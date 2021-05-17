Alabama’s hotly debated medical cannabis bill officially became law on Monday when Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed it, alongside fellow Republican and bill sponsor state Sen. Tim Melson.

Senate Bill 46, which flew through the upper chamber of the Alabama Legislature with very little trouble, stalled briefly in the House, but ultimately gained approval from members after a number of amendments were added.

The bill would create a commission to regulate cannabis for medical use. It would allow doctors, who pay a fee and receive additional training to suggest cannabis to patients suffering from a restrictive number of ailments, including depression, autism spectrum disorder, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or seizures, panic disorder, Parkinson’s disease, cancer-related nausea, pain, or vomiting and HIV-related nausea or weight loss.

In a statement, Ivey said she was “interested to see the potential” medical cannabis could have for patients suffering from chronic illnesses.

“As research evolves, Sen. Melson and I discussed how critical it is to continue finding ways to work on this to ensure we have a productive, safe and responsible operation in Alabama,” she said in the statement. “Signing SB 46 is an important first step. I would like to again thank Sen. Tim Melson and Rep. Mike Ball for their hard work over the last few years and their willingness to address the legitimate concerns.”

Of the members of the Mobile and Baldwin county legislative delegation, only Republicans Matt Simpson, Shane Stringer and Harry Shiver voted against the bill.