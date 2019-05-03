After a month of voting during the Nomination Period, Lagniappe is pleased to announce the 2019 Nappie Awards Finalists. Voting in the finals with begin on Wednesday, May 8 at noon and run through Sunday, June 2 at midnight. Voting is online only at www.votenappies.com. Voters can vote once per day per category. We will announce the winners in the July 24 issue of Lagniappe.

ARTS

Best Local Painter

Abe Partridge

E. Allen Warren

Ginger Woechan

Jon Coxwell

Lucy Gafford

Melanie Blackerby

Best Local Sculptor

April Livingston

Bertice McPherson

Bruce Larsen

Georgia Jones Godwin

Josh Ashley

Steven Dark

Best Local Graphic Design Artist

Andy Scott

Brittany Leahy

James Currie

Kane Kilgore

Mallory Godwin

Mattgraphy

Best Mixed Media Artist

Abe Partridge

Bear Walker

Catchot Coastal Creations

Chris Cumbie

Lucy Gafford

Peter Tad DePaolo

Best Art Gallery

Alabama Contemporary Art Center

Ashland Gallery

Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach

Innova Arts

Lyon’s Share Gallery

Sway

Best Museum

Bellingrath Gardens & Home Museum

GulfQuest Maritime Museum

History Museum of Mobile

Mobile Carnival Museum

Mobile Medical Museum

Mobile Museum of Art

Best Theatre Group

Chickasaw Civic Theatre

Joe Jefferson Players

Playhouse in the Park

Sunny Side Theater

The PACT

Theatre 98

Best Play or Performance of the Year

A Streetcar Named Desire, Theatre 98

Freaky Friday , The PACT

Junie B. Jones, Sunny Side Theater

Matilda the Musical, ESRT

Once on this Island, The PACT

Young Frankenstein, Joe Jefferson

Best Local Actor

Brooklyn Norstedt

Jake Coleman

Jay Ramsay

Mike Garand

Rainey Tanner

Reagan McDowell

Best Local Comedian

Carson Taylor

Jacques West

Kelly Teague

Nick Wiggins

Ryan Adams

The Govna

Best Local Dancer

Carol Odom, Mobile Ballet

Caroline McGrath

Katia Garza, Mobile Ballet

Macy Ridenoure

Sarah Claire, The PACT

Tyrone Reese

Best Local Theatrical Singer

Cally Singletary

Chelsea Seitz

Mike Garand

Morgan Zaborny

Rainey Tanner

Shanna Stoker

Best Arts Event

Artys

Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival

LoDa Artwalk

Mobile Art Council Art Throwdown

Orange Beach Festival of Arts

Theatre on the Bluff, Fairhope

CITY LIFE

Best Mobilian Right Now

Abe Mitchell

Casi Callaway

Chief Slacambamarinco IV

Jake Peavy

Judge Edmond Naman

Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Best Baldwinian Right Now

Abe Harper, Harper Technologies

Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson

Sheriff Hoss Mack

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan

State Senator Chris Elliot

Will Regan, Next Level Studio

Quintessential Mobilian

Chief Slacambamarinco IV

Gen. Gary Cooper

Juanita Smith

Preston Griffith

Ron Barrett

Vivian Figures

Quintessentially Baldwin

Alan Howard

Greg Burris, Burris Farm Markets

Lucy Buffett, LuLu’s

“Panini” Pete Blohme

Winston Groom, Author

Zana Price, City of Foley Visitor’s Center

Best Mobile Police Officer

Officer Sean Tuder

Best Mobile Firefighter

Alan Howard

Christopher “Kiff” Kirkwood

Josh Hults

Marty Demouy

Rob Brown

Tom Johnston

Best Annual Fundraising Event

Alabama Baptist Children’s Home Trees for Hope

American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off

Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast

Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Annual Chef Challenge

Junior League of Mobile Christmas Jubilee

USA Mitchell Center Pink is the New Green Soiree

Best Hotel

Malaga Inn

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort

The Admiral

The Battle House

The Grand Hotel

The Riverview

Best High School Marching Band

Baker High School

LeFlore High School

Mary G Montgomery High School

McGill Toolen Catholic High School

Murphy High School

Saraland High School

Best Mardi Gras Parading Society

Butterfly Maidens

Conde Cavaliers

Infant Mystics

Mobile Mystics

Mystics of Time

Order of Polka Dots

Best Mardi Gras Marching Society

Cain’s Merry Mistresses

Cain’s Merry Widows

Dauphin Street Drunks

Skeleton Krewe

Squirrels of Bienville (SOBs)

Wild Mauvillians

Best Mardi Gras Ball/Reception

Conde Cavaliers

Fifty Funny Fellows

Knights of Revelry

Mystics of Time

Order of Osiris

Order of Polka Dots

Best Mardi Gras Organization – Baldwin

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies

Knights of Ecor Rouge

Krewe of Mullet Mates

Maids of Jubilee

Mystics of Pleasure

The Shadow Barons

Coolest Church/House of Worship

Christ United Methodist

City Hope

Cottage Hill Baptist

Harvest Church

Little Flower Catholic

St. Dominic Catholic

Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader

Father Chris Boutin, St. Dominic

Father John Lynes, Little Flower Catholic

Pastor Alan Floyd, Cottage Hill Baptist

Pastor Chris Bell, 3Circle Church

Pastor Kevin Cooley, Harvest Church

Pastor Scotty Scott, Gospel Way Church

Best Place to take Out-of-Towners (Attraction)

Bellingrath Gardens & Home

Bienville Bites Food Tour

Gulf Coast Exploreum

Mobile Carnival Museum

OWA

USS Alabama

Best Place to take Out-of-Towners (Restaurant)

