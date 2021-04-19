Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be performing at the Mobile Civic Center Arena on November 6, 2021. This is part of his all new 2021 “Beyond The Fluffy World Tour Go Big or Go Home.​”

Tickets can be purchased at here, here, or at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office, starting April 23 at 10 a.m.

Iglesias is one of a handful of comedians with the distinct honor to headline and sell out the Staples Center, Madison Square Garden and the Sydney Opera House. In addition to being one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over half a billion views and has over 24 million fans across social media. He was recently featured in The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 40 Comedy Players of 2018 issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.

“There is still no greater thrill for me than to perform standup live, I’m so excited for this tour and to reconnect with all my fans, it’s going to be Fluffy-licious,” Iglesias says regarding the tour.

Iglesias is the star and Executive Producer of the Netflix multi-cam comedy series ​Mr. Iglesias. Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from bei

ng “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. Mr. Iglesias Part 1-3 is currently streaming.

The actor/comedian also host Nickelodeon’s new comedic competition show, Unleashed (10 episodes). The series brings the most impressive animal acts together to compete on-stage in front of a kid jury and celebrity judges Peyton List, Preacher Lawson, and Utkarsh Ambudkar for the title of “Most Entertaining Pet” of the night.

In addition to the TV series, Iglesias’s most recent comedy special is streaming worldwide on Netflix. The special, ​One Show Fits All, ​was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston. His third special for the network will tape sometime in 2021. Both of these specials are follow-ups to his highly successful 2017 Netflix special ​I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry.​

Iglesias’ prior television appearances include Comedy Central’s hit series ​Stand-Up Revolution and the comedy special ​Gabriel Iglesias: Aloha Fluffy​, an unprecedented two-night comedy special generating over 15 million viewers. The special was a follow-up to his previous DVD specials, ​Hot & Fluffy​ and ​I’m Not Fat…I’m Fluffy​, which have sold millions of copies.

In the feature film arena​ ​Iglesias starred in STXfilm’s animated feature​ Ugly Dolls.​ His other film credits include ​A Haunted House 2,​ S​how Dogs​, ​Magic Mike​, ​Magic Mike XXL​ and the animated films ​Coco,​ ​Ferdinand,​ ​The Star,​ S​murfs: The Lost Village​, ​Norm of the North​, ​The Book of Life​, The Nut Job​ and Disney’s ​Planes.​ In 2021, he will be voicing the character Speedy Gonzales in the highly anticipated film, Space Jam: A New Legacy in theater and streaming on HBO MAX July 16. Gabriel also starred in the theatrical stand-up concert comedy film, ​The Fluffy Movie.