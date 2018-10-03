Photo | Courtesy Chaney Scott McCorquodale

The Oakleigh Belles pose in front of their historic namesake home.

Editor:

I’m an Oakleigh Belle and a proud member of the Historic Mobile Preservation Society. I was extremely distraught to learn that Oakleigh, as a museum, is being closed. Not only is this landmark a unique fixture to Mobile, but to the country.

As a docent, I have had the privilege of welcoming people from as far away as California, Washington and Maine. Oakleigh House has also been visited by myriad international guests from countries including Germany, the United Kingdom and Japan.

I believe closing this much-beloved fixture in our community, from which we have a whole historical district named after, is poor judgment in the city’s priorities. While I appreciate and respect the vast improvements the mayor and City Council members have made to our city, discontinuing Oakleigh House will decrease the cultural and historical influence upon which Mobile was established.

I am sure there has been much discussion as to how to proceed, but as the public was only very recently made aware of the closure, I hope the citizens are given the opportunity to remedy the situation. I started a petition this afternoon and already garnered more than 200 signatures. I encourage citizens to band together to keep Oakleigh’s doors open.

Chaney Scott McCorquodale

Oakleigh Belle, HMPS Member