Bluegill

Callaghan’s

Dauphin’s

Felix’s

NoJa

Wintzell’s

Coolest Apartment Community

D’Iberville Apartments, Midtown

La Maison, Saraland

Olde Oak Apartments, Saraland

Retreat at Schillinger, West Mobile

The Arlington at Eastern Shore

Wheeler Lofts, Downtown Mobile

Coolest Retirement Community

Brookside

Crowne Health

Homestead Village

Murray House

Somerby

Westminster Village



Best Local Company to Work For

Crow Shields Bailey

Express Employment Professionals

FTZC

Greene & Phillips

MAWSS

Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology

Best Local College

Bishop State Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College

Columbia Southern University

Spring Hill College

University of Mobile

University of South Alabama

Best Local College Professor

Catherine Cooper, Radiologic Sciences, USA

Dr. Alan Chow, Marketing & Quantitative Methods, USA

Jamie Franco- Zamudio, Psychology, SHC

Linda Busby Parker, Creative Writing, USA

Lordes Baumer, Spanish, University of Mobile

Sue Walker, Creative Writing, USA



Best Animal Rescue Organization

Best Bookstore

Best Mechanic/Auto Repair

Best Neighbor

Best Place to Volunteer

Coolest Dog

EATS & DRINKS

Best Overall Restaurant

Briquette’s

Dauphin’s

Felix’s Fish Camp

NoJa

Pour Baby

The Noble South

Best New Restaurant

It’s All Greek To Me

Loaves and Fishes

Ruby Slipper

Simple Greek

Taco Mama

TexarBama BBQ

Best Eastern Shore Restaurant

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill

Buster’s Brick Oven

Dragonfly Food Bar

Jesse’s

Southwood Kitchen

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Best Beach Restaurant

Anchor Bar & Grill

Cobalt

Fisher’s

Flora-Bama Yacht Club

LuLu’s

The Gulf

Best Chef

Allie Henderson

Arwen Rice, Red or White

Chris Rainosek & Josh Lear, The Noble South

Jeremiah Matthews, Southwood Kitchen

Steve Zucker, Dauphin’s

Weston Simpson, Pour Baby

Best Atmosphere

Dauphin’s

Felix’s Fish Camp

NoJa

Pour Baby

Southern National

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Most Innovative Menu

Dragonfly Food Bar

Pour Baby

Southern National

The Dumbwaiter

The Noble South

Von’s

Best Outdoor Dining

Bluegill

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill

Ed’s

OK Bike Shop

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

The Cheese Cottage

Best Home Cookin’/Soul Food

Big Time Diner

Judy’s Place

Mama’s on Dauphin

Mary’s Southern Cooking

Neighbor’s Seafood & Chicken

Time to Eat Café

Best Server

April Baker, Southern National

Dane Batley, Stevie’s Kitchen

Hillary Hamlin, Dew Drop

Jocelyn Phillips, Pour Baby

Stevie P, Dauphin’s

Trent Short, Fuego

Best Overall Service

Dauphin’s

Ed’s

Felix’s Fish Camp

NoJa

Pour Baby

Ruth’s Chris

Best Dessert

Cammie’s Old Dutch

Delish Bakery & Eatery

Fairhope Sweet Shop

Pour Baby

Rum Sisters

Stevie’s Kitchen

Best Restaurant Wine List

Bonefish

Dauphin’s

NoJa

Pour Baby

Red or White

Ruth’s Chris

Best Wings

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

Buffalo Wild Wings

Butch Cassidy’s

Heroes Sports Bar

Moe’s BBQ

WeMo’s

Best Chicken Fingers

Butch Cassidy’s

Foosackly’s

Goldfingers

Raising Cane’s

The Wildcatter

Zaxbys

Best Ice Cream/Yogurt/Gelato

Cammie’s Old Dutch

Cowbell Rolled Ice Cream

Marble Slab

Mr. Gene’s Beans

Serda’s

Whit’s Frozen Custard

Best Lunch Spot

Café 219

Delish Bakery & Eatery

Dew Drop

Regina’s

Bob’s Downtown Diner

Stevie’s Kitchen

Best Eastern Shore Lunch Spot

Country Queen

Dragonfly Food Bar

Eastern Shore Café

Panini Pete’s

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

TexarBama BBQ

Best Wine/Gourmet Shop

a la cork (Pour Baby)

Domke

Fresh Market

Red or White

Southern Napa

Whole Foods Market

Best Wine Selection – Retail

a la cork (Pour Baby)

