JULY 3RD



Independence Day street party/fireworks

Wednesday, July 3, 5 – 9 p.m. at The Wharf. Live entertainment, kid-friendly activities, prize giveaways, SPECTRA Sound & Light Spectacular, fireworks and more. For details please visit ALWharf.com

Bay Minette Rotary Club fireworks show

July 3rd at dusk. This year at a new location due to construction of new school. Moved to the just-opened Sports Complex at 1310 W. 13th Street. Parking available at the complex and the parking lots at Bay Minette Middle and Baldwin County High schools. Kelly’s Canteen will be open at the sports complex and school groups will be selling water and watermelon in the BCHS student parking area. Call 251-580- 1625 for information.

JULY 4TH



GulfQuest 4th of July celebration

Thursday, July 4, 2 – 9 p.m. Multiple activities throughout the day including Inflatable Tropical Water Slide ($5 per child, unlimited), corn hole and sidewalk chalk competition. GulfQuest museum exhibits will be open from 2-7 p.m. with $5 per person admission. Food and drinks will be available on the Riverfront Promenade. For more information on this event, please visit our website at www. gulfquest.org, call 251-436-8901 or email khattox@gulfquest.org.

City of Mobile 4th celebration

Thursday, July 4, in Cooper-Riverside Park in downtown Mobile. The city will celebrate the United States of America’s 243nd birthday with activities will include live music, outdoor family fun, food (available for purchase), and much more. Park gates open at 2 p.m. with a full day of fun and celebration. Visit www. mobile.org for more information.

Mobile Pops concert

Thursday, July 4, beginning at 7 p.m. in Cooper Riverside Park. Traditional concert lineup to celebrate Independence Day. Free and open to the public.

Daphne 4th Celebration

Thursday, July 4, 5 – 9 p.m. at Al Trione Sports Complex. Waterslides, inflatables, games and free concessions. Fireworks begin at dusk. For more information visit www. daphneal.com.