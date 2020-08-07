The COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to their livelihood, but in April it was critical. Under the state’s “Stay at Home” order, barber shops were listed among the personal services deemed “non-essential” and required to close.

While they initially complied, the five barbers at Mike’s Barber Shop on Schillinger Road weren’t drawing unemployment and couldn’t get economic aid, so in defiance of the order, the shop briefly reopened. Word quickly spread, resulting in a visit from law enforcement, a cease-and-desist order, and a $500 fine. Co-owner Joel Edwards tried again to set appointments the next day, but ultimately decided to heed warnings from city and county authorities to ride out the state mandate or risk harsher punishment.

The shop officially reopened once restrictions were eased in May, but business has been unpredictable since.

“We’re not out of the water yet,” Edwards said last week. “We’re still missing a good portion of our regular clientele. When business came back, it came back hard. But that passed after a few weeks and we’re much more steady now, but some people still aren’t ready. They are either scared or they are taking the time to grow their hair out.”

Joel’s father, Mike, who has been cutting hair for nearly 40 years and is the namesake of the shop that opened almost 12 years ago, said many of his regular clients are older and reluctant to return, despite the additional sanitation and health measures taken by his employees.

“We have good, loyal clientele; people who have been using us for 20-plus years,” he said. “They’ve told me they are scared, but they’ll see me when all this is over.”

Still, when news of the shop’s defiance spread, people drove from as far away as Michigan and Tuscaloosa to show their support and get a cut after it reopened. The $500 fine was paid by a patron. But other barber shops weren’t as fortunate, and some didn’t survive the closure.

“It’s a really good time for us because our competitors are closing down at an alarming rate; we hardly have any competition anymore,” Mike said. “Barber shops are fading and just since the coronavirus we’ve lost three or four shops here in Mobile that aren’t coming back.”

Mike still encourages people to consider the profession and said little has changed in the nearly 40 years he has cut hair, except the costs.

“Inflation got to us, too, but haircuts have kind of revolved back and forth,” he said. “We’re doing some of the some of the same cuts today we were doing 30 and 40 years ago — flattops never went away and some of the fades are just variations of the high and tights of yesteryear.”

Mike recalled how “design work” in haircuts began about eight or nine years ago, after he first spotted it during a family trip to Disney World.

“We were down there and I saw the first line cut and I said, ‘That’s coming here,’” he said. “Of course it wasn’t six months later and people were asking for it here. I thought that trend would fade out over time, but it’s hung in there.”

Joel joined Mike at the shop after a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps and together they recruited Joel’s friend Justin Bouchard and Mike’s son-in-law, Brian Hawkins, to cut hair at the shop. A fifth chair is reserved for Terry Wood, who has been cutting hair alongside Mike for about 20 years.

“We were lucky,” Mike said. “We’ve managed to pull enough business from these closed shops and the coverage we got from the early times we’ve been able to stay ahead of the game.