Domke Market

Greer’s

Piggly Wiggly

Red or White

Rouses

Best Beer Selection – Retail

Bebo’s Springhill Market

Cottage Hill Package

Fresh Market

Greer’s

Piggly Wiggly

Rouses

Best Annual Food Event or Cook-off

American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off

Bay Area Brunch Fest

Downtown Cajun Cook-off

Fairhope Rotary Steak-off

Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Annual Chef Challenge

Greek Fest

Best Food Truck

Beachin’ Eats

Grillbillies BBQ

Smokin’ Gringos

Solly’s World Famous

The Hotdoggery

Yellowhammer Coffee

Best Gumbo

Dew Drop

Ed’s

Royal Scam

Stevie’s Kitchen

Waves DI

Wintzell’s

Best Sushi

3 Flavors

Chuck’s Fish

Liquid

Master Joe’s

Rice

Rock n Roll Sushi

Best Bakery

Bake My Day

ellenJay

Flour Girls

Pollman’s

Sally’s Piece of Cake

Simply Sweet Cupcake Boutique

Best Wedding Cakes

Cakes by Judi

Couture Cakes

Flour Girls

Pollman’s

Sugar House Custom Cakes

The Pastry Shop

Best Caterer

Bay Gourmet

Georgia Roussos

Naman’s

Stevie’s Kitchen

Tyner’s

Will Hughes

Best Burger

Butch Cassidy’s

Callaghan’s

Five Guys

Heroes Sports Bar & Grille

LoDa Biergarten

Waves DI

Best Steak

Briquette’s

Longhorn

NoJa

Osman’s

Pour Baby

Ruth’s Chris

Best Seafood

Ed’s

Felix’s

Half Shell Oyster House

K&D Seafood

Original Oyster House

Wintzell’s

Best Brunch

Bonefish

Brick & Spoon

Five

Ruby Slipper

Southern National

The Blind Mule

Best Ethnic Restaurant

7 Spice

Jerusalem Café

Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

Rice

Sage

Yak

Best Mexican Restaurant

Fuego

Hacienda San Miguel

La Cocina

Rio

Taco Mama

Taqueria Mexico

Best Pizza

Cortlandt’s

Joe’s Pizza & Pasta

Marco’s

Mellow Mushroom

Pizzeria Delphina

Semmes Pizza

Best Coffeehouse

Caffeine Corps

Carpe Diem

Moka’s

Nova

Serda’s

Yellowhammer Coffee

Best Eastern Shore Coffeehouse

Page & Palette

Refuge

Serda’s

Soul Caffeine

The Coffee Loft

Warehouse Bakery

Best Local Grocery Store

Food Pak

Greer’s

Mosley’s Meat Market

Old Shell Market

Platt’s Food Store

Ship & Shore

Best Grocery Chain

Greer’s

Piggly Wiggly

Publix

Rouses

Walmart Neighborhood Grocery

Winn Dixie

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods- Mobile

Lil Brian’s

Market in the Square

Old Shell Market

Saraland Produce

Sessions Farm

Ted & Nancy’s

Best Place to get Local Produce/Foods – Baldwin

Allegri Farm Market

Burris Farm Market

Country Market – Spanish Fort

Hazel’s Market

McKenzie Farm Produce

Rouses

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Dreamland BBQ

Grillbillies BBQ

Meat Boss

Moe’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ

TexarBama BBQ

Best Barbecue Sauce

Dreamland BBQ

Mad Dawg’s BBQ

Meat Boss

Moe’s BBQ

Sonny’s BBQ

TexarBama BBQ

Best Ribs

Dreamland BBQ

Grillbillies BBQ

Meat Boss

Moe’s BBQ

Papa Dave’s BBQ

TexarBama BBQ

Best Raw Oysters

Bluegill

Ed’s

Half Shell Oyster House

Original Oyster House

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Wintzell’s

Best Seafood Market

DIP Seafood – Mudbugs

K&D Seafood

Lad& Dad’s

Market by the Bay

Mudbugs

Southern Fish & Oyster

Best Hangover Food

Bob’s Downtown Diner

Foosackly’s

LoDa Biergarten

Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

Ruby Slipper

Waffle House

Best Grocery Delivery/Pick-Up

Greer’s

Instacart

Shipt

Walmart

Best Restaurant Delivery Service

Door Dash

Grubhub

Jimmy John’s

Panera

Port City Deliveries

WAITR

Best Drunk Food

Butch Cassidy’s

Callaghan’s

Krystal

Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

TexarBama BBQ

Waffle House

KIDS

Best Kids’ Clothing Store

Carousel Kids

Kids Kottage

Kids Wearhouse

Kidz Klozet

KK Across the Bay

Little Monkey Toes

Best Summer Camp

Eastern Shore Repertory Theater

Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center

St. Dominic’s

St. Luke’s

Sunny Side Drama Camp

The PACT



Best Daycare/Mother’s Day Out

Christ United Methodist

Nazarene Day Care & Learning

Springhill Baptist Child Development Center

St. Ignatius

St. Mary’s

Westminster Presbyterian

Best Preschool

Corpus Christi Catholic School

Just 4 Development Laboratory

St. Dominic’s

St. Ignatius

St. Paul’s EEC

Westminster Presbyterian

Best Birthday Party Place

Azalea City Center for Arts

Get Air

Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center

Pete’s Party Castle

Pump It Up

Spa Tea Da

Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood

Brookwood

Jackson Heights

Llanfair

Regency

Rosswood

Sugar Creek

Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Five Rivers Delta Center

Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center

GulfQuest

OWA

Best Dance Studio

Grace Dance Center

Gulf Coast Dance Alliance

Magnolia Dance Academy

Mobile Ballet

Precision Dance Academy

Southern Poise Dance Center

Best Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Leslie R. Buckley, DMD, Dr. Leslie’s Dental

Dr. Maureen Baldy, Mobile Premier Pediatric Dentistry

Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry, Dr. Trey Fellers

Malbis Pediatric Dentistry, Dr. Kelly Jones

Dr. Gaines Thomas & Dr. Lauren Moore, Thomas and Moore Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Joel Welford & Dr. Marion B. McMurphy, Jr., Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile

Best Orthodontist

Dr. James Donaghey, Donaghey Orthodontics

Dr. Rosalyn Salter, Hillcrest Orthodontics

Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics

Hicks & McMurphy Orthodontics

Island Orthodontics

Oliver Orthodontics

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Elizabeth Weinacker, Children’s Medical Group

Dr. Jonathan Holmes, Children’s Medical Group

Dr. Karen Calametti

Dr. Matthew Cepeda, Children’s Medical Group

Dr. Nancy Wood, Pediatric Associates

Dr. Robin McNair, Pediatric Associates

Best Kid Photographer

Alicia Marie Photography

Cassie Davis Photography

Cornerstone Photography

Hannah Stinson

Janie Long Photography

Laura Cantrell Photography

Samantha Vickers Photography

Best Public School

Baker High School

Dawes Intermediate School

Denton Magnet School of Technology

Eichold Mertz School of Math, Science and Technology

Murphy High School

Phillips Preparatory School

Best Private School

Corpus Christi Catholic School

Faith Academy

McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

St. Luke’s Episcopal School

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

UMS-Wright Preparatory School

Best Preschool Teacher

Ashley Cunningham, Christ the King

Candice McLaughlin, Corpus Christi

Donna Muscat, Westminster Presbyterian

Heather Vella, Wilmer Elementary Pre-K

Mindy Mainwaring, St. Paul’s EEC

Morgan Avritt, Eastern Shore Early Childhood

Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Mobile

Allison Dennis, Corpus Christi Catholic School

Caroline Graham, Semmes Elementary

Hailey Smith, O’Rourke Elementary

Jessica Sanders, Allentown Elementary

Karen Shirah, St.Ignatius Catholic School

Sydney Loper, St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Baldwin

Felicia Bagley, Daphne East Elementary

Kacie Hardman, Fairhope Elementary

Kylie Threadgill, Spanish Fort Elementary

Sherik Butler, Daphne Elementary

Tanya Best, Bayside Academy

Tara Lazenby, Fairhope Elementary

Coolest Middle School Teacher – Mobile

Alicia Matthews, St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Alison Burrow, Semmes Middle School

Debra Quinones, Denton Magnet

Donna Mackin, St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Peter Stoyka, Corpus Christi Catholic School

