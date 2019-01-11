SUBMITTED — Thursday, State Rep. Napoleon Bracy, Jr. was elected co-chair of the Mobile County Delegation.

“I’m honored to serve the delegation and citizens of Mobile County in this key role,” said Rep. Bracy. “When we work together as a cohesive delegation, we are most effective for our citizens. I appreciate my colleagues confidence in me and look forward to helping guide our areas legislative priorities to ensure our communities are well represented in Montgomery.”

Rep. Bracy, a lifelong resident of Prichard, is currently serving in his third term in the Alabama House of Representatives. Rep. Victor Gaston is his co-chair representing the Mobile Delegation.