The Richard Moodie Soccer Academy will be hosting numerous camps at The Cage on the USA campus.

Summer camps give young athletes the opportunity to sharpen their skills before the start of their next varsity season. Thanks to area colleges, this knowledge is close at hand.

The following is a list of camps compiled from news releases and college websites. Other camps may be taking place, so be sure to check back.

Baseball

Spring Hill College — The next summer youth baseball camp is set for July 16-19. Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon at Stan Galle Field. For details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/SHCBaseball/.

University of South Alabama — The Mark Calvi Baseball Camps have numerous events this summer. Dates are June 11-15, June 25-29 and July 9-13. These are open to players aged 7-13. For more information, visit jagbaseballcamps.com/.

Boys’ basketball

SHC — Session I Kids Camp runs June 18-21 for ages 7-12. Session II Kids Camp is from July 30 to Aug. 2. Times will be from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 7-12 and 2-5 p.m. for ages 13-18 at both camps. An Elite Camp for those entering grades 9-12 will take place June 23. For more details, visit shc.edu/bbcamp or call 251-380-4454.

USA – Several Richie Riley Basketball Camps are planned. Individual Skills Camps for those in the grades 2-8 will be either June 18-21 or June 25-28. An Elite Camp for those in grades 9-12 will be June 23. For information, visit richierileybasketballcamp.com.

Girls’ basketball

SHC — The first event is Session I Kids Camp June 18-21 for ages 7-12. Session II Kids Camp funs from July 30 to Aug. 2. Times will be from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 7-12 and 2-5 p.m. for ages 13-18 at both camps. For more details, visit shc.edu/bbcamp or call 251-380-4454.

USA — Coach Terry Fowler has finalized dates for his camps. The Team Play Dates will be June 7, 8 and 15; FUNdamentals and Shooting Camp will run June 11-14; and College Prep Camp will take place June 16. Team Play Dates are for varsity and junior varsity teams. The FUNdamentals and Shooting Camp will teach the basic skills needed to play basketball for grades 3-8. College Prep Camp is for players in grades 9-12. For details, visit terryfowlergirlsbasketballcamps.com.

Boys’ soccer

University of Mobile — The Rams Soccer Academy has several events set for this summer. For boys and girls aged 6-12, the Rams Day Camps will be June 11-14 at Hearin-Chandler YMCA in Mobile, June 11-14 at the Snook Family YMCA in Foley, and June 25-28 at the North Mobile YMCA. A Residential Camp is planned for July 8-12 at UM for boys and girls aged 8-18. For registration and prices, visit ramssoccercamps.com.

SHC — Three camps are scheduled. The first is June 11-15 for those under age 6 up to under 14. The next is June 25-29 for under age 6 to under 14. The final camp is July 27-29 for grades 9-12. For more details, visit https://camps.jumpforward.com/shcsoccercamps/. The Intense Goalkeeper-Specific Training camp for boys and girls aged 10 and older will be held June 30 to July 2. For more details, visit topbarkeepers.com/registration.

USA — The Richard Moodie Soccer Academy will be hosting numerous camps at The Cage on the USA campus. Moodie and his staff will be holding a junior camp for boys and girls aged 4-12 June 11-14. From June 29 to July 2, there will be a college prep camp for boys aged 12-18. For more details, visit RichardMoodieSoccerAcademy.com.

Girls’ soccer

UM — The Rams Soccer Academy has several events set. For boys and girls aged 6-12, the Rams Day Camps will be June 11-14 at Hearin-Chandler YMCA in Mobile, June 11-14 at the Snook Family YMCA in Foley and June 25-28 at the North Mobile YMCA. A Residential Camp is planned for July 8-12 at UM for boys and girls aged 8-18. For details, visit ramssoccercamps.com.

SHC — Two camps are scheduled. The first is June 18-22, open to girls aged 6-13. July 6-8, SHC will host an Elite/ID camp; this three-day weekend camp is ideal for all girls rising from grades 8 and above who are interested in of a camp modeled after the SHC collegiate program training. For more details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/shcwsoccercamps. From June 30 to July 2, the Intense Goalkeeper-Specific Training camp will be held for girls and boys aged 10 and older. For more details, visit topbarkeepers.com/registration/.

USA — The Richard Moodie Soccer Academy will host numerous camps. A junior camp for girls and boys aged 4-12 will be held June 11-14. The girls’ college ID camp for girls aged 12-18 will take place June 15-18. Moodie will host a girls-only team camp June 22-25 for ages 12 to 18. For more details, visit RichardMoodieSoccerAcademy.com.

Softball

SHC — The summer all-skills camp is set for June 25-28 and is open to players aged 8-12. For more details, visit camps.jumpforward.com/SpringHillSoftball/.

USA – Two sessions are planned for the Becky Clark Softball Camps. The All-Skills Camp for grades 7-12 will be June 18-20. A Fundamental Camp for ages 6-12 will be held June 20-22. For additional details, visit usajaguars.com.

Volleyball

USA — Amy Hendrichovsky Volleyball Camps will host four camps and one team tournament this summer. USA will host the Serve & Pass Clinic for grades 7 and up on June 9. The Jags will host a Team Camp July 12-14, with the first two days set to run 5:30-8:30 p.m. and the final day an all-day event. USA will then host its Team Tournament July 14 for freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams. The Jags host five sessions of Position Training Camp July 16-17 for those entering grades 7-12. USA will host six sessions of its All-Skills Camp July 18-20 for those entering grades 5-12. For more details, visit AmyHendrichovskyVolleyballCamps.com.