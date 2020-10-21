You know, I thought with the “abbreviated” college football schedule of 2020, my liver would get a little bit of a breather this fall. But with so much “good” football to watch, no such luck. Plus, I love a good football party with lots of dips and chips and dips and dips. Did I mention dips? And booze, of course.

Anyway, sorry to you Auburn fans, but a huge RTR! to my Bammers and a RRRRROOOOWWW to my USA Jags! Congrats on both of your wins!

Now, let’s get to the good stuff!

Jags are back! RRRRRROOOOWWWWW!

After a brief hiatus and the postponement of the “Battle of the Belt” game against Troy due to COVID-19 concerns, the Jags were back home at the ’Cock. I mean, the Hancock Whitney Stadium. I know, I know, it’s childish, but it’s just too much fun. (And easy, I know.)

And they played great against Texas State, getting the W for homecoming. Go, Jags! Every time they score fireworks shoot from the scoreboard. It’s just so cool!

It was the ol’ Boozester’s first trip inside the new stadium, and I will say, it is pretty darn impressive. There is not a bad seat in the house, the bathrooms are exquisite and plentiful, and the food (barbecue pork nachos – yum!) and beer selections (including local faves from Fairhope Brewing and Braided River) were great! It was such a fun experience.

We are so lucky to have this beautiful facility and college football right here in Mobile. Get out and support those Jags!

Police Blotter

So, as I debuted a few weeks ago, I am keeping my eye on the Mobile Police Department’s reports and collecting the odd or weird ones to share with you. These two from over the weekend were pretty special. Check them out.

Assault with deadly bodily fluids?

On Sunday, October 18 at approximately 4 a.m., police responded to a call near Government Street and Cedar Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers observed the subject enter the driver’s seat of the running vehicle. The subject was detained, admitted to drinking and refused the field sobriety test. During the investigation, the subject deliberately coughed toward the officer’s face and said that he tested positive for COVID-19.

I hate it when this happens

On Saturday, October 17 at approximately 7:40 p.m., police responded to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 7721 Airport Boulevard, in reference to one shot. Officers located the victim who stated that while he was sitting inside his vehicle waiting on his wife to order their food, he attempted to unload his handgun and accidentally shot himself. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Well, kids, that’s all I got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or just some plain ol’ Jags lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!