To the Editor:

Bill Sisson, President and CEO of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce, wrote a Commentary article which advocated the accelerated roll out of 5G technology to update our infrastructure.

The FCC determined that 5G is “safe” without any evidence to support their claim.

Earlier this year, there were hearings on Capitol Hill where members from the telecommunications industry were questioned. Senator Blumenthal asked them openly, how much money they have spent funding independent research into the effects of 5G on the human body, health, and ecology. They had to admit they have not spent a single cent.

5G is being rolled out at an alarming rate without any research into health effects.

5G works at a much higher frequency, called “millimeter waves.” These millimeter waves do not travel very far, so instead of having big transmitters, transmitting over long distances, you have small boxes on utility poles on your street and outside your house pumping this high power electromagnetic radiation around you in the 24 – 86 Ghz range.

Additionally these 5G “millimeter waves” do not travel well through objects. Actually trees are a bane to them and have prompted some large, urban trees to be cut down in some places in order to aid 5G connectivity.

Many of our current regulations regarding radiofrequency safety were adopted in 1996 and have not yet been updated for next generation equipment and devices. A large number of studies from the U.S. and other countries, including the National Toxicology Program / U.S. Department of Health and Human Services study released on November 1, 2018 have found that long term exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF) causes serious and progressive health impacts up to and including cancer.

Brian Wright

Mobile

Software Engineer