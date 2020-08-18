Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval of the latest round of funding from the Gulf of Mexico Energy and Security Act Program (GOMESA) today, a total of $26.1 million for 16 environmental and recreational projects in Mobile and Baldwin counties. GOMESA provides a share of oil and gas revenues to the states where it is produced and in recent years, has been threatened with diversion to other areas in the state budget.

But in a statement, Ivey expressed continued support for using the revenues as intended along the coast, which faces the greatest impacts from energy production in the Gulf.

“Alabama’s Gulf Coast is a foundation for our state’s natural beauty, and it is imperative that we be good stewards to that area,” she said. “The GOMESA funds made available to Alabama are providing aid to make various improvement and conservation projects possible. From research lab support to improving areas for Alabamians and our visitors to enjoy, these funds will go a long way in preserving this special place in our state.”

In January 2020, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) issued a call for project suggestions for the Alabama GOMESA funding and received more than 60 project suggestions from the public. Among the larger recipients were the Baldwin County Commission for the construction of a boat launch on the Intracoastal Waterway, the ADCNR for habitat protection along Perdido River, the Dauphin Island Sea Lab for a new research vessel, the Mobile County Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection Authority Septic for a sewer project and the Mobile County Commission to implement a master plan.

All projects are listed below:

BALDWIN COUNTY

• Weeks Bay and Fish River Boat Ramp Parking Improvements, $550,000

• Baldwin County Intracoastal Water Way Public Boating Access Construction, $2,601,500

• City of Foley Nature Parks Expansion and Enhancements, $3,000,000

• ADCNR Habitat Protection in the Perdido River Watershed, $3,720,000

MOBILE COUNTY

• City of Chickasaw Brooks Landing Public Access Enhancements, $274,990

• City of Satsuma Steele Creek Lodge Public Access Improvements, $1,024,141

• Dauphin Island Park and Beach Board Little Billy Goat Hole Public Boating Access Improvements, $450,000

• Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Science Research Vessel, $3,250,000

• Dauphin Island Sea Lab Manatee Sighting Network, $149,838

• GulfQuest Exhibit and Educational Content Improvements, $76,800

• Alabama State Port Authority Boat Launch Three Mile Creek, $150,000

• Auburn University Shellfish Laboratory Oyster Enhancement Project in Little Dauphin Bay, $633,502

• Bayou la Batre Utilities Septic to Sewer Improvements Projects, $2,427,300

• Mobile County Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection Authority Septic to Sewer Phase II Project, $3,697,500

• Mobile County Commission Public Access Master Plan Implementation, $3,500,000