service
Sweet Home Cleaning Service
The Maids
Two Gals & A Mop
Best Local Pharmacy
Dawes Pointe
Express Pharmacy
McConaghy Drugs
Midtown Pharmacy
Royal Pharmacy
Saraland Pharmacy
Best Shoe Store – Women’s
Dillards
DSW
Gallery Shoe Boutique
Ruby Blue
Shoe Station
Shoefly
Best Shoe Store – Athletic
Finish Line
Fleet Feet
McCoy
Red Beard’s
Run-N-Tri
Shoe Station
Best Gift Shop
Bellingrath Gardens
Bienville Souvenir & Gifts
Marcie n Me
Meggie B’s
Tallulah’s
Timeless Treasures
Best Home Furnishings Store
Atchison Home
Barrow
Designer Collection
J Miller
Lagniappe Home Store
LUSH
Best Tattoo Shop/Artist
CW Neese, Wayward Son
Drew Magnuson
Dustin Moerler, Kaoz
Jynx at Underground Studios
Suzette Callahan
The Bell Rose
Best Vape Shop
Cloud 9
Cyclops
Deep South
Parlor
Vapor Dreamz
Vapor’s Smoke Shop
Best CBD Oil Shop/Carrier
Azalea City Hand &Rehab
CannaBama
Parlor Vapes
The Health Hut
Vapor Dreamz
Virginia’s
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).