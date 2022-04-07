Half the country no longer requires its residents to obtain concealed carry permits.

Last Friday, Georgia’s Legislature approved its own version of permitless, or “constitutional,” carry, making it the 25th state to do so. Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to sign the legislation into law. It is the fourth state to do so this year alone.

Permitless carry does not eliminate concealed carry permits, just the requirement to possess one. Critics of such legislation argue removing the requirements allows more guns to flow freely and removes tools for law enforcement to enforce laws.

Gun advocates support the legislation as they see concealed carry permits as an infringement on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

Alabama became the 22nd state to remove permit requirements when Gov. Kay Ivey signed the state’s permitless carry legislation into law on March 10. The state’s concealed carry laws only apply to handguns and limit who may lawfully carry on one’s person and in one’s vehicle. The law does not take effect until Jan. 1, 2023, and local agencies have all stated they plan to enforce the current law until it expires. There have been 54 individuals charged for no permit since March 10 and 221 charged since Jan. 1.

Ohio followed closely behind Alabama, with Gov. Mike DeWine signing his state’s permitless carry bill into law on March 14. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed it into law on March 21.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called a special session for his state’s legislature to work on congressional redistricting. He has signaled that passing permitless carry would be a bonus if the Legislature could present a workable bill.

Vermont has never required permits to conceal carry. Alaska was the first state to repeal its concealed carry permit requirements in 2003. Arizona followed suit in 2010; Wyoming in 2011; Arkansas in 2013; Maine and Kansas in 2015; Idaho, Mississippi and West Virginia in 2016; Missouri, New Hampshire and North Dakota in 2017; Kentucky, Oklahoma and South Dakota in 2019; and Iowa, Montana, Tennessee, Texas and Utah in 2021.

North Dakota’s permitless carry laws only apply to its residents.

Twenty-eight states are “open carry” states including Alabama, meaning residents can possess firearms publicly as long as they are visible. Eleven states require permits to open carry, six states have varying open-carry policies depending on the municipality, and three states (California, Florida, and Illinois) and New York City and the District of Columbia forbid open carrying altogether.

The majority of the country is under “shall issue” laws, with 43 states requiring law enforcement agencies to approve concealed carry permit applicants if they pass a background check and file the appropriate documents. California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York are “may issue” states and allow agencies to use discretion when issuing permits.