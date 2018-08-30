SUBMITTED — Alabama Coastal Cleanup, the state’s largest one-day volunteer event, returns for its 31st year on Saturday, September 15th. Residents, visitors, businesses, and groups are organizing to pick up trash and recycle near one of over 30 coastal zone locations. The event runs from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Volunteers are needed on foot, on water, and at the zones to help recycle plastics and aluminum cans.

This year, the Alabama Coastal Cleanup is partnering with Earth Resources Recycling to recycle bottles and cans recovered from all the zones.

“Understanding the harmful effects of marine debris in the environment, and our dwindling resources, we are happy to offer recycling options to our volunteers for the second year,” Angela Underwood, State Coordinator said. “In addition, we are asking participants to bring their own reusable water bottles to help cut down on the use of plastic. Bottled water will still be available in limited quantities.”

Each year, the Coastal Cleanup brings together more than 4,000 volunteers working across southern Alabama to better the waterways. Volunteers are needed at cleanup sites in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The event provides a t-shirt and basic cleanup supplies for active participants. For more information, to contact a cleanup site zone captain, or to sign up to participate, go to www.AlabamaCoastalCleanup.com or call (251) 928-9792. Keep up with the latest announcements by following Alabama Coastal Cleanup on Facebook.

The Alabama Coastal Cleanup is made possible by the generous support of 2018 returning Title Sponsor the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Many other sponsors, some returning year after year, make this event possible including: NOAA, The Original Oyster House, Alabama Power Company, Bebo’s, LuLu’s, Ike’s Beach Service, City of Gulf Shores, City of Orange Beach, Riviera Utilities, Utility Board of Gulf Shores, Baldwin EMC, Flora-Bama, The Home Depot, MAWWS, Evonik, ExxonMobil, Republic Services, LogoBranders, Compass Media, Coast 360, Mobile Bay NEP, Baldwin County Sewer Service, Airbus, Volkert, Inc., and Bluegill.

The Alabama Coastal Cleanup is coordinated through the Alabama Department of Conservation & Natural Resources and the Alabama People Against a Littered State (PALS). It is part of the International Coastal Cleanup, an international effort to remove marine debris from coastal waters. Alabama joined this effort in 1987. The International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) is the largest single-day volunteer event for the marine environment.

For more information contact:

Angela Underwood, ADCNR, (251) 928-9792, Angela.Underwood@dcnr.alabama.gov

Spencer Ryan, AL PALS, (334) 263-7737, spencer@alpals.org

What:31st Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup

When: Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, 8 a.m. to 12 noon

Where: 31 locations around Mobile, Baldwin, and other counties

Go to: www.AlabamaCoastalCleanup.com to find a zone nearest you

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaCoastalCleanup/



Coastal Cleanup Participation Safety Tips

Here are a few safety tips to help “Get the Trash out of the Splash!”

• Drink plenty of fluids. Bring a reusable water bottle.

• Bring sunscreen, a hat and wear comfortable shoes.

• An adult should supervise children at all times.

• Be careful near sand dunes and other fragile ecosystems.

• Please do not attempt to remove dangerous or heavy items yourself. Mark the location and report back to the Zone Captain.