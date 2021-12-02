Mobile police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy at the Oak Knoll Apartments.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, at approximately 11:46 a.m., MPD officers responded to the At Home Furniture Store parking lot located on Schillinger Road South. Upon arrival, police located a 44-year-old female unconscious and She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, officers learned that the female was allegedly involved in the death of her six-year-old son. Officers responded to her residence at 1302 Navco Road, Oak Knoll Apartments, and found the boy deceased in the apartment.

This is an ongoing investigation.