Sarah Pritchard, St. Ignatius Catholic School

Coolest Middle School Teacher – Baldwin

April Poole, Central Baldwin Middle

Cathey Ho, Daphne Middle

Janice Kinard, Fairhope Middle

Jennifer Salley, Fairhope Middle

Jo Anne Theodore, Spanish Fort Middle

Kate Hood, Bay Minette Middle

Coolest High School Teacher- Mobile

Jeremiah Quattrone, Citronelle High School

Karen Haynes, St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Kayla Christie, Theodore High School

Peter Wilson, UMS Wright Preparatory School

Phil Proctor McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Zack Steele, Saraland High School

Coolest High School Teacher-Baldwin

Elizabeth Brooks, Fairhope High

Griffin Hood, Daphne High

Jeremy Borchardt, Foley High

Justin Cometti, Fairhope High

Mandy Jennings, Fairhope High

Wayne Fillingim, Fairhope High

MEDIA

Favorite Radio Station FM

96.1 The Rocket

FM TALK 106.5

WABD 97.5

WBLX 93.9

WKSJ 94.9

WZEW 92.1

Favorite Radio Station AM

Archangel 1410 A

WABF 1480

WNTM News Radio 710

Best Local DJ

DJ Blayze, WBLX

Gene Murrell, WZEW

Matt McCoy, WZEW

Mystic Marge, WZEW

Shelby Mitchell, WKSJ

Twiggins, WABD

Best DJ Team

Dan Brennan & Shelby Mitchell, WKSJ

Gulf Coast Mornings with Uncle Henry & Kelly Bennett. WNTM

Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly, FM Talk 106.5

Randy & Creg – WNSP

Sip & Chew with Mike & Stu, FM Talk 106.5

TLC in the Morning – Tim and LeeAnn Camp

Best Local Morning Show/DJ

Ron Anthony, 92.5, The Soul of Mobile

The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian, WNSP

TLC in the Morning – Tim and Lee Ann Camp, WZEW

Uncle Henry, News Radio 710

Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly, FM Talk 106.5

Best DJ Voice

DJ Blayze, WBLX

Gene Murrell, WZEW

Kelly Finley, FM Talk 106.5

Mz. Baldy, WBLX

Tony Ployzcinski, WZEW

Twiggins, WABD

Best Talk Radio Host/Show

Midday Mobile, FM Talk 106.5

Mobile Mornings with Sean, Dalton & Kelly – FM Talk 106.5

Sports Drive with Randy & Creg, WNSP

The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian, WNSP

Uncle Henry, WNTM News Radio 710

What’s Working with Cam Marston, FM TALK 106.5



Best Sports Radio Host/Show

Eli Gold – WZEW

FM Talk Sports Night with Dalton Orwig and Corey LaBounty, FM Talk 106.5

John Racciatti Golf Show, WNSP

Paul Finebaum, FM Talk 106.5

Sports Drive with Randy & Creg , WNSP

The Opening Kickoff with Mark Heim and Lee Shirvanian, WNSP

Best Local Evening TV Newscast

FOX 10

WKRG 5

WPMI 15

Best Local Morning TV Newscast

FOX 10

WKRG 5

WPMI 15

Best Anchor

Darwin Singleton, WPMI 15

Devon Walsh, WKRG 5

Kelly Foster, WPMI 15

Lenise Ligon, FOX 10

Mel Showers, WKRG 5

Sarah Wall, FOX 10

Best Meteorologist

Alan Sealls, WKRG 5

Jason Smith, FOX 10

John Nodar, WKRG 5

Kelly Foster, WPMI 15

Michael White, FOX 10

Thomas Geboy, WKRG 5

Best TV Investigative Reporter

Andrea Ramey, WPMI 15

Cassie Fambro, WPMI 15

Peter Albrecht, WKRG 5

Nicole Fierro, WPMI 15

Shelby Myers, FOX 10

Katarina Luketich, WKRG 5

Best Sports Coverage

FOX 10

WKRG 5

WPMI 15

Best Weekend TV News Team

FOX 10

WKRG 5

WPMI 15

Favorite Lagniappe Writer

Andy MacDonald, Cuisine

Dale Liesch, Reporter

Gabriel Tynes, Baldwin Bureau Chief

Jason Johnson, Reporter

Jeff Poor, Commentary

Kevin Lee, Arts



Favorite Lagniappe Cover Story

Cream of the Crop by Dale Liesch

End of an Era, Mobile Beacon by Gabriel Tynes

Game On (High School Gaming Teams) by Jason Johnson

Sins of the Fathers by Gabriel Tynes

Sunset Limited Disaster Anniversary by Kevin Lee

When the Levee Breaks (Alabama Power) by Gabriel Tynes



Favorite Lagniappe Cover Image

Cream of the Crop, Cammie’s Old Dutch by Dan Anderson

Love Bugs by Dan Anderson

Mardi Gras 2018 by Laura Mattei

Planes, Trains and Automobiles by Laura Mattei

Sins of the Fathers by Dan Anderson

Terror at Sea by Laura Mattei



Favorite local content creator

Amanda Gibson, Lemon Baby

Breck Pappas, Mobile Bay Monthly

Carolyn Haines, author

Ferrill Gibbs, podcaster

JD Crowe, al.com

Johnny Gwin, Deep Fried Studios



Favorite Glossy Magazine

Access

Eastern Shore Parents

Mobile Bay Monthly

Mobile Bay Parents

Mobile Mask

Relocating Baldwin County

Favorite Local Website or Blog

All Things Mobile

Centsible Blonde

Hungry Ass Dude

Lemon Baby

Mobile Mask

When Life Hands You Grapes

Best Local TV ad

Andy Citrin

David J. Maloney

Discover Chiropractic

Greene & Phillips

Gulf Coast Exploreum, Genghis Khan

Joe Bullard

Best Website Developer

Blue Fish

Dogwood Productions

Mighty Advertising

Next Level Studio

Portside Advertising

Southern View Media



Best Marketing/Events Company

Dauphin Marketing Group

JJPR

Oyster Shell Strategy

Portside Advertising

Southern View Media

Valorey Media

MUSIC

Best Local Band

Abe Partridge & The Psychedelic Peacocks

Delta Smoke

Deluna

Hollywood Vagabonds

Red Clay Strays

The Underhill Family Orchestra



Best Country Band/Performer

Anna McElroy

Brooke Brown

Bruce Smelley

Jesse Howard

Last Call Rodeo

Red Clay Strays

Best Underground/Metal Band

Certainly Unsure

D.R.E.A.D.

