JULY 3RD
Independence Day street party/fireworks
Wednesday, July 3, 5 – 9 p.m. at The Wharf. Live entertainment, kid-friendly activities, prize giveaways, SPECTRA Sound & Light Spectacular, fireworks and more. For details please visit ALWharf.com
Bay Minette Rotary Club fireworks show
July 3rd at dusk. This year at a new location due to construction of new school. Moved to the just-opened Sports Complex at 1310 W. 13th Street. Parking available at the complex and the parking lots at Bay Minette Middle and Baldwin County High schools. Kelly’s Canteen will be open at the sports complex and school groups will be selling water and watermelon in the BCHS student parking area. Call 251-580- 1625 for information.
JULY 4TH
GulfQuest 4th of July celebration
Thursday, July 4, 2 – 9 p.m. Multiple activities throughout the day including Inflatable Tropical Water Slide ($5 per child, unlimited), corn hole and sidewalk chalk competition. GulfQuest museum exhibits will be open from 2-7 p.m. with $5 per person admission. Food and drinks will be available on the Riverfront Promenade. For more information on this event, please visit our website at www. gulfquest.org, call 251-436-8901 or email khattox@gulfquest.org.
City of Mobile 4th celebration
Thursday, July 4, in Cooper-Riverside Park in downtown Mobile. The city will celebrate the United States of America’s 243nd birthday with activities will include live music, outdoor family fun, food (available for purchase), and much more. Park gates open at 2 p.m. with a full day of fun and celebration. Visit www. mobile.org for more information.
Mobile Pops concert
Thursday, July 4, beginning at 7 p.m. in Cooper Riverside Park. Traditional concert lineup to celebrate Independence Day. Free and open to the public.
Daphne 4th Celebration
Thursday, July 4, 5 – 9 p.m. at Al Trione Sports Complex. Waterslides, inflatables, games and free concessions. Fireworks begin at dusk. For more information visit www. daphneal.com.
Fairhope July 4th
Fairhope hosts its annual concert and fireworks at the Fairhope Municipal Pier on Thursday, July 4th.. Baldwin Pops Band begins at 7 p.m. in Henry George Park with special guests Alabama 151st Army Band playing a variety of patriotic music before and during the fireworks, which begins at 9 p.m. Park- ing: north end of Fairhope Municipal Park, open throughout the day until it is full. The south end of the beach-front park and Knoll Park will be available for spectators. Limited handicap parking available near the fountain. Arrive early and plan to stay until the fireworks are over. This is an alcohol-free event and no personal fireworks are permitted. Call 251- 929-1466 for more information.
American Legion celebration
Thursday, July 4, The American Legion (700 S. Mobile, Street, Fairhope). BBQ starting at 11a.m., Music by Gravity Blinks (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.) and Redfield (4 – 8 p.m.). Watch fire- workds from Legion beach or pier. For more information please call (251) 928-9132.
OWA in Foley
Thursday, July 4. Free admission to Down- town OWA all day with food and live music from 4-8:30 p.m. Family-friendly activities, inflatables inside the park from 5:30–8:30 p.m. Fireworks show timed to music over Lake OWA at 8:45 p.m., viewable from anywhere in the park. Call 251-923-2111 for information or visit visitowa.com.
Gulf Shores 4th fireworks
Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m. at Gulf State Park. Annual July 4th fireworks display along with food trucks, live music and family-friendly activities. Visit GulfShoresAL.gov.
JULY 5TH
Fireworks at the Fort
Friday, July 5, 9 p.m. at the FORT Container Park (Spanish Fort). Live music and family-friendly activities. Visit thefortpark.com for details.
