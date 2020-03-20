MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on Friday issued an update to the statewide health order to aid in Alabama’s efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Effective today, all non-work related gatherings of 25 persons or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited. Employers shall take all reasonable steps to meet these standards for employees and customers.

The updated order also expands the availability of child daycare in the state as long as certain guidelines are followed and includes clarifying language regarding senior citizen centers and schools.

“As our state works in overdrive to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are making decisions based on the best information we have in the moment,” Ivey said in a statement. “I have no doubt that as this situation rapidly unfolds, decisions will need to be evaluated and amended. In order to keep Alabama going, we must keep Alabama businesses going to the best of our abilities. I fully support the restrictions of social or recreational gatherings of 25 people or less and strongly encourage individuals to maintain a six-foot distance. However, this order was intended to apply to non-work-related gatherings. However, employers should take all necessary steps to meet these standards for employees and customers.”

Ivey also stressed that she has “no intention of slowing down our workforce through unnecessary, burdensome regulations” saying that manufacturers will be the ones making the life-sustaining supplies needed to weather the COVID-19 pandemic and truckers and retailers will be making sure those items are available to Alabama citizens.

“My administration has been given clear instructions to do everything possible to ensure the continuity of government while being flexible and responsible to the needs of our state. I ask for the support of my fellow Alabamians as we work through these challenging days together.”

Amended Statewide Social Distancing SHO Order (3 20 2020) (PDF)

Amended Statewide Social Distancing SHO Order (3 20 2020) (Text)