Hollywood Vagabonds

Love the Hate

Oracle

Son of a Gun

Best Blues Band/Artist

Adam Holt

David Shivers

Delta Smoke

Jamell Richardson

Johnny No

Lisa Mills

Best Club to See Live Music

Brickyard

Callaghan’s

O’Daly’s

Soul Kitchen

The Merry Widow

Veet’s

Best Outdoor Bar to See Live Music

Bluegill

Dority’s

Flora-Bama

LuLu’s

The Frog Pond

The Hangout

Best Non-Bar Venue

Live at Five, Halstead Amphitheater

Mobile Civic Center Theater

Saenger Theatre

The Listening Room

The Wharf

Best Solo Musician

Adam Holt

Brooke Brown

Eric Erdman

Jesse Howard

Laurie Anne Armour

Ryan Balthrop

Best Jazz Musician

Andrew Ayers

Blake Nolte

Chip Herrington

John Cochran

Justin Fobes

Roman Street



Best Hip Hop Artist

2 Face

Bates

Eterniti

Mr 88

Phil J

Tommy Chayne

Best Music/Record Store

Andy’s Music

Bay Sound

Dr Music

Fairhope Music

Mobile Records

Picker’s Paradise



Best Local Recording Studio

Dauphin Street Sound

Day 6 Entertainment Group

Skate Mountain Records

Studio ‘78

Studio 8Eighty

Studio H20

Best Guitar Player

Adam Holt

Collin Kendrick

Corky Hughes

Drew Nix

Phil Proctor

Zach Rishel



Best Singer/Voice

Brandon Coleman

Jake Alexander

Jesse Howard

Lisa Mills

Ross Newell

Symone French



Best Drummer

Bryan Ayers

Dalton Muse

John Hall

John Milham

Jonah Miller

Karl Langley

Best Bassist

Andrew Bishop

Andrew Wood

Louis Bustin

Miles Davis

Rufus Ducote

Stan Foster



Best Piano Player

Andrew Ayers

Blayne Pierce

Chris Spies

Jacob Hall

John Anthony

Teddy Williams



Best Drag Queen Performer

Amber Douglas

Champagne Munroe

Jawakatema Davenport

Miss Cie

Venus

Zamareyah Dawn

Best DJ

Dalton Muse

DJ Blayze

DJ Lynch

DJ Mbezzle

Russell Combs

Trey Fowler



Best Music Festival

Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival

Hangout Music Festival

MOB Music Fest

SouthSounds

Stapleton Bluegrass Festival

TenSixtyFive

NIGHTLIFE

Best All Around Bar – Mobile

Alchemy Tavern

Callaghan’s

O’ Daly’s

Patches Lounge

Pour Baby

The Haberdasher

Best All Around Bar – Baldwin

Flora-Bama

Manci’s Antique Club

McSharry’s

The River Pub

Tongue & Groove Drinkery

Top of the Bay

Best Bartender – Mobile

Jerry Grady, B-Bobs

Kendall Turk, POST

Ricky Havens, Pour Baby

Samantha Mitchell, Ollie’s Mediterranean Grill

Shasta Godwin, Patches Lounge

Tyger Kunz Bullock, Alchemy Tavern

Best Bartender – Baldwin

Amy Pippin, Flybar

Brandy Stewart, The River Pub

Garrett Gardner, Buster’s Brick Oven

Hutch Hutchens, Top of the Bay

Kyle Kinder, Tongue & Groove

Mary Beth Winstead, Top of the Bay

Best New Bar

Game Over Retro Pub

Lit Cigar Lounge

Little Whiskey Christmas Club

Nixon’s

POST

Willie’s Place

Best E-Sho Bar

Flybar

Manci’s Antique Club

McSharry’s

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Tongue & Groove Drinkery

Top of the Bay

Best WeMo Bar

Alabama’s Bar & Lounge

Cock-eyed Charlie’s

LoDa Biergarten

Patches Lounge

Pour Baby

Tilly’s Dance Club



Best MiMo Bar

Ashland Midtown Pub

Butch Cassidy’s

Callaghan’s

Nixon’s

Red or White

Silver Horse Pub

Best LoDa Bar

Alchemy Tavern

LoDa Biergarten

O’Daly’s

The Brickyard

The Haberdasher

Veet’s

Best SoMo Bar

Dority’s

Islanders

Pelican Pub

Pelican Reef

Waves DI

Zebra Club

Best SoBa (South Baldwin) Bar

Bama Buds, Foley

Buddy’s Lounge, Robertsdale

Cocktails and Dreams, Foley

Doc Holliday’s, Foley

Scuttlebutt Pub, Foley

The Office Lounge, Foley



Best Beach Bar

Flora-Bama, Florida/Alabama line

Pink Pony, Gulf Shores

Pirate’s Bar & Grill, Dauphin Island

Pirate’s Cove, Josephine

The Gulf, Orange Beach

The Hangout, Gulf Shores

Best Wine Bar

Domke

Firehouse

Le Bouchon

POST

Pour Baby

Red or White

Best Fancy Drink Bar

Dauphin’s

POST

Pour Baby

Sidecar Lounge

The Haberdasher

Tongue & Groove Drinkery

Best Happy Hour Bar

Butch Cassidy’s

Dauphin’s

Eugene’s Monkey Bar

The Brickyard

The Garage

The River Pub

Best E-Sho Happy Hour

California Dreaming

Ed’s Shed

Flybar

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Tamara’s

Top of the Bay

Best Sports Bar

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

Buffalo Wild Wings

Draft Picks

Heroes – Downtown

Heroes – USA

Walk-On’s Bistreaux

Best Place to Shake Your Booty

B-Bob’s

Boo Radley’s

Patches Lounge

Saddle-Up Saloon

Tilly’s Dance Club

Veet’s

Best Gay Bar

B-Bobs

Flip Side

Gabriel’s

Midtown Pub

Favorite Craft Beer

Bell’s Two Hearted Ale

Fairhope Brewing Take the Causeway IPA

Haint Blue IPA

Parish Envie

