“I met with Coach [Steve] Campbell this morning and informed him that we will be making a change in the leadership of the program. We appreciate and thank Steve and his staff for their efforts on behalf of the team and the university and wish him and his family the best moving forward.” — South Alabama Athletic Director Dr. Joel Erdmann announcing the firing last Sunday of Campbell as the school’s head football coach.

“It’s a little bit of a historic game for us too, you know. We’ve only had one team [under my leadership] around here that went undefeated. And that wasn’t as difficult for that team [2009] to go undefeated as it is for this team playing 10 SEC games.” — Alabama head coach Nick Saban on the possibility of Alabama going unbeaten in the regular season with a win this Saturday over Arkansas.

“That is one of my biggest accomplishments. It was huge to get that. It is what I have worked for since I got here.” — South Alabama LB Riley Cole on receiving an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

“Well, it was just a matter of stopping the run. That’s pretty simple. We couldn’t stop them. They did a good job. The offensive line is good; their back is good. We couldn’t stop the run. That was a big factor to this.” — Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn following the Tigers’ 31-20 loss at home to No. 5-ranked Texas A&M.