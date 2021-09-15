In true form for a rivalry game, UMS-Wright and St. Paul’s battled until the closing moments last Friday night. The Bulldogs, with their third consecutive win after dropping their season-opener, came away with a 24-13 victory after trailing 10-0 at halftime and 13-10 midway through the final period.

The victory not only earned UMS-Wright a victory in “The Battle of Old Shell Road,” one that gave the Bulldogs a 22-21 edge in the all-time series between the two rivals, it also earned them Lagniappe’s Team of the Week honors. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday afternoon, MCSO Deputy Vince Gazzier presented the Lagniappe Team of the Week banner to UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis and members of the Bulldogs’ team and coaching staff.

“One thing that did happen in the first half is our defense kept playing like crazy,” Curtis said after last Friday night’s win. “Even with the three turnovers in the first half they (St. Paul’s) only had 10 points. So you felt like if you got things righted and so forth that you were still in the game.”

The Bulldogs were definitely still in the game and they sealed the victory with 1:24 left to play when Cole Blaylock scored on a 9-yard run following an interception and return of 57 yards to the St. Paul’s 18. Two plays later Blalock had his second rushing TD of the night, his first one taking place just minutes before from 2 yards out. He had 110 yards on 29 carries for the night.