Serda Tidewater

Sweetwater 420



Favorite Import Beer

Bitburger

Corona

Guinness

Modelo

Newcastle

Stella Artois

Favorite Domestic Beer

Bud Light

Budweiser

Coors Light

Michelob Ultra

Miller Lite

Yuengling

Best Locally Brewed Beer

Fairhope Brewing Judge Roy Bean Stout

Fairhope Brewing Take the Causeway IPA

Haint Blue IPA

Iron Hand Brewing, Scotch Ale

Serda Espresso Stout

Serda Tidewater

Bar with Best Tap beer Selection

BJ’s Brewhouse

Buffalo Wild Wings

Draft Picks

Island Wing Company

LoDa Biergarten

Mellow Mushroom

Favorite Casino

Beau Rivage

Golden Nugget

Hard Rock

Imperial Palace

Palace Casino

Scarlet Pearl

Best Margarita

El Papi

Hacienda San Miguel

OK Bike Shop

Sunset Pointe at Fly Creek Marina

Taco Mama

Taqueria Mexico

Best Bloody Mary

Ashland Midtown Pub

Brick and Spoon

LoDa Biergarten

Moe’s BBQ

Ruby Slipper

The River Pub

Best Bar Trivia

Flybar

Mellow Mushroom

Moe’s BBQ

Serda Brewing

The Blind Mule

Waves DI

Best Gentleman’s Club

Cookies-N-Cream

Diamonds

Lionz Den

Lotus

The Candy Store

POLITICOS

Hardest Working Official – City Of Mobile (Elected or Appointed)

Chief Lawrence Battiste, Mobile Police Department

Chief Mark Sealy, Mobile Fire Department

City Attorney Ricardo Woods

Executive Director of Finance Paul Wesch

Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Public Safety Director James Barber

Hardest Working City Councilperson – Mobile

City Councilperson Bess Rich

City Councilperson John Williams

City Councilperson Levon Manzie

Hardest Working Elected Official – Mobile County

MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill

Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson

Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl

Mobile County Commissioner Merceria LudgoodMobile County DA Ashley Rich

Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran

Hardest Working Elected Official- Eastern Shore

Bill Menas, Spanish Fort City Councilman

Dane Haygood, Daphne Mayor

Jack Burrell, Fairhope City Councilman

Karin Wilson, Fairhope Mayor

Michael M. McMillan, Spanish Fort Mayor

Tommie Conaway, Daphne City Councilperson

Hardest Working Elected Official – Baldwin County

Baldwin County DA Robert Wilters

Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack

BCBE Superintendent Eddie Tyler

County Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood

County Commissioner Jeb Ball

County Commissioner Joe Davis, III

Hardest Working Local State Legislator

Rep. Barbara Drummond

Rep. Chris Pringle

Rep. Napoleon Bracy

Rep. Shane Stringer

Rep. Victor Gaston

Sen. Vivian Figures

Next U.S. Senator from Alabama

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne

Charles Barkley

State Sen. Del Marsh

Sen. Doug Jones

Not Roy Moore

Coach Tommy Tuberville



SHOPPING & SERVICES

Best Salon – Mobile

Harlow

Identity

Meraki Studios

Salon DMH

Salon West 5400

Studio PH

Best Salon – Baldwin

Barbora Brown Hair

Salon Royale

Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Tangled Up

The March Hare

The Sanctuary Salon

Best Overall Stylist – Mobile

Ashton Laster, North Sixty Salon

Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH

Lindsay Driskell, Identity Salon

Meagan Brown, Meraki

Phrankey Lowery, Studio PH

Whitney Vittor, Salon West 5400

Best Overall Stylist- Baldwin

Allie Pierce, Salon Royale

Brandi Hoover, The Sanctuary Salon

Chandise Hampton, The March Hare

Kristen Watler, Salon Royale

Shaina Bottiaux, The Sanctuary Salon

Tami Williams, Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Best Colorist – Mobile

Charlene Smith, Vain Attractions

Jennifer Freeman, Salon DMH

Julia Liller, Salon West 5400

Julie Burrus, Inspire Salon

Julie Rhames, Harlow

Lindsey Driskell, Identity Salon

Best Colorist – Baldwin

Allie Pierce, Salon Royale

Chandise Hampton, The March Hare

Chuck Branum, Salon Royale

Kristen Watler, Salon Royale

Shaina Bottiaux, The Sanctuary Salon

Tami Williams, Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Best Scissor Wizard – Mobile

Caitlin Newell, Haley Hair

Jason Chambers, Head Dress

Julie Burrus, Inspire Salon

Julie Rhames, Harlow

Megan Stebbins, Salon DMH

Ryan Amacker, Salon West 5400

Best Scissor Wizard – Baldwin

Brandi Hoover, The Sanctuary Salon

Chuck Branum, Salon Royale

Kayla Bubalo, The Sanctuary Salon

Shaina Bottiaux, The Sanctuary Salon

Stephen Morgan, The Mane Colour

Tami Williams, Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Best Barber/Barber Shop – Mobile

Billy Helton

Hillcrest Barbers

Joel Edwards

Johnny Sullivan

Mayo Barber Shop

Mike Edwards, Mike’s Barber Shop

Best Barber/Barber Shop – Baldwin

Dallas Jones

Eastern Shore Barber Shop

Gentlemen’s Barbershop

Jessica Solis

Josh Pridgen

Samantha Elliot

Best Make-up Artist

Alyssa Garza, Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Ashley West

Cassidy Hester

Courtney Matthews

Kelsey Copeland Fields

Olivia Rumbley

Best Hooha Waxer

Anna Bishop

Cecelia Heyer, Pure Beauty

Crystal Quattrone, Bare Esthetics

Jitka Boyd

Leah Jeffreys, Leah’s Place

Liz Herport, Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Eyebrow Wizard

Brianna Normand, Beautiful Buzz

Charlene Smith, Vain Attractions

iBrow Ink Microblading

Liz Herport, Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Mandy Snay

Natalie Pittman

Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Mobile

Brenda’s Nails

Lily’s Nails

Nails by Sisters

Royal Day Spa

Venetian Nails Palace

Vivian’s

Best Place to get Mani/Pedi – Baldwin

De Paris Nails

French Tip Nail Spa

Leila’s Nails and Spa

Paradise Nails

Polished Nail Bar

Tami’s Mask & Mirror

Best Esthetician

Amberjoy McLean, Grand Hotel

Ashley Maynard, Spa at the Battle House

Chasen Lipscomb, Med Spa at the Park

Hanna Hogle, Sunrise Dermatology

Jade Kittrell, Med Spa at the Park

Liz Parden, Lyons Elite Day Spa

Best Day Spa – Mobile

Battle House Spa

Lyons Elite Day Spa

Med Spa at the Park

Nouveau

Royal Day Spa

Sole Med Spa

Best Day Spa – Baldwin

Fountain of Youth

Mountain Massage & Day Spa

Sole Med Spa

Tami’s Mask & Mirror

The Beach Club Spa

The Spa at The Grand Hotel

Best Tanning Salon/Spray Tan

Always Summer

Brush of Bronze

L.A. Bikini

Palm Beach Tan

Southern Glow

Tiffany Tans

Best Massage Therapist – Mobile

Arnie Harrison

Eric Davis

Hannah Boltz

Kelsea Tupa

Rudy Smith

Tina Collins

Best Massage Therapist – Baldwin

Amanda Guzman

Heather Guy

Kenney Jackson

Lennifer Berdos

Massage Envy

Roderick Gibbs

Mobile Bay’s Best Doctor

Dr. Amy Strassburg, Alabama Medical Group

Dr. Charla Evans, Hillcrest Primary Care

Dr. Clare Carney, Alabama Medical Group

Dr. David Ross, Diagnostic & Medical Clinic

Dr. De’Arco McCreary, Ascension

Dr. Shameer Abrahim, West Mobile Medical Group

Mobile Bay’s Best Specialist

Clark & Hirsch Neurosurgery

Dr. Christopher Mullenix, Oral Surgery

Dr. Deepak Kumar, Rheumatology

Dr. Latasha Henry, Gastroenterology

Pulmonary Associates

Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology

Best Hooha Doctor

Dr. Brooke Lenz, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Danilo Herrera, Bay Area Physicians for Women

Dr. Lauren Lambrecht, Azalea City Physicians

Dr. Lauren Self, Azalea City Physicians

Dr. Margaret McGrath, Women’s Health Alliance

Dr. Quin Bixler, Mobile Bay OB- GYN

Best Boob Doc

Dr. Charles Dyas, Bay Area Plastic Surgery Associates

Dr. Chris Park, The Park Clinic

Dr. James Koehler, Eastern Shore Cosmetic Surgery

Dr. Kitti Outlaw

Dr. Randy Proffitt

Dr. Stephen Sheppard, Azalea City Plastic Surgery



Best Facelift Doc

Dr. Chris Park, The Park Clinic

Dr. Henry Barber, The Martin Center

Dr. Kimberly Donnellan

Dr. Michael Lyons, Lyons Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center

Dr. Randy Proffitt

Dr. Stephen Martin, The Martin Center

Best Dermatologist

Dr. Amy Morris, The Center for Dermatology

Dr. Kathryn Dempsey, Coastal Dermatology

Dr. Roberta Swain, Mobile Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery and Dermatology

Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, Sunrise Dermatology

Dr. Scott Van Loock, Mobile Dermatology

Dr. Thomas Bender, Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care

Best Weight Loss Doc

Dr. Amy Armstrong, LaBella Rx

Dr. Chris Dyas, Fountain of Youth

Dr. James Jardine, Medi-Weightloss

Dr. Lawrence Carpenter, Aesthetics and Weight Loss

Dr. Ruth Shields, Healthy Weight 4 Me

Mobile Bay Medical Weight Loss

Best Doc In the Box

Compass Urgent Care

Eastern Shore Urgent Care

Greater Mobile Urgent Care

Hillcrest Urgent Care

Immediate Care

Urgent Care By the Bay

Best Back Cracker (Chiropractor)

Absolute Health Solutions

Advanced Spine and Therapy

Corsentino Chiropractic

Discover Chiropractic

Eastern Shore Chiropractic

Liberation Chiropractic



Best Dentist – Mobile

Dr. Kris Portacci

Dr. Walt Vickers

Drs. Maitre & Crabtree, Maitre and Crabtree Dental Group

Grelot Dental

Noblet Family Dental

SEC Dentistry

Best Dentist – Baldwin

Azalea City Dental Eastern Shore

Buckley Comprehensive Dentistry

Deese Dentistry

Dr. Michael Miller, Miller Family Dentistry

Dr. Gabriel Chamblin, Spanish Fort Dental

Sweeney Comprehensive & Restorative Dentistry

Best Fitness Facility

barre3 Fitness

CrossFit Stone

Cycle Circuit

Fitbody Bootcamp Mobile

Kayotic Fitness

Mission Fitness

Best Personal Trainer

Alison Jones, Mission Fitness

Dori Dodich, Mobtown Grind

Jessica Sweeney, Mission Fitness

John Seddon, StrengthZone

Joshua Foster, Fotbody Bootcamp Mobile

Nikki Mead Thibodeaux, Kayotic Fitness

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Carl Myers, Theodore Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Jennifer Wilder, ARK Animal Clinic

Dr. Madison Gordon, Westside Veterinary Hospital

Dr. Mary Katherine Cross, Old Shell Road Animal Hospital

Dr. Randy Wesson, Wesson Animal Clinic

Dr. Roxy Leslie, Village Animal Clinic

Best Pet Groomer

Addicted to Dogs

Adorable Dos

Bella and Bows Pet Market and Grooming

Dana & Friends Pet Grooming

Paws of Purrfection

Taylor’d Grooming

Best Florist

All A Bloom

Beckham’s

Belle Boutique

Cleveland the Florist

LUSH

Rose Bud

Best Photographer/Studio

Brittany Latham Studios

Dawn Finch Photography

Jaclyn Robinson Photography

Janie Long Photography

Laura Cantrell Photography

Samantha Vickers Photography

Best Yoga Studio

Above and Beyond Hot Yoga Center

Glow Yoga

Mission Fitness

Soul Shine Yoga

Sterling Hot Yoga

Sway

Best Carwash/Detail

Bebo’s

Blue Line Wash & Detail

EZN Storage & Detail

Port City Detail & Paint Correction

Rich’s

Ultra Carwash

Best Divorce Lawyer

Alison Herlihy

Jerry Pilgrim

Josh Boone

Larry Hallett

Lee Holland

Theresa Williamson

Best Criminal Defense Attorney

Brant Richerson

Buzz Jordan

Dennis Knizley

Grant Gibson

Jeff Deen

Walter Gewin

Best Personal Injury/Trial Attorney

Andy Citrin

Clay, Massey & Associates

David J. Maloney

Greene & Phillips

Long & Long

Moore Law Firm

Best Real Estate Firm

1702 Real Estate

Berkshire Hathaway

Better Homes and Gardens

LLB&B

Realty Executives

Roberts Brothers

Best Realtor

Devin Scott, Roberts Brothers

Ginny Stopa, ReMax by the Bay

Joselyne Ridings, Keller Williams

Kym Trest, Roberts Brothers

Laurye Brunson, Roberts Brothers

Sam Winter, Sam Winter & Co.

Best Mortgage Broker/Firm

Anna Maria Mazzarella, Servis 1st

Jana Williston, Iberia Bank

Magnolia Mortgage Company

Midtown Mortgage

Mortgage Team 1

Navigator Credit Union

Best Insurance Agent/Agency

Alison Horner, State Farm

Julie Henson, ALFA

Kelly DeFord, ALFA

Racheal Kidd, State Farm

The Branyon Agency, Farmers

Travis Everette, Allstate

Best Bank or Credit Union

Army Aviation

Iberia Bank

Navigator Credit Union

New Horizons Credit Union

Oakworth Capital

Regions

Best Investment Banker/Financial Planner

Coldsmith, Ryder & Associates

David McGrath, Oakworth Capital

Richard S. Brinson, Grandbridge Real Estate Capital

Ryan Schumann, Raymond James

Sean Demouey, Edward Jones

Williams Financial Group

Best Car Dealership

Malone’s Auto Sales

McConnell Automotive

Palmer’s Toyota Superstore

Springhill Toyota

Tameron Honda Eastern Shore

U-J Chevrolet

Best CPA

Frank Brown, Wilkins Miller

Jeff Allen, Allen, Allen & Foster

John Bedsole, Kalifeh, Bedsole, Adams

Karen Simmons, Karen Simmons, PC

Kristi Daughtery, Crow Shields Bailey, PC

Rita Byers, Byers, Byers & Associates

Best Landscaper

A Bloom Landscaping

Bay Landscaping

Green Magic Landscape

Miracle Landscape Services

Sexton Lawn & Landscape

Travis Wilson, Southside

Best Contractor/Homebuilder

Bo Wilder

Chuck Dixon

Farmstead Built

Joe Vinson Builders

Thomas H. Davis III Construction

Triumph Homes

Best Interior Designer

Augusta Tapia

Caitlyn Waite

Kade Laws Interior Design

Lindsey Feekner

March & May

Randi Wilson

Best Hardware Store

Andrew’s Ace

Blankenship’s Universal Supply

Dawes Hardware Store

Eastern Shore Ace Hardware

Spring Hill Ace

Wigman’s Ace

Best Pest Control

A&P Pest Control

Aegis

Arrow

Cook’s

Ensec

Mosquito Joe

Best Pet Store

B&B Pet Stop

Bella & Bows

Dog Days Barkery

PetCo

PetSmart

Pet Supplies Plus



Best Antique Store

Antiques at the Loop

Backflash Antique Mall

Charles Phillips

Old Mobile Antiques

Southern Antiques and Accents

White House Antiques

Best Men’s Clothing Store

D&K

Dillard’s

G Harvell

McCoy

Metzger’s

Red Beard’s

Best Lingerie/Naughty Shop

NT Lingerie

The Gift Spot

The Little Drawer

Victoria’s Secret

Best Women’s Boutique

Chic Jolie

Crimson Blue

Debra’s

Hemline

Pink Post Office Boutique

Ruby Blue

Best Women’s Boutique – Baldwin

Boutique 15

Brown Eyed Girl

CK Collection

Pink Post Office

Sadie’s

SWAY

Best Women’s Consignment

Back on the Rack

Hertha’s

Plato’s Closet

Rave Reviews

Revolution Resale

Second Edition

Best Place to get Mardi Gras Attire

D&K

Francia’s

Hertha’s

Metzger’s

Putting on the Ritz

Randall’s

Best Fine Jewelry

Elliot’s

Goldstein’s

Hayes

John Cauley

Lou’s

The Karat Patch

Best Dry Cleaners

Gulf City

Jaguar

Master Cleaners

Paragon

Sprout

Waite’s

Best Home Cleaning Service

Gibson Girls Task Masters

Maids a la Mode

Mandy’s Cleaning Service

Sweet Home Cleaning Service

The Maids

Two Gals & A Mop

Best Local Pharmacy

Dawes Pointe

Express Pharmacy

McConaghy Drugs

Midtown Pharmacy

Royal Pharmacy

Saraland Pharmacy

Best Shoe Store – Women’s

Dillards

DSW

Gallery Shoe Boutique

Ruby Blue

Shoe Station

Shoefly

Best Shoe Store – Athletic

Finish Line

Fleet Feet

McCoy

Red Beard’s

Run-N-Tri

Shoe Station

Best Gift Shop

Bellingrath Gardens

Bienville Souvenir & Gifts

Marcie n Me

Meggie B’s

Tallulah’s

Timeless Treasures

Best Home Furnishings Store

Atchison Home

Barrow

Designer Collection

J Miller

Lagniappe Home Store

LUSH

Best Tattoo Shop/Artist

CW Neese, Wayward Son

Drew Magnuson

Dustin Moerler, Kaoz

Jynx at Underground Studios

Suzette Callahan

The Bell Rose

Best Vape Shop

Cloud 9

Cyclops

Deep South

Parlor

Vapor Dreamz

Vapor’s Smoke Shop

Best CBD Oil Shop/Carrier

Azalea City Hand &Rehab

CannaBama

Parlor Vapes

The Health Hut

Vapor Dreamz

Virginia’s