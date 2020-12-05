In their first road game of the season the South Alabama Jaguars headed to Auburn Arena to face the Auburn Tigers Friday night.

Auburn, which had been struggling in its earlier games, got off to a good start thanks to strong 3-point shooting and handed South Alabama a 90-81 defeat.

It marked the fifth consecutive time the Jags have lost to Auburn, including last year’s 70-69 thriller before a sold-out crowd at the Mitchell Center.

The 3-point shot was the weapon that delivered the most damage to the Jags’ hopes of defeating the Tigers. Auburn made a school record 22 3-pointers, which is also a SEC single-game record.

Auburn got its offense going early, building a 47-32 halftime lead in what was the Tigers’ first home game of the season. South Alabama’s offense got untracked in the second half and outscored the Tigers, but it couldn’t cover the deficit built in the first 20 minutes of play.

Michael Flowers led the way for South Alabama once again. The Western Michigan transfer scored a game-high 29 points while also grabbing four rebounds. Tyreke Locure scored 19 points and had four rebounds, while David Walker added 18 points. Kayo Goncalves produced nine points and four rebounds.

Auburn was led by Justin Powell with 26 points and four rebounds. Allen Flanigan added 14 points and two rebounds, with Jaylin Williams scoring 13 points and grabbing four boards. J.T. Thor added 10 points and four rebounds, with Devan Cambridge scoring 12 points and Jamal Johnson offering eight points and four rebounds.

South Alabama, 3-2, returns home to the Mitchell Center Tuesday night for a 6 p.m. game against William Carey. Auburn, 2-2, travels to Atlanta on Saturday, Dec. 12 to face Memphis.