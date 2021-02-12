After responding to a call in reference to a victim being hit by a vehicle on Navoc Road Thursday night, police located the body of 29-year-old Jestina Lanae Campbell in the roadway.

The incident occurred at around 8:12 p.m. on McVay Drive between Winwood Drive and Navco Road, according to an MPD statement.

The driver of the vehicle was traveling westbound on McVay Drive when he struck the victim. The vehicle was occupied by a male and he was not injured during this accident.

