Homicides in the City of Mobile have hit the highest ever recorded, according to a review of police reports from over the last 40 years.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, Mobile Police Department initiated its 50th homicide investigation of the year, surpassing the previous all-time high of 49 homicides in 2017. According to MPD spokesperson Charlette Solis, two more possible homicide cases are pending indictments by the Mobile County grand jury.

Mobile Police responded to a shooting report at the Isle Parkway Apartments on Levene Road on Dec. 14 at 1 a.m., where they discovered 69-year-old Robert Ragona shot to death. Breore Williams Jr., 23, was arrested later that day and is being charged with murder and first-degree burglary.

Indications from law enforcement officials suggest this surge in killings has been driven in part by retaliatory violence with as many as 90 percent of shootings being aggravated offenses, according to MPD Police Chief Paul Prine.

“A victim today is probably going to be an offender next week, or my victim today was an offender last week,” Prine said, noting retaliatory violence triggers cascading results as victims are unwilling to cooperate with law enforcement and want to execute justice themselves.

The homicide count is now 6 percent higher than this same time last year, according to Prine. and is reflective of a nationwide phenomenon of increased violent crime. According to press reports, there have been 106 homicides in the City of Birmingham as of Dec. 7, positioning it to surpass the 107 murders in 2020; the City of Montgomery had 73 recorded homicides; and Huntsville sits at 25.

Mobile Director of Public Safety Lawrence Battiste told Lagniappe in an in-depth interview earlier this month a major part of this aggravated activity is bad blood between “gangs,” which in Mobile look like small groups of 10 to 15 individuals formed around neighborhoods, friendships and family. He said driving up to houses and vehicles and shooting is a trope for this kind of activity.

Prine has said previously the major concern for his officers with these incidents is uninvolved bystanders being harmed during these incidents. On Dec. 3, a 9-year-old was hospitalized after he was struck in the arm by a stray bullet while in his house on the 100 block of Dobbs Avenue. According to a MPD report and the boy’s mother, the perpetrators may have been targeting the neighbor’s house next door.

Mobile has also seen more alarming forms of this violence as well. In recent court testimony, investigators revealed they have evidence suggesting the Oct. 15 shooting incident at Ladd-Peebles Stadium that left five injured was fueled by rivalry between the victims and alleged shooters. The alleged shooter, 19-year-old Hezekiah Belfon, reportedly began shooting as the rival group attempted to rush him and two other associates. Belfon remains at large and is being sought by U.S. Marshals.

Despite the increase in murders, Prine is reassuring residents the record-high murders are not indicative of a failure in policing. According to Prine, other Class A felony crimes, such as burglary, vehicle theft, larceny, rape and sexual assault, are down overall by 16 percent.

“I don’t think that gets talked about enough,” he said.

The city’s law enforcement leaders have been strategizing how to answer this surge in murders for months and are continuing to attempt develop their methods.

Prine worked with media outlets across the city on Tuesday, Dec. 14, to announce the rollout of targeted vehicle checkpoints at “hotspots” throughout the city. He said the tactic is specifically designed to slow down the prolific shootings into vehicles and residential homes occurring nearly every day in drive-by fashion. He said these checkpoints will be used to check driver’s licenses, registration and equipment but are really intended to give officers cause to search for stolen and illegally possessed firearms as well as check for open warrants.

“Hotspot and intelligence-led policing have been touted strategies by Prine since his appointment to the chief’s office in October. During his first month on the job, he was faced with nearly a shooting incident every day.

According to Prine, hotspot policing is a way of focusing police presence to where crime is being committed. He said these hotspots include areas along Mobile’s main corridors of Airport Boulevard and Interstate 65 as well as St Stephens Road in north Mobile and the areas around Duval Street and Michigan Avenue. Recent additions to the department’s police force are expected to help in this effort and have brought MPD’s Precinct 1 and 3 staff to full strength for the first time in about nine years. Prine said these officers will be able to run patrols individually by March 2022.

Precinct 1 covers the northeast quadrant of the city and Precinct 3 covers the southeast quarter. He said the west half of the city (Precincts 2 and 4) have lower levels of crime.

Using technology is another facet of Prine’s overall strategy and includes undisclosed methods of preventing and solving crime. ShotSpotter is one tool forthcoming for the department, which will use surveillance equipment to alert police immediately to where gunshots have been detected. He said the system will hopefully be operating in the next several months.

A review of 37 years of Mobile crime reports beginning in 1984 shows there have been a total of 1,319 homicides for an annual average of 33.8 homicides per year. Over the past five years, there have been 213 homicides, which include:

2021 – 50

2020 – 46

2019 – 40

2018 – 28

2017 – 49

Records show the lowest number of homicides in a single year occurred in 2000, when 16 murders were reported.

Media reporting has consistently placed 2017’s homicide rate at 50, instead of 49. Other reports indicate there were 56 homicides in 1990; however, no official information provided to Lagniappe indicated such. Solis told Lagniappe this is because reporters are including one traffic fatality which resulted in a driver being charged with manslaughter. However, the department’s official homicide count for that year is 49.

There have been eight additional homicides handled this year by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department, according to the department spokeswoman Lori Myles. She said all have been solved and there has not been an unsolved incident since 2016.

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the local DA’s office is currently facing just under 300 pending homicide trials, and this year has been aimed at finishing up trials for incidents in 2016 and 2017.

“It’s a tremendous amount of work,” Blackwood said. “We’ll keep putting our nose to the grindstone and working through them.”

From a prosecutorial standpoint, Blackwood said he could not point to one specific circumstance behind the increase, but said this is occurring nationwide. Murders rose by 30 percent in 2020, according to data published by the FBI in September. This was the largest year-over-year change since 1968 when it jumped 12.7 percent.

It is unknown if the two additional deaths currently pending an indictment will be decided on before the end of the year. Blackwood said any information on grand jury proceedings is completely secretive and he could not even provide a timeline on when the jury could be expected to address them.