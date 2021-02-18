116

South Alabama’s ranking among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams for the upcoming 2021 season, according to ESPN writer Bill Connelly in a story concerning preseason rankings, 1-130. The ranking is next to last among Sun Belt Conference teams, with Louisiana-Monroe ranked No. 126. Louisiana is the top-ranked Sun Belt team at No, 22, with Appalachian State at No. 35 and Costal Carolina at 37. Troy holds the No. 66 spot. The Jaguars’ three non-conference opponents are ranked thusly: Tennessee (73), Southern Miss (101) and Bowling Green (125). Alcorn State, as a FCS team, is not included in the

rankings.

1

To the surprise of darn few people, Alabama holds the top spot in the Connelly-ESPN preseason poll, which is based on returning players and metrics and other factors. Clemson is ranked No. 2, followed by Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon and Georgia. Auburn is ranked No. 28 and UAB is in at No. 73.

115

Points scored by Alabama’s basketball team in its Saturday win at Georgia, defeating the Bulldogs 115-82. The point total represents the most points ever scored by an Alabama team against a SEC opponent. Alabama is currently projected as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and has a comfortable lead in the SEC standings at 12-1. Alabama is 17-5 overall. Second place in the SEC is shared by Arkansas (16-5 overall) and LSU (13-6), who are both 8-4 in league play.

23

Alabama’s ranking among Division I basketball teams in scoring offense, averaging 80.8 points per game heading into this week’s games. Four other teams from the state of Alabama are ranked among the Top 100: No. 41 Auburn (78.8 points a game), No. 46 Samford (78.6), No. 92 South Alabama (75.1) and No. 99 Jacksonville State (74.8).

5

The national ranking of South Alabama guard Michael Flowers in 3-point shot attempts. The 6-foot-1 senior transfer from Western Michigan has connected on 68 of those attempts (39.5 percent). Flowers also ranks No. 12 nationally in points per game, providing 21.2 points a game this season for the Jaguars. He has had only two games in which he hasn’t scored at least 10 points, including last Saturday’s win at Troy (8 points).

1

Auburn senior Unique Thompson’s ranking nationally among Division I women’s players in rebounds per game. Thompson, a former Faith Academy All-State player, is collecting 13.0 rebounds a game. She ranks among the top three all-time in career rebounds at Auburn and has a chance to break the all-time record this season. Thompson also ranks tied for 76th nationally in points per game with 17.8.