Randy Kennedy, host of “The Randy Kennedy Show” on Sports Talk 99.5 weekday mornings (7-10 a.m.) and a sports columnist for Lagniappe, loves to watch prep football. And as he is quick to point out, he loves recruiting with an equal passion.

With that knowledge, it was a no-brainer to have Kennedy offer up his Top 5 senior prospects from Mobile and Baldwin counties as the early national signing day, set for Wednesday, Dec. 16, approaches. Here, in order, are his Top 5 picks:

Deontae Lawson, LB, Mobile Christian. Committed to Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker has drawn comparisons to recent Gulf Coast stars such as Demouy Kennedy and C.J. Mosley. Lawson is just as talented and, in fact, more physically mature than either of those players coming out of high school.

Lee Hunter, DT, Blount. Committed to Auburn. Hunter had a great second half of the season as a disruptive defensive lineman. The 6-foot-5, 292-pounder also did some damage with the ball in his hands on offense.

Trent Battle, QB, Daphne. Committed to TCU. No quarterback recruit nationally throws the deep ball more accurately than Battle. The 6-foot-1 athlete is the son of former South Alabama and Major League Baseball player Allen Battle.

Christian Burkhalter, OLB, Spanish Fort. Committed to Oregon. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Burkhalter has the perfect build to be an effective pass rusher.

Jordan Mosley, WR, McGill-Toolen. Committed to Tennessee. Mosley is next in line among the great wide receivers produced recently by McGill-Toolen — a group that includes Central Florida’s Marlon Williams and South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert.