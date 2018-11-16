The Oakleigh mansion will officially remain open, according to an announcement the Historic Mobile Preservation Society made on Friday.

The museum and its gift shop will now be open four days per week. Its hours will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The society is asking for additional pledges, but said in a statement that help from the Mobile City Council, the city and the community had gotten the society almost to its goal.

Earlier this fall, HMPS announced it would be forced to close the house without an infusion of $40,000 that would allow it to operate on a “bare bones” budget. The call for additional funding from members came after cuts in funding throughout 2018 and increased maintenance needs.

During an October City Council meeting, the city’s executive director of finance and Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s acting chief of staff Paul Wesch said Oakleigh House was in no danger of closing, but added the city would take it over if the society couldn’t come up with the funding.