Tolbert sets school mark

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert continues to write his name in the South Alabama football record books. In Saturday’s loss to Louisiana, he caught six passes for 143 yards, giving him more than 2,000 receiving yards for his Jaguars’ career. He becomes the first player in South Alabama history to surpass the 2,000-yard career receiving yards mark. Earlier in the week, Tolbert, a Mobile native who was a standout at McGill-Toolen, was listed No. 8 on the list of the top wide receivers available in the 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, who described the receiver class as deep. While adding to his career totals with the Jags, Tolbert also continues to rise in national rankings. Heading into this week’s game at Texas State, Tolbert is ranked No. 6 nationally in yards per catch at 23.0. He is ranked No. 7 in the nation in receiving yards per game at 115, and he is No. 23 nationally with 460 total receiving yards for the season. Interestingly, he has no touchdown receptions yet this year.

Defense still No. 1

The South Alabama “Swarm D” defensive unit remains No. 1 in the country in third-down conversion defense following its 20-18 loss to Louisiana last Saturday night. The Jaguars have allowed just 10 successful third-down conversions in 52 attempts for an average of 19.2 percent, which leads all the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) statistics heading into this week’s games. The Jags had also been ranked No. 1 in the country in red-zone defense but fell to No. 3 this week at 54.5 percent. The biggest fall came in rushing defense, where the Jags were ranked No. 4 nationally a week ago at 55.3 yards allowed per game. But Louisiana collected 225 rushing yards against South Alabama, including 99 yards in the first period alone, which increased the Jags’ average to 97.8 yards per game and has the defense ranked No. 19 in that category this week.

Hill makes progress

Running back Bryan Hill did not play in the Jags’ first two games of the year, but he has made his presence known in the past two games. He now has 31 carries on the season for 132 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry. The former McGill-Toolen standout is the son of South Alabama running backs coach Earnest Hill, McGill’s former head coach.

Guajardo has off night

It was an unusual night for placekicker Diego Guajardo against Louisiana. Carrying a 4-for-4 field goal accuracy for the season into the game, the former Daphne High School standout — who won the Bowling Green game with his last-second, 44-yard field goal — missed from 37 yards in the waning moments against the Ragin’ Cajuns last Saturday night in a 20-18 loss at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Guajardo also had one extra-point kick attempt blocked and hit the right upright and bounced harmlessly away with a second try against Louisiana. For his career, Guajardo is 18 of 22 in field goal tries and 33 of 36 in point-after attempts. He is South Alabama’s second-leading scorer heading into this week’s game at Texas State with 21 points. The sophomore led the team in scoring last season.

Brooks, times three

The South Alabama roster features several different surnames, but Brooks is one of the most prominent. Sure, there are three guys named Johnson (Kelvin, G’Narious, Carlos) and four named Smith (Zivaiishe, Ed, Max, Reggie). What’s interesting about the four players who make up the group named Brooks is three of them have a first name that starts with “J.” In fact, “Ja” is the first two letters of each of their first names. So, when attending a Jags’ game, fans will notice these names on the back of jerseys: Jac. Brooks (Jack Brooks, punter), Jam. Brooks (Jamal Brooks, linebacker) and Jas. Brooks (Jason Brooks, cornerback). The fourth Brooks on the team is defensive end Lamondre Brooks, who has simply L. Brooks on his jersey.

More name fun

Also, Jags’ fans will notice that both punters listed on the roster are named Jack — Jack Brooks and Jack Martin. Brooks is from Australia, while Martin is a Mobile native who played at McGill-Toolen but transferred to South Alabama after spending a year at Alabama.

Wommack ‘excited’ about Jags

One doesn’t usually hear a head coach say he’s excited about his team following a loss, but that’s exactly the word South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack used to describe his feelings following the Jaguars’ 20-18 loss to Louisiana at home last Saturday night. And on Monday, when he met with members of the media to review the Louisiana game and look ahead to the Jags’ Sun Belt Conference matchup this week at Texas State, he hadn’t changed his viewpoint. “I am very pleased with where we are as a program to this point,” he said Monday. “I was probably more excited coming out of that [Louisiana] game than I was the first three games, which we won because we played our best football in the last 40 minutes of that game; that was exciting to see. You do so much in Year 1 of a program trying to build offense, defense and special teams — Major [Applewhite], Corey [Batoon], Jamael Lett and all the things they have to do individually in those units to get going — but start building yourself as a team. Obviously, we’ve done those things to this point, but we are growing as a team together and complementing one another. When you think about the fake punt, we ran the ball to get ourselves into a ‘go’ scenario there from an analytics standpoint so that we could fake a punt. We’re playing complementary football getting three-and-outs, using the one takeaway in the game and going down to score. You can see each group — coaches, players, adjustments, which we are doing at a very high level right now — starting to mesh. It’s exciting to see.” In the photo above, Wommack talks with starting quarterback Jake Bentley during last Saturday’s game against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Touchdown receptions by South Alabama’s wide receivers this season. The Jaguars have only two touchdown receptions in four games — one by tight end Trent Tyre and the other by running back Kareen Walker.

Total punt return yards by Caullin Lacy against Louisiana on three tries last Saturday. That ranks as the sixth-most total punt return yards against an NCAA Division I opponent in South Alabama school history.

Total receiving yards for the season by Jalen Tolbert, who is averaging 115 yards a game and 23 yards per catch. He has 307 yards more than South Alabama’s No. 2 player in receiving yards — Jalen Wayne, who has 153 for the year.

Sacks produced by the South Alabama defense this season in four games. The sacks have led to a loss of 86 yards for the Jags’ opponents. Opposing teams have sacked South Alabama quarterback Jake Bentley seven times for a loss of 39 yards.

Tackles for a loss by the South Alabama defense thus far. Those tackles have led to a loss of 102 yards by opposing teams. Opponents have produced more tackles for a loss (29), but the tackles represent a loss of 86 yards, less than South Alabama’s total.

Total rushing yards for Jags’ QB Jake Bentley. Of course, the seven sacks for a loss of 39 yards have contributed to the minus-6 total yards. Still, Bentley has a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Texas State is 1-3 on year

On the heels of the tough 20-18 home loss to Louisiana last Saturday night in their first Sun Belt Conference game of the season, South Alabama’s football team throws itself right back into the fray this week with a road game at Texas State. The Jaguars will take on Texas State in a 6 p.m. game in San Marcos. The Bobcats carry a 1-3 overall record into Saturday’s game, which will be their first Sun Belt Conference game of the year. The Bobcats were idle last week after opening the season playing all four of their non-conference games. South Alabama enters the game with a 3-1 overall mark and an 0-1 Sun Belt record.

“They have been a bit inconsistent on film,” South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack said of Texas State. “Part of that is in large part because of the lack of depth that they’ve had on their roster through COVID, but they really do some impressive things when you watch them. They had a nice overtime win against FIU and they hung right there with Baylor, who I think is a top-25 program. You see some things the last couple of weeks with some of the issues that they had in depth with Incarnate Word and Eastern Michigan.

“The thing to me that stands out is the quarterback and his ability to extend plays with his feet — that always creates a special challenge for us, defensively, in how you have to navigate and cover longer than what you would normally. He’s a gunslinger. You can tell the guy loves the game of football — he runs around and has energy and throws the ball downfield. It doesn’t always work well for him at times, but he has really hit some big plays on people — that’s something to be aware of. Defensively, I think they are still finding their identity. They’ve done a couple of different things; you see them in a one-high look, in quarters and in that three-safety defense. Regardless of what they come out in, we have to be focused on our ability to just execute what we do and have good answers for the different looks that they present for us.”

Comparatively speaking, South Alabama ranks No. 4 in scoring offense (24.8) among the 10 Sun Belt schools, while Texas State ranks No. 5 (24.5). There is a bigger difference in terms of scoring defense, with South Alabama ranked No. 2 (16.8) and the Bobcats No. 8 (36.8). There’s another big gap in terms of total defense, where the Jags rank No. 3 in the league (288.8 yards a game), while Texas State is No. 7 (439.2). The total offense difference finds South Alabama at No. 6 (365.5) and Texas State at No. 9 (313.2).

Perhaps the best matchup in the game will come within the respective red zones. South Alabama has the top red-zone defense in the Sun Belt and Texas State is the top red-zone offense in the league.

“I’m not hurting right now, I’m really not. I’m so fired up for our football team. I want to be 4-0 as much as anybody in our program, but all we need to be focused on is progress right now. Outcomes cannot affect demeanor, and what that means is regardless of success or adversity, we have to go do the same thing over and over again. To be down 20-0 in this game, and everything went wrong at the beginning of the game. We just fought and kicked their tail inside and out. We just didn’t finish in the end, and that to me is exciting for our program.” — South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack on Saturday’s loss to Louisiana.

“Stay on him and have him keep working. I told him that if something like [missing that kick at the end of the game] bothers you as a starting kicker, then you probably don’t belong in college football; that’s just part of the job. Diego [Guajardo] has a game-winner already under his belt and we’re four games into the season. He had an opportunity right there, but didn’t get it. I’m hard on our kickers. I get on them every day at practice. We stay on our kickers because they are no different than anybody else on the team. They have to go out and do their job at a high level and we didn’t do that tonight. Diego is going to go right back to work and he’ll have an opportunity to win a big football game for us this season. I’m proud of his work to this point, but very excited to see him respond moving forward.” — Wommack on PK Diego Guajardo, who missed a potential game-winning field goal in the waning moments against Louisiana.

“This one hurts a lot. Coach [Kane Wommack] just said it in the locker room — we can’t let this situation define our season as a team. We have to grow from it and just keep coming to work every day. We know we had opportunities to win the game against a team that has been the top dog on our side of the conference the past couple of years. It hurts that we didn’t win. I think guys know we have the opportunity to continue to make this season something special. Our focus is now on Texas State and what we have to do to win that ballgame and continue to move forward. It hurts tonight, but the guys fought hard. It is over with now, and we just learn from it and focus on moving forward.” — South Alabama QB Jake Bentley.

“We just had to settle down into the game and trust ourselves, and trust our schemes. Whenever we had to make a play we were able to make that play. We had to get guys on the ground. We just had to settle down and make plays.” — South Alabama S Keith Gallmon on the defense’s play after a slow start.

“It was a great call at the time; it surprised [Louisiana]. Everyone up front blocked their guys and shielded them off. The guys in the shield were able to clear a path for me and I just followed them down the field. I was able to make a big momentum play for us.” — Gallmon, referring to a fake punt in which the ball was snapped to him instead of punter Jack Brooks and Gallmon carried the ball for a first down to keep a scoring drive alive.

“It’s a heartbreaker for sure. We had the game in our hands; we just have to dig deep and find a way to win. We played them really well. They have been the most dominant team in our conference the last few years. I really and truly feel like we won that game. We just have to go back to the basics. We have to have a good week of practice and get in the film room and correct those mistakes. We have to do more tackling drills in practice; we missed way too many tackles tonight that went for explosive plays.” — South Alabama LB Chris Henderson.

“We started slow. I guess you could say we were feeling the defense out. We have to get better at starting fast so we don’t put ourselves in a hole like we did tonight … I feel like as the game goes on I get stronger as a runner. The offensive line was blocking their butts off as the game went on. They were getting stronger, so that’s what made me get stronger.” — South Alabama RB Bryan